Drugs for High Blood Pressure

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called High Blood Pressure. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of High Blood Pressure

Acebutolol Messages from nerves are transferred to the heart by special chemicals known as neurotransmitters. The neurotransmitters (adrenaline and noradrenaline) bind to tiny areas on the heart known as beta receptors, to convey their message. Acebutolol binds with these beta receptors and does not allow the messages from adrenaline and noradrenaline to reach the heart. As a result, the heart beats slowly and with lesser force. Slow beating of the heart reduces the blood flow in blood vessels and thus reduces the inside pressure on the walls and controls your hypertension. The drug controls abnormally fast and uneven heart rate in the case of cardiac arrhythmia. Since the heart treated with acebutolol beats slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy and thus chest pain in angina is relieved.

Acetazolamide Acetazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.k.a. pseudotumor cerebri), cystinuria, periodic paralysis, central sleep apnea and dural ectasia. It is also used to prevent and reduce the symptoms of altitude or acute mountain sickness and moderate to severe metabolic or respiratory alkalosis. Acetazolamide reduces the activity of carbonic anhydrase protein. Trade Names : More...

Aliskiren Aliskiren is a renin inhibitor, prescribed for hypertension. Aliskiren decreases the substances that lead to increased blood pressure. Trade Names :

Aliskiren and Amlodipine Aliskiren and Amlodipine contains renin inhibitor and calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide Aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide is a direct renin inhibitor and thiazide diuretic combination, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Aliskiren and valsartan Aliskiren and valsartan contains renin inhibitor and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications.

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide contains an anti-hypertensive agent, a calcium channel blocker, and a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Amiloride Amiloride is a potassium-sparing diuretic or water pill. It brings about fluid loss via the kidneys without causing potassium loss. It is used with other diuretics to treat high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure , or accumulation of extra fluid in the body (edema). It prevents low blood potassium levels when used the other diuretics. Amiloride may be used alone to increase blood potassium levels with regular monitoring in those with persistent low levels. Trade Names :

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide contains diuretics, prescribed for hypertension and congestive heart failure.

Amlodipine Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It widens blood vessels and improves blood flow by not making the heart pump harder. Trade Names : More...

Amlodipine and Benazepril Amlodipine and Benazepril is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). Amlodipine belongs to a class of medications called calcium channel blockers. It works by relaxing the blood vessels so the heart does not have to pump hard. Benazepril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor. It works by decreasing certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly.

Amlodipine and Enalapril Amlodipine and Enalapril is prescribed for hypertension in some types of chronic heart failure. Amlodipine is a long-lasting calcium channel blocker and Enalapril is an ACE inhibitor.

Amlodipine and Lisinopril Amlodipine and Lisinopril contains ACE inhibitors, prescribed for hypertension.

Amlodipine and Losartan Amlodipine and Losartan contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for mild to moderate hypertension.

Amlodipine and Olmesartan Amlodipine and Olmesartan contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure. It works by relaxing the blood vessels.

Amlodipine and Valsartan Amlodipine and Valsartan contains a calcium channel blocker and an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Amlodipine, Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide contains calcium channel blocker, angiotensin II receptor blocker, and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Atenolol Atenolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of atenolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since the heart treated with atenolol beat slowly and with less force, it uses lesser energy thus relieving pain in angina and also reduces the risk of heart attack. Trade Names : More...

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Atenolol and Chlorthalidone contains beta-blocker and diuretic, prescribed for hypertension.

Azilsartan medoxomil Azilsartan medoxomil is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names :

Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone contains an angiotensin II receptor blocker and the diuretic chlorthalidone, prescribed for the treatment of hypertension.

Benazepril Benazepril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. It decreases a chemical that tightens blood vessels thereby making blood vessels to dilate, which lowers blood pressure. Trade Names :

Benazepril HCl and Hydrochlorothiazide Benazepril HCl and Hydrochlorothiazide contains angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Benidipine Benidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. Trade Names :

Bisoprolol Bisoprolol is a beta- blocker, prescribed for heart disease. Trade Names : More...

Bumetanide Bumetanide is a diuretic, prescribed for the treatment of swelling and fluid retention due to congestive heart failure, liver and kidney disease.

Candesartan Candesartan is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. It blocks the action of certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly. High blood pressure reduction helps prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems. Trade Names : More...

Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide contains angiotensin II receptor antagonist and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension).

Captopril Captopril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACE inhibitor), prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension), congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and kidney problems caused by diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide belongs to a group of drugs called ACE inhibitors, prescribed for hypertention.

