Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Abortion

Carboprost Carboprost is a synthetic prostaglandin analogue, prescribed for termination of pregnancy and also used for postpartum hemorrhage.

Dinoprostone Dinoprostone is a prostaglandin, prescribed for termination of pregnancy, evacuation of the uterine contents in the missed abortion, labor induction (rarely used), and dilatation of the cervix prior to labor.

Ethacridine Ethacridine is used for second-trimester abortion between the thirteenth and the twentieth week of gestation . The abortion usually occurs between 20 and 40 hours after instillation of the drug. It is sometimes combined with a prostaglandin or oxytocin for a quicker effect. It is also used locally as an antiseptic on open or infected wounds.

Mifepristone Mifepristone is a synthetic steroid, used alone or together with another medication, to end an early pregnancy (within 7 weeks of the start of a woman's last menstrual period). It blocks the hormone needed for pregnancy to continue. It is also indicated for high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) in adults with endogenous Cushings syndrome.

Misoprostol Misoprostol is a synthetic prostaglandin; prescribed for ulcer, labor induction, induced abortion, miscarriage, postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss during birth) and other gynecological uses.