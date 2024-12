Pain in Home Medical Abortion: What Women Weren’t Told

Almost 50% of women who had a medical abortion reported the pain was more intense than expected, highlighting the need for more realistic pain descriptions

Highlights: Medical abortion using pills to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks, is now available for home use

Telemedicine improves access for women living in rural areas and those who find it difficult to reach clinics

92% gave a pain score of at least 4 out of 10 and 41.5% rated their pain between 8 and 10 (severe)

Expectations and experiences of pain during medical abortion at home: a secondary, mixed-methods analysis of a patient survey in England and Wales



Pain Perception and Experience: Medical vs. Surgical Abortion

Unrealistic Pain Descriptions

. However, a survey conducted by the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) indicates that this information often).This highlights the need for more realistic, patient-focused information to empower women in decision-making. It also underscores the importance of adequate pre-procedure counseling on pain expectations and management.Medical abortion using, is now available for home use. In England and Wales, this has become the primary method for abortions up to 10 weeks Telemedicine supports this practice by reducing the need for in-person clinic visits.Telemedicine improves. It facilitates remote consultations, prescriptions and follow-up care, minimizing barriers to timely care while ensuring greater privacy and convenience.The survey invited 11,906 clients who had medical abortions up to 10 weeks between to share their experiences. A total of 1,596 (13.5%) responded, with most aged 20 to 39.Abouthighlighting a significant gap between their experience and the counselling they received which described the pain as similar to period cramps.While, 13% would choose a surgical abortion instead andRespondents opting for, compared to just over 6 for those preferring medical abortion.Many women attributedor informational materials highlighting the clarity and honesty that can better prepare patients and enhance the overall experience. Common terms likeOne respondent saidOthers felt the information provided had been “washed over,” “downplayed,” or “sugar-coated.” Another respondent emphasized the importance of transparency, stating:In response, BPAS has revised its approach by, from mild to severe.Staff have received, ensuring women are better informed and prepared for their experience. These changes aim to betterMedical abortion remains a safe and effective option, but women need honest, comprehensive counselling about pain intensity and management to make informed choices and feel adequately prepared for the procedure.Source-Medindia