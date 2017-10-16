Acute Diarrheal Disease - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Male Female Total Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 6,42,8216 698 5,80,5163 518 1,22,33,379 1,216

Acute Diarrheal Disease : State-wise Prevalence & Deaths in India, 2015 Andhra Pradesh 20,96,497 128 Arunachal Pradesh 10,910 7 Assam 20,456 81 Bihar 11,84,411 40 Chattisgarh 3,75,805 62 Goa 60,998 0 Gujarat 13,69,389 27 Haryana 11,64,780 36 Himachal Pradesh 1,59,1505 205 Jammu. Div 2,25,817 5 Kashmir.Div 5,36,208 0 Jharkhand 2,01,591 1 Karnataka 2,11,8979 35 Kerala 58,79,901 38 Madhya Pradesh 1,70,2426 161 Meghalaya 1,69,854 6 Maharashtra 15,37,325 18 Manipur 37,477 22 Mizoram 33,169 59 Nagaland 22,529 1 Odisha 21,27,921 72 Punjab 61,2122 71 Rajasthan 28,22,582 71 Sikkim 53,220 0 Tamil Nadu 19,62,629 2 Tripura 14,5522 4 Telangana 11,37,894 123 Uttar Pradesh 17,72,916 665 Uttrakhand 25,3292 77 West Bengal 29,91,474 491 A& N Island 44,465 3 Chandigarh 1,27,479 2 Delhi 30,7597 108 D&N Haveli 61,639 12 Daman & Diu 56,483 4 Lakshadweep 27,297 0 Puduchery 7,95,892 24 Total 35,65,0451 2,661

National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death and illness among children under five years of age in the world. It results in billions of cases per year. In 2013, over 570,000 children under five years of age died from diarrhea.In India, diarrhea caused more than 130,000 child deaths in 2013. This accounts for roughly one-fourth of all global diarrhea deaths among children under five years of age.