Carvedilol Carvedilol is an alpha- and beta-blocker, prescribed for heart failure and high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Chlorothiazide Chlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention caused by various conditions.

Chlorthalidone Chlorthalidone is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention. Trade Names : More...

Clevidipine Clevidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension.

Clonidine Clonidine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Diltiazem Diltiazem is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and angina pectoris (chest pain). Trade Names : More...

Doxazosin Doxazosin is an alpha blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and benign prostatic hyperplasia (an enlarged prostate). It relaxes the muscles around the urethra and decreases chances of surgery. Trade Names : More...

Enalapril Enalapril is an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for heart failure. Trade Names : More...

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic combination, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Epinephrine Epinephrine is a hormone, recommended for cardiac arrest (to restart the heart beat), dilation of blood vessels, increase of diastolic blood pressure, increasing the flow of blood to heart and anaphylactic shock (allergic reactions). It is effective in controlling superficial bleeding and reduction of uterine contractions during childbirth. Trade Names : More...

Eplerenone Eplerenone is a mineral corticoid receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart attack. It blocks the action of aldosterone, which aids in the regulation of blood pressure. Trade Names :

Eprosartan Eprosartan is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for hypertension.

Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide contains angiotensin II receptor blocker and diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Esmolol Esmolol blocks beta-1 receptors, which are present on the heart. This prevents the action of nerve chemicals adrenaline and noradrenaline on the heart. As a result, heart beats at a slower rate and with lesser force, and thus pumps out lesser blood into blood vessels. This action of esmolol reduces blood pressure in the hypertensive patients. Since esmolol slows heart rate, it treats tachycardia (fast heart rate), and irregular heart rate and rhythm (arrhythmia). Trade Names :

Ethacrynic Acid Ethacrynic Acid is a loop diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention caused by heart, liver and severe kidney problems.

Felodipine Felodipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure. The medication relaxes blood vessels. Trade Names : More...

Fenoldopam Mesylate Fenoldopam Mesylate is a dopamine receptor agonist, prescribed for severe hypertension.

Flosequinan Flosequinan is a quinolone vasodilator, prescribed for congestive heart failure (CHF), and high blood pressure.

Fosinopril Fosinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart failure and preventing kidney failure. Trade Names :

Furosemide Furosemide is a diuretic agent, prescribed for fluid retention in people with congestive heart failure, liver disease or kidney disorder. Trade Names : More...

Furosemide and Amiloride Furosemide and Amiloride contains diuretics, prescribed for hypertention and fluid retention.

Guanabenz Guanabenz is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Guanethidine Monosulfate Guanethidine Monosulfate is an antihypertensive, prescribed for severe hypertension either alone or with other medications.

Guanfacine Guanfacine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. Guanfacine relaxes blood vessels thereby lowering blood pressure.

Hydralazine Hydralazine is a smooth muscle relaxant, prescribed for essential hypertension. Hydralazine lowers the blood pressure. Trade Names :

Hydrochlorothiazide Hydrochlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension) and edema. Trade Names : More...

Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone Hydrochlorothiazide and Spironolactone contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension and fluid retention caused by various conditions, including heart disease.

Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene Hydrochlorothiazide and Triamterene contains potassium-sparing diuretic and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for essential hypertension, and edema due to low potassium level in body.

Hydroflumethiazide Hydroflumethiazide is a diuretic, prescribed for fluid retention and hypertension. Trade Names :

Imidapril Imidapril is an ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Indapamide Indapamide is an oral antihypertensive/diuretic, prescribed for hypertension and edema. Trade Names : More...

Irbesartan Irbesartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used to treat kidney disorders in patients with type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control blood sugar). Irbesartan relaxes blood vessels and helps to lower blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide contains angiotensin II receptor blocker and diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Isradipine Isradipine is a calcium channel blocker, used to treat high blood pressure. It relaxes blood vessels; thus it reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke. Isradipine is also effective in treating Raynaud’s disease.

Ketamine Ketamine is a hydrochloride salt, used as an anesthetic. Trade Names : More...

Labetalol Labetalol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, including high blood pressure during pregnancy. Trade Names : More...

Lacidipine Lacidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names :

Lercanidipine Lercanidipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names : More...

Lisinopril Lisinopril is an angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide contains thiazide diuretic and ACE inhibitor, prescribed for hypertension.

Losartan Losartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB), prescribed for high blood pressure. It is also used for prevention of stroke, and diabetic nephropathy. Trade Names : More...

Mannitol Mannitol is an osmotic diuretic, prescribed for increased intracranial pressure, eye pressure, to maintain urine flow in kidney failure patients, and promotion of urinary excretion of toxic materials. Trade Names : More...

