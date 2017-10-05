Infectious Diseases Recognized in India

India’s distinctive demographic profile and geographic position presents a unique challenge to infectious disease management. The country is one of the world’s most populated nations, with a substantial proportion of the population living in impoverished areas where infectious diseases can spread exponentially.
Geographically, the country lies within the distribution zone of important disease vectors such as the Aedes aegypti mosquito (which spreads dengue
and Zika virus
), and the country is subject to annual monsoon seasons which perpetuate mosquito borne diseases such as Dengue, Japanese Encephalitis
and Chikungunya
Dengue:
|Newly Discovered Microbes and Diseases of Public Health Importance
|Year
|Agent
|Disease
| 1975
| Parvovirus B-19
| Fifth disease
| 1976
| Cryptosporidium parvum
| Cryptosporidiosis
| 1977
| Ebola virus
| Ebola haemorrhagic fever
| 1977
| Legionella pneumophila
| Legionnaire’s disease
| 1977
| Hantaan virus
| Korean haemorrhagic fever
| 1977
| Campylobacter jejuni
| Gastroenteritis (food poisoning)
| 1980
| Human T-lymphotropic virus I (HTLV-I)
| T-cell leukemia/lymohoma
| 1981
| Toxin producing strains of Staphylococcus aureus(golden staph)
| Various infections
| 1982
| Escherichia coli O157:H7
| Food poisoning
| 1982
| HTLV-II
| Lymphoma
| 1982
| Borrelia burgdorferi
| Lyme disease
| 1983
| Human immunodeficiency virus
| AIDS
| 1983
| Helicobacter pylori
| Duodenal and gastric ulcer and stomach cancer
| 1985
| Enterocytozoon bieneusi
| Microsporidiosis diarrhoea
| 1986
| Cyclospora cayatanensis
| Diarrhoea
| 1988
| Hepatitis E virus
| Hepatitis
| 1989
| Ehrilichia chafeensis
| Human monocytic Ehrilichiosis
| 1989
| Hepatitis C virus
| Liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma)
| 1991
| Guanarito virus
| Venezuelan haemorrhagic fever
| 1991
| Encephalitozoon hellem
| - - -
| 1991
| New species of Babesia
| Babesiosis haemolytic disease
| 1992
| Vibrio cholerae O139
| Cholera
| 1992
| Bartonella henselae
| Bacteremia, endocarditis, bacillary angiomatosis and peliosis hepatis
| 1993
| Sin nombre virus
| Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), aka Four corners virus or Navajo flu
| 1993
| Encephalitozoon cunculi
| - - -
| 1994
| Sabia virus
| Brazilian haemorrhagic fever
| 1995
| Human herpes virus 8(HHV-8)
| Kaposi’s sarcoma
| 1999
| Nipah virus
| Nipah virus (NiV) encephalitis
| 2002
| SARS coronavirusa
| Severe acute respiratory syndrome
| 2003
| Influenza A (H5N1)a
| Avian Influenza
| 2009
| Influenza A( H1N1)
| Swine Flu
| 2012
| Novel coronavirus
| Severe respiratory infection
Dengue virus belongs to the family of Flaviviridae, having four serotypes that spread by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.
In India, the first epidemic of clinical dengue-like illness was recorded in Madras (now Chennai) in 1780 and the first virologically proven epidemic of dengue fever (DF) occurred in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Eastern Coast of India in 1963-1964.
Dengue Cases and Deaths in India between 2010 and 2017:
Zika Virus:
|Sl. No.
|Affected States/UTs
|2010
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016*
|2017*
|C
|D
|C
|D
|C
|D
|C
|D
|C
|D
|C
|D
|C
|D
|C
|D
| 1
|Andhra Pradesh
| 776
| 3
| 1209
| 6
| 2299
| 2
| 910
| 1
| 1262
| 5
| 3159
| 2
| 3417
| 2
| 1080
| 0
| 2
|Arunachal Pradesh
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 346
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 27
| 0
| 1933
| 1
| 13
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 3
|Assam
| 237
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 1058
| 5
| 4526
| 2
| 85
| 0
| 1076
| 1
| 6157
| 4
| 331
| 0
| 4
|Bihar
| 510
| 0
| 21
| 0
| 872
| 3
| 1246
| 5
| 297
| 0
| 1771
| 0
| 1912
| 0
| 18
| 0
| 5
|Chattisgarh
| 4
| 0
| 313
| 11
| 45
| 0
| 83
| 2
| 440
| 9
| 384
| 1
| 356
| 0
| 38
| 0
| 6
|Goa
| 242
| 0
| 26
| 0
| 39
| 0
| 198
| 2
| 168
| 1
| 293
| 0
| 150
| 0
| 150
| 0
| 7
|Gujarat
| 2568
