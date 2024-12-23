Pain in Home Medical Abortion: What Women Weren’t Told

Almost 50% of women who had a medical abortion reported the pain was more intense than expected, highlighting the need for more realistic pain descriptions

Highlights: Medical abortion using pills to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks, is now available for home use

Telemedicine improves access for women living in rural areas and those who find it difficult to reach clinics

92% gave a pain score of at least 4 out of 10 and 41.5% rated their pain between 8 and 10 (severe)

13.5% of women who had medical abortions said they would opt for surgical abortion next time due to pain concerns. #informedchoice #abortioncare #painmanagement #medindia’

Pain Perception and Experience: Medical vs. Surgical Abortion

Unrealistic Pain Descriptions