Mecamylamine Mecamylamine is an antihypertensive agent, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Methyclothiazide Methyclothiazide is a diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure and fluid retention.

Methyldopa Methyldopa is an alpha-2 receptor agonist, prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names :

Metolazone Metolazone is a quinazoline diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names : More...

Metoprolol Metoprolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. It is also used for chest pain, migraine and hyperthyroidism. Trade Names : More...

Minoxidil oral Minoxidil oral is a vasodilator, prescribed for hypertension.

Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets contains an ACE inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for hypertension.

Moexipril Hydrochloride Moexipril Hydrochloride is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Moxonidine Moxonidine is used to treat mild to moderate essential hypertension. Essential hypertension is also known as primary hypertension or idiopathic hypertension which means it does not have an identifiable cause. It is used to control the raised blood pressure mainly when first and second line therapy drugs such as beta-blockers , thiazides, ACE inhibitors and calcium channel blockers fail to control blood pressure or are contraindicated or not tolerated. Trade Names :

Nadolol Nadolol is a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nebivolol Nebivolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for hypertension either alone or combined with other medications. It is also used for some cases of heart failure. It decreases the amount of blood pumped out from heart. This helps to decrease blood pressure and reduces the workload on the heart. Trade Names : More...

Nicardipine Nicardipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain.

Nifedipine Nifedipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for angina (chest pain), high blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythms. Trade Names : More...

Nisoldipine Nisoldipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Nitrendipine Nitrendipine is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Olmesartan Olmesartan medication is an angiotensin II receptor antagonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. It works by blocking the action of certain chemicals that tighten the blood vessels, so blood flows more smoothly. Trade Names : More...

Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide Olmesartan Medoxomil and Hydrochlorothiazide contains two diuretics, prescribed for hypertension.

Perindopril Perindopril is a long-acting ACE inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack and heart failure. Trade Names :

Perindopril and Indapamide Perindopril and Indapamide contains an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Phenoxybenzamine Phenoxybenzamine is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and sweating caused by a certain kind of tumor. Trade Names :

Phentolamine Mesylate Phentolamine Mesylate is a reversal anesthesia used in dental procedures for anesthetizing soft tissues (lip and tongue). It is an antihypertensive, prescribed for prevention or control of hypertension. Not recommended for children less than 6 years and weight less than 15kg (33lbs). Trade Names :

Pindolol Pindolol is a beta blocker, prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names :

Procainamide Procainamide is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat. Trade Names :

Propranolol Propranolol is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and chest pain. It is also used to prevent migraine headaches and recurrence of heart attacks. Trade Names : More...

Quinapril Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure and heart failure either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets contains angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Reserpine Reserpine is an antihypertensive and antipsychotic, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Spironolactone Spironolactone is a potassium-sparing diuretic, prescribed for hyperaldosteronism, low potassium levels, and for edema (fluid retention) caused by various conditions. Trade Names : More...

Telmisartan Telmisartan is angiotensin receptor blocker (ARBs), prescribed for hypertension. Trade Names : More...

Telmisartan and Amlodipine Telmisartan and Amlodipine contains calcium channel blocker and angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide contains angiotensin II receptor blocker and diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Terazosin Terazosin is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Trade Names : More...

Timolol Ophthalmic Timolol Ophthalmic is a non-selective beta-adrenergic receptor blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, heart attack, and migraine headaches. Trade Names : More...

Timolol Oral Timolol Oral is a beta-blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure and to prevent heart pain and recurrence of heart attacks.

Torsemide Torsemide is a pyridine-sulfonylurea type loop diuretic, prescribed for hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, chronic renal failure and hepatic cirrhosis. Trade Names : More...

Trandolapril Trandolapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, prescribed for high blood pressure either alone or with other medications. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems. Trandolapril is also used to improve survival after an acute heart attack and with other drugs (e.g., diuretics, digoxin) to treat congestive heart failure. Trade Names :

Trandolapril- Verapamil Trandolapril- Verapamil contains angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor and calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Ubiquinone / Coenzyme Q10 Ubiquinone / Coenzyme Q10 is a Co-enzyme (Coenzyme Q-10), prescribed for heart failure, angina pectoris (chest pain), high blood pressure, Parkinson's disease, gum disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Valsartan Valsartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker, prescribed for hypertension, congestive heart failure and myocardial infarction (heart attack). Trade Names : More...

Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide contains angiotensin II receptor blocker and diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure.

Verapamil Verapamil is a calcium channel blocker, prescribed for high blood pressure, chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, and headache. Trade Names : More...