Hydration and Health: Which Healthy Mocktail Will You Sip This Summer?

- Enjoy the dual benefits of staying hydrated while indulging in antioxidant-rich ingredients like berries and citrus fruits, promoting overall health and well-being
- From the zesty Citrus Mint Spritzer to the tropical allure of the Tropical Paradise Mocktail, each recipe offers a burst of refreshing flavors that captivate the taste buds and elevate your summer experience
- These batch mocktails aren't just about quenching thirst; they're crafted with ingredients packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, supporting immune function, digestion, and overall vitality with every sip
Evaluation of drinks contribution to energy intake in summer and winter
Go to source).
Mocktails that can Rescue you From this Summer
1. Citrus Mint Spritzer
Watermelon is over 90% water, keeping you hydrated in the heat? #summer #summersips #medindia’
- Freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Freshly squeezed lime juice
- Fresh orange juice
- Simple syrup
- Club soda
- Fresh mint leaves
- Citrus fruits like lemon, lime, and orange are rich in
vitamin C , which boosts the immune system and promotes healthy skin.
- Mint is known for its digestive properties, soothing upset stomachs and promoting digestion.
- Club soda adds hydration without added sugars or calories, making this mocktail a refreshing and low calorie option.
2. Watermelon Basil Cooler
Ingredients:
- Fresh watermelon chunks
- Fresh basil leaves
- Lime juice
- Agave nectar or simple syrup
- Sparkling water
- Watermelon is hydrating and contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may help reduce the risk of certain diseases.
- Basil is rich in vitamins A and K, as well as antioxidants, which support overall health and may help reduce inflammation.
- Lime juice provides vitamin C and enhances the immune system.
3. Berry Bliss Punch
Ingredients:
- Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)
- Fresh lemon juice
- Honey or agave syrup
- Ginger ale or lemon-lime soda
- Berries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber, promoting heart health, brain function, and digestion.
- Lemon juice provides vitamin C and aids digestion and detoxification.
- Honey or agave syrup adds natural sweetness with a lower glycemic index compared to refined sugars.
4. Tropical Paradise Mocktail
Ingredients:
- Pineapple juice
- Coconut water
- Mango nectar
- Fresh lime juice
- Grenadine
- Pineapple slices and maraschino cherries for garnish
- Pineapple is rich in vitamin C, bromelain, and antioxidants, supporting immune function, digestion, and reducing inflammation.
- Coconut water is hydrating and rich in electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for replenishing fluids and minerals lost through sweat.
- Mango provides vitamins A and C, as well as fiber, promoting eye health, immune function, and digestion.
Reference:
- Evaluation of drinks contribution to energy intake in summer and winter - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25988765/)
Source-Medindia