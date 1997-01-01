medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for High Blood Pressure

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called High Blood Pressure. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of High Blood Pressure

Acebutolol

Messages from nerves are transferred to the heart by special chemicals known as neurotransmitters. The neurotransmitters (adrenaline and noradrenaline) bind to tiny areas on the heart known as beta receptors, to convey their message. Acebutolol binds with these beta receptors and does not allow the messages from adrenaline and noradrenaline to reach the heart. As a result, the heart beats slowly and with lesser force. Slow beating of the heart reduces the blood flow in blood vessels and thus reduces the inside pressure on the walls and controls your hypertension. The drug controls abnormally fast and uneven heart rate in the case of cardiac arrhythmia. Since the heart treated with acebutolol beats slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy and thus chest pain in angina is relieved.

Acetazolamide

Acetazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.k.a. pseudotumor cerebri), cystinuria, periodic paralysis, central sleep apnea and dural ectasia. It is also used to prevent and reduce the symptoms of altitude or acute mountain sickness and moderate to severe metabolic or respiratory alkalosis. Acetazolamide reduces the activity of carbonic anhydrase protein.
Trade Names :
Iopar - Sr | Synomax | Avva | Acetamide | ACMox | AC-Mox | Avva | Axytex | Aceact (250 mg) | Aceta-SR
More...

Aliskiren

Aliskiren is a renin inhibitor, prescribed for hypertension. Aliskiren decreases the substances that lead to increased blood pressure.
Trade Names :
Rasilez | Rasilez (300 mg)

Aliskiren and Amlodipine

Aliskiren and Amlodipine contains renin inhibitor and calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Aliskiren and valsartan

Aliskiren and valsartan contains renin inhibitor and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide contains an anti-hypertensive agent, a calcium channel blocker, and a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Alpha-linolenic acid

Alpha-linolenic acid is used to reduce the risk of heart disease or  heart attack, plaque (fatty build-up) formations in arteries serving the heart, and high blood pressure. Alpha-linolenic acid may also improve lung function in people having asthma. Taking alpha-linolenic acid supplements might not have the same health benefits mentioned above as foods containing the fatty acid.

Amiloride

Amiloride is a potassium-sparing diuretic or water pill. It brings about fluid loss via the kidneys without causing potassium loss. It is used with other diuretics to treat high blood pressure (hypertension),  heart failure, or accumulation of extra fluid in the body (edema). It prevents low blood potassium levels when used the other diuretics. Amiloride may be used alone to increase blood potassium levels with regular monitoring in those with persistent low levels.
Trade Names :
Biduret -L | Biduret | Biduret- L (2.5mg/25mg)

Amlodipine and Benazepril

Amlodipine and Benazepril is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). Amlodipine belongs to a class of medications called calcium channel blockers. It works by relaxing the blood vessels so the heart does not have to pump hard. Benazepril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor. It works by decreasing certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly.

Amlodipine and Enalapril

Amlodipine and Enalapril is prescribed for hypertension in some types of chronic heart failure. Amlodipine is a long-lasting calcium channel blocker and Enalapril is an ACE inhibitor.

Amlodipine and Losartan

Amlodipine and Losartan contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for mild to moderate hypertension.

Amlodipine and Olmesartan

Amlodipine and Olmesartan contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure. It works by relaxing the blood vessels.

Amlodipine and Valsartan

Amlodipine and Valsartan contains a calcium channel blocker and an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Arginine

Arginine, also known as L-arginine, is an amino acid that is a building block of proteins. Arginine has been tried out in a number of conditions that include angina, erectile dysfunction in males, high blood pressure, necrotizing enterocolitis in premature infants, prevention of nitrate tolerance, poor blood supply to the legs, and to improve recovery after surgery. It is also used as a diagnostic aid to check pituitary gland function.
Trade Names :
Aminofit

Atenolol

Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack.
Trade Names :
Amloapt -AT | Amlocal -AT | Opime -AT | Angitol Plus | Amchek -AT | Altas AT | Avino -AM | Andinx AT | Amlobet | Betacard AM
More...

Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone

Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone contains an angiotensin II receptor blocker and the diuretic chlorthalidone, prescribed for the treatment of hypertension.

Bumetanide

Bumetanide is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.

Chlorothiazide

Chlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention caused by various conditions.

Clevidipine

Clevidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic combination, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Epinephrine

Epinephrine is a hormone, recommended for cardiac arrest (to restart the heart beat), dilation of blood vessels, increase of diastolic blood pressure, increasing the flow of blood to heart and anaphylactic shock (allergic reactions). It is effective in controlling superficial bleeding and reduction of uterine contractions during childbirth.
Trade Names :
Tedral | Tedral SR | Multimix Oral | Unidrinal | Sneezy | Franklor | Tedral SA | Marax | Codoris | Cofwin
More...

