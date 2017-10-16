Diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death and illness among children under five years of age in the world. It results in billions of cases per year. In 2013, over 570,000 children under five years of age died from diarrhea.
Acute Diarrheal Disease - Prevalence & Deaths in India - 2015:
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
6,42,8216
|
698
|
5,80,5163
|
518
|
1,22,33,379
|
1,216
In India, diarrhea caused more than 130,000 child deaths in 2013. This accounts for roughly one-fourth of all global diarrhea deaths among children under five years of age.
References:
|
Acute Diarrheal Disease : State-wise Prevalence & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
20,96,497
|
128
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
10,910
|
7
|
Assam
|
20,456
|
81
|
Bihar
|
11,84,411
|
40
|
Chattisgarh
|
3,75,805
|
62
|
Goa
|
60,998
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
13,69,389
|
27
|
Haryana
|
11,64,780
|
36
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,59,1505
|
205
|
Jammu. Div
|
2,25,817
|
5
|
Kashmir.Div
|
5,36,208
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
2,01,591
|
1
|
Karnataka
|
2,11,8979
|
35
|
Kerala
|
58,79,901
|
38
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,70,2426
|
161
|
Meghalaya
|
1,69,854
|
6
|
Maharashtra
|
15,37,325
|
18
|
Manipur
|
37,477
|
22
|
Mizoram
|
33,169
|
59
|
Nagaland
|
22,529
|
1
|
Odisha
|
21,27,921
|
72
|
Punjab
|
61,2122
|
71
|
Rajasthan
|
28,22,582
|
71
|
Sikkim
|
53,220
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
19,62,629
|
2
|
Tripura
|
14,5522
|
4
|
Telangana
|
11,37,894
|
123
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
17,72,916
|
665
|
Uttrakhand
|
25,3292
|
77
|
West Bengal
|
29,91,474
|
491
|
A& N Island
|
44,465
|
3
|
Chandigarh
|
1,27,479
|
2
|
Delhi
|
30,7597
|
108
|
D&N Haveli
|
61,639
|
12
|
Daman & Diu
|
56,483
|
4
|
Lakshadweep
|
27,297
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
7,95,892
|
24
|
Total
|
35,65,0451
|
2,661
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.