| 1
| 1693
| 9
| 3067
| 6
| 6272
| 15
| 2320
| 3
| 5590
| 9
| 8028
| 14
| 883
| 0
| 8
|Haryana
| 866
| 20
| 267
| 3
| 768
| 2
| 1784
| 5
| 214
| 2
| 9921
| 13
| 2493
| 0
| 4
| 1
| 9
|Himachal Pradesh
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 73
| 0
| 89
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 19
| 1
| 322
| 0
| 5
| 0
| 10
|J & K
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 17
| 1
| 1837
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 153
| 0
| 79
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 11
|Jharkhand
| 27
| 0
| 36
| 0
| 42
| 0
| 161
| 0
| 36
| 0
| 102
| 0
| 414
| 1
| 187
| 0
| 12
|Karnataka
| 2285
| 7
| 405
| 5
| 3924
| 21
| 6408
| 12
| 3358
| 2
| 5077
| 9
| 6083
| 8
| 5728
| 5
| 13
|Kerala
| 2597
| 17
| 1304
| 10
| 4172
| 15
| 7938
| 29
| 2575
| 11
| 4075
| 25
| 7439
| 13
| 16530
| 28
| 14
|Madhya Pradesh
| 175
| 1
| 50
| 0
| 239
| 6
| 1255
| 9
| 2131
| 13
| 2108
| 8
| 3150
| 12
| 52
| 0
| 15
|Meghalaya
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 27
| 2
| 43
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 13
| 0
| 172
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 16
|Maharashtra
| 1489
| 5
| 1138
| 25
| 2931
| 59
| 5610
| 48
| 8573
| 54
| 4936
| 23
| 6792
| 33
| 718
| 3
| 17
|Manipur
| 7
| 0
| 220
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 9
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 52
| 0
| 51
| 1
| 36
| 0
| 18
|Mizoram
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 7
| 0
| 19
| 0
| 43
| 0
| 580
| 0
| 36
| 0
| 19
|Nagaland
| 0
| 0
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 21
| 1
| 142
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 20
|Orissa
| 29
| 5
| 1816
| 33
| 2255
| 6
| 7132
| 6
| 6433
| 9
| 2450
| 2
| 8380
| 11
| 455
| 2
| 21
|Punjab
| 4012
| 15
| 3921
| 33
| 770
| 9
| 4117
| 25
| 472
| 8
| 14128
| 18
| 10439
| 15
| 153
| 0
| 22
|Rajasthan
| 1823
| 9
| 1072
| 4
| 1295
| 10
| 4413
| 10
| 1243
| 7
| 4043
| 7
| 5292
| 16
| 167
| 0
| 23
|Sikkim
| 0
| 0
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 0
| 38
| 0
| 5
| 0
| 21
| 0
| 82
| 0
| 20
| 0
| 24
|Tamil Nadu
| 2051
| 8
| 2501
| 9
| 12826
| 66
| 6122
| 0
| 2804
| 3
| 4535
| 12
| 2531
| 5
| 6919
| 1
| 25
|Tripura
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 9
| 0
| 8
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 40
| 0
| 102
| 0
| 62
| 0
| 26
|Telangana
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 704
| 1
| 1831
| 2
| 4037
| 4
| 422
| 0
| 27
|Uttar Pradesh
| 960
| 8
| 155
| 5
| 342
| 4
| 1414
| 5
| 200
| 0
| 2892
| 9
| 15033
| 42
| 302
| 17
| 28
|Uttrakhand
| 178
| 0
| 454
| 5
| 110
| 2
| 54
| 0
| 106
| 0
| 1655
| 1
| 2146
| 4
| 0
| 0
| 29
|West Bengal
| 805
| 1
| 510
| 0
| 6456
| 11
| 5920
| 6
| 3934
| 4
| 8516
| 14
| 22865
| 45
| 571
| 0
| 30
|A& N Island
| 25
| 0
| 6
| 0
| 24
| 0
| 67
| 0
| 139
| 0
| 153
| 0
| 92
| 0
| 9
| 0
| 31
|Chandigarh
| 221
| 0
| 73
| 0
| 351
| 2
| 107
| 0
| 13
| 0
| 966
| 1
| 1246
| 0
| 53
| 0
| 32
|Delhi
| 6259
| 8
| 1131
| 8
| 2093
| 4
| 5574
| 6
| 995
| 3
| 15867
| 60
| 4431
| 10
| 657
| 1
| 33
|D&N Haveli
| 46
| 0
| 68
| 0
| 156
| 1
| 190
| 0
| 641
| 1
| 1154
| 0
| 4161
| 2
| 443
| 0
| 34
|Daman & Diu
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 96
| 0
| 61
| 0
| 46
| 0
| 165
| 0
| 89
| 0
| 14
| 0
| 35
|Puduchery
| 96
| 0
| 463
| 3
| 3506
| 5
| 2215
| 0
| 1322
| 1
| 771
| 0
| 490
| 2
| 582
| 0
|
|Total
|28292
|110
|18860
|169
|50222
|242
|75808
|193
|40571
|137
|99913
|220
|129166
|245
|36635
|58
On 15 May 2017, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-Government of India (MoHFW) reported three laboratory-confirmed cases of Zika virus disease in Bapunagar area, Ahmedabad District, Gujarat, State, India.
Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes.
World Health Organization has declared Zika virus disease to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 1st February, 2016.
References:
- Indian Council of Medical Research
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gov’t of India
- Dengue Cases and Deaths in the Country since 2010