Eprosartan

Eprosartan is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for hypertension.

Esmolol

Esmolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of esmolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since esmolol slows heart rate, it treats tachycardia (fast heart rate), and irregular heart rate and rhythm (arrhythmia).
Trade Names :
Neotach (100 mg) | Miniblock (100 mg) | Esocard (100 mg) | Clol (100 mg)

Ethacrynic Acid

Ethacrynic Acid is a loop diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention caused by heart, liver and severe kidney problems.

Fenoldopam Mesylate

Fenoldopam Mesylate is a dopamine receptor agonist, prescribed for severe hypertension.

Flosequinan

Flosequinan is a quinolone vasodilator, prescribed for congestive heart failure (CHF), and high blood pressure.

Furosemide and Amiloride

Furosemide and Amiloride contains diuretics, prescribed for hypertention and fluid retention.

Guanabenz

Guanabenz is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Guanethidine Monosulfate

Guanethidine Monosulfate is an antihypertensive, prescribed for severe hypertension either alone or with other medications.

Guanfacine

Guanfacine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. Guanfacine relaxes blood vessels thereby lowering blood pressure.

Hydralazine

Hydralazine is a smooth muscle relaxant, prescribed for essential hypertension. Hydralazine lowers the blood pressure.
Trade Names :
Corbetazine | Carbetazine

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension and fluid retention caused by various conditions, including heart disease.

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension, and edema due to low potassium level in body.

Irbesartan

Irbesartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used to treat kidney disorders in patients with type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control blood sugar). Irbesartan relaxes blood vessels and helps to lower blood pressure.
Trade Names :
Irbest | Xarb (150 mg) | Irovel (150mg) | Irovel (300 mg) | Irbest (300mg) | Xarb (300mg) | Xarb H | Irovel -H | Irbest (150mg) | Sebri 150 mg
More...

Isradipine

Isradipine is a calcium channel blocker, used to treat high blood pressure. It relaxes blood vessels; thus it reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke. Isradipine is also effective in treating Raynaud’s disease.

Mecamylamine

Mecamylamine is an antihypertensive agent, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Methyclothiazide

Methyclothiazide is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Minoxidil oral

Minoxidil oral is a vasodilator, prescribed for hypertension.

Moexipril Hydrochloride

Moexipril Hydrochloride is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Moxonidine

Moxonidine is used to treat mild to moderate essential hypertension. Essential hypertension is also known as primary hypertension or idiopathic hypertension which means it does not have an identifiable cause. It is used to control the raised blood pressure mainly when first and second line therapy drugs such as beta-blockers, thiazides, ACE inhibitors and calcium channel blockers fail to control blood pressure or are contraindicated or not tolerated.
Trade Names :
Moxovas (0.2mg) | Moxovas (0.3mg) | Moxovas - A (0.2mg/5mg) | Moxovas - H (0.2mg/12.5mg)

Nadolol

Nadolol is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nicardipine

Nicardipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nisoldipine

Nisoldipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Phentolamine Mesylate

Phentolamine Mesylate is a reversal anesthesia used in dental procedures for anesthetizing soft tissues (lip and tongue). It is an antihypertensive, prescribed for prevention or control of hypertension. Not recommended for children less than 6 years and weight less than 15kg (33lbs).
Trade Names :
Fentosol | Phentosol | Fentanor

Quinapril

Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications.
Trade Names :
Q-Pril -H (10mg/12.5mg)

Telmisartan and Amlodipine

Telmisartan and Amlodipine contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Timolol Oral

Timolol Oral is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and to prevent heart pain and recurrence of heart attacks.

Trandolapril

Trandolapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. Trandolapril is also used to improve survival after an acute heart attack and with other drugs (e.g., diuretics, digoxin) to treat congestive heart failure.
Trade Names :
Zetpril | Zetpril (2 mg)

Trandolapril- Verapamil

Trandolapril- Verapamil contains angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Ubiquinone / Coenzyme Q10

Ubiquinone / Coenzyme Q10 is a Co-enzyme (Coenzyme Q-10), prescribed for heart failure, angina pectoris (chest pain), high blood pressure, Parkinson's disease, gum disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Xipamide

Xipamide is a sulfonamide diuretic agent, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.
Trade Names :
Xipamid | Xipamid (20mg)
Hypertension / High Blood Pressure

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
About - Frequently Asked Questions - References - Glossary -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.