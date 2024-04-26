Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 26). Hydration and Health: Which Healthy Mocktail Will You Sip This Summer? . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 26, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hydration-and-health-which-healthy-mocktail-will-you-sip-this-summer-215549-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Hydration and Health: Which Healthy Mocktail Will You Sip This Summer?". Medindia. Apr 26, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hydration-and-health-which-healthy-mocktail-will-you-sip-this-summer-215549-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Hydration and Health: Which Healthy Mocktail Will You Sip This Summer?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hydration-and-health-which-healthy-mocktail-will-you-sip-this-summer-215549-1.htm. (accessed Apr 26, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Hydration and Health: Which Healthy Mocktail Will You Sip This Summer?. Medindia, viewed Apr 26, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/hydration-and-health-which-healthy-mocktail-will-you-sip-this-summer-215549-1.htm.