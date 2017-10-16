medindia
  4. Acute Diarrheal Disease - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 16, 2017
Diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death and illness among children under five years of age in the world. It results in billions of cases per year. In 2013, over 570,000 children under five years of age died from diarrhea.

Acute Diarrheal Disease - Prevalence & Deaths in India - 2015:
Male Female Total
Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
6,42,8216 698 5,80,5163 518 1,22,33,379 1,216


In India, diarrhea caused more than 130,000 child deaths in 2013. This accounts for roughly one-fourth of all global diarrhea deaths among children under five years of age.

Acute Diarrheal Disease : State-wise Prevalence & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 20,96,497 128
Arunachal Pradesh 10,910 7
Assam 20,456 81
Bihar 11,84,411 40
Chattisgarh 3,75,805 62
Goa 60,998 0
Gujarat 13,69,389 27
Haryana 11,64,780 36
Himachal Pradesh 1,59,1505 205
Jammu. Div 2,25,817 5
Kashmir.Div 5,36,208 0
Jharkhand 2,01,591 1
Karnataka 2,11,8979 35
Kerala 58,79,901 38
Madhya Pradesh 1,70,2426 161
Meghalaya 1,69,854 6
Maharashtra 15,37,325 18
Manipur 37,477 22
Mizoram 33,169 59
Nagaland 22,529 1
Odisha 21,27,921 72
Punjab 61,2122 71
Rajasthan 28,22,582 71
Sikkim 53,220 0
Tamil Nadu 19,62,629 2
Tripura 14,5522 4
Telangana 11,37,894 123
Uttar Pradesh 17,72,916 665
Uttrakhand 25,3292 77
West Bengal 29,91,474 491
A& N Island 44,465 3
Chandigarh 1,27,479 2
Delhi 30,7597 108
D&N Haveli 61,639 12
Daman & Diu 56,483 4
Lakshadweep 27,297 0
Puduchery 7,95,892 24
Total 35,65,0451 2,661


References:
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

