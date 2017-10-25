Whooping Cough - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the lungs. It is also known as pertussis. Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe.
Pertussis most commonly affects infants and young children and can be fatal, especially in babies less than 1 year of age.
The number of cases and deaths due to whooping cough in India for the years 2014 and 2015 are presented in the table below:
|
Year
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
2014
|
17,132
|
1
|
13,600
|
0
|
30,732
|
1
|
2015
|
18,241
|
3
|
13,241
|
1
|
31,482
|
4
References:
|
Whooping Cough : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
13
|
0
|
Assam
|
5,540
|
0
|
Bihar
|
921
|
0
|
Chattisgarh
|
698
|
0
|
Goa
|
4
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
1
|
0
|
Haryana
|
2,029
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Jammu. Div
|
6
|
0
|
Kashmir.Div
|
2,031
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
1741
|
0
|
Karnataka
|
756
|
0
|
Kerala
|
51
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
7,109
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
243
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
699
|
0
|
Manipur
|
3
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
21
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha
|
465
|
0
|
Punjab
|
0
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
1,012
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
0
|
0
|
Tripura
|
26
|
0
|
Telangana
|
116
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
6,085
|
0
|
Uttrakhand
|
66
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
1,632
|
4
|
A& N Island
|
24
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
0
|
0
|
Delhi
|
8
|
0
|
D&N Haveli
|
179
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
31,482
|
4
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- Whooping Cough/Pertussis, National Health Portal