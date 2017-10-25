medindia
  4. Whooping Cough - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 25, 2017
Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection of the lungs. It is also known as pertussis. Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe.

Pertussis most commonly affects infants and young children and can be fatal, especially in babies less than 1 year of age.

The number of cases and deaths due to whooping cough in India for the years 2014 and 2015 are presented in the table below:

Year Male Female Total
Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
2014 17,132 1 13,600 0 30,732 1
2015 18,241 3 13,241 1 31,482 4


Whooping Cough : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 3 0
Arunachal Pradesh 13 0
Assam 5,540 0
Bihar 921 0
Chattisgarh 698 0
Goa 4 0
Gujarat 1 0
Haryana 2,029 0
Himachal Pradesh 0 0
Jammu. Div 6 0
Kashmir.Div 2,031 0
Jharkhand 1741 0
Karnataka 756 0
Kerala 51 0
Madhya Pradesh 7,109 0
Meghalaya 243 0
Maharashtra 699 0
Manipur 3 0
Mizoram 21 0
Nagaland 0 0
Odisha 465 0
Punjab 0 0
Rajasthan 1,012 0
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 0 0
Tripura 26 0
Telangana 116 0
Uttar Pradesh 6,085 0
Uttrakhand 66 0
West Bengal 1,632 4
A& N Island 24 0
Chandigarh 0 0
Delhi 8 0
D&N Haveli 179 0
Daman & Diu 0 0
Lakshadweep 0 0
Puduchery 0 0
Total 31,482 4


References:
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
  2. Whooping Cough/Pertussis, National Health Portal

