Birth and Death Rate in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 10, 2017
Crude birth rate is the number of live births occurring among the population of a given geographical area during a given year, per 1,000 mid-year total population of the given geographical area during the same year.

How to Calculate Crude Birth Rate?
The calculation for determining crude birth rate is (number of births) x 1000 / estimated population at mid-year.

According to Census of India 2011, India has a Crude Birth Rate of 21.8.

Crude Birth Rate of India - 2011
Rural 23.3
Urban 17.6
Total 21.8


State-wise Distribution of Crude Birth Rate (CBR) in India 2015
State Crude Birth Rate State Crude Birth Rate
Andhra Pradesh 16.8 Nagaland 14.8
Arunachal Pradesh 18.8 Odisha 19.2
Assam 22 Punjab 15.2
Bihar 26.3 Rajasthan 24.8
Chattisgarh 23.2 Sikkim 17
Goa 12.7 Tamil Nadu 15.2
Gujarat 20.4 Tripura 14.7
Haryana 20.9 Telangana 17.8
Himachal Pradesh 16.3 Uttar Pradesh 26.7
J & K 16.2 Uttrakhand 17.8
Jharkhand 23.5 West Bengal 15.5
Karnataka 17.9 A& N Island 12
Kerala 14.8 Chandigarh 13.7
Madhya Pradesh 25.5 Delhi 16.4
Meghalaya 23.7 D&N Haveli 25.5
Maharashtra 16.3 Daman & Diu 17.1
Manipur 14.4 Lakshadweep 14.7
Mizoram 16.2 Puduchery 13.8


Crude Death Rate:
Crude death rate is the number of deaths occurring among the population of a given geographical area during a given year, per 1,000 mid-year total population of the given geographical area during the same year.

How to Calculate Crude Death Rate?
The calculation for determining crude death rate is (number of deaths) x 1000 / estimated population at mid-year.

State-wise Distribution of Crude Death Rate (CDR) in India 2015
State Crude Death Rate State Crude Death Rate
Andhra Pradesh 7.1 Nagaland 3
Arunachal Pradesh 6 Odisha 7.6
Assam 7.1 Punjab 6.2
Bihar 6.2 Rajasthan 6.3
Chattisgarh 7.5 Sikkim 5
Goa 6.4 Tamil Nadu 6.7
Gujarat 6.1 Tripura 5.2
Haryana 6.1 Telangana 6.5
Himachal Pradesh 6.6 Uttar Pradesh 7.2
J & K 4.9 Uttrakhand 6.4
Jharkhand 5.8 West Bengal 5.9
Karnataka 6.6 A& N Island 5
Kerala 6.6 Chandigarh 4.4
Madhya Pradesh 7.5 Delhi 16.4
Meghalaya 7.4 D&N Haveli 3.9
Maharashtra 5.8 Daman & Diu 4.7
Manipur 4 Lakshadweep 6.2
Mizoram 4.2 Puduchery 6.8


Number of registered births and deaths at the national level, 1984–2015
Year Births Deaths Year Births Deaths
1984 8656291 2634858 2000 12946823 3789466
1985 8706192 2611139 2001 12993577 3961767
1986 9777045 2818386 2002 15645632 4436100
1987 10273688 2951430 2003 15290261 4569026
1988 10895747 3210942 2004 15777612 4487886
1989 11074930 3149312 2005 16394625 4602727
1990 11601446 3144023 2006 18121295 5298279
1991 11910093 3420669 2007 19469756 5804922
1992 12324796 3576449 2008 19993799 5638131
1993 12519182 3704881 2009 21292574 5677705
1994 12788061 3676353 2010 21430434 5690549
1995 13725993 3784469 2011 21836920 5735082
1996 11671143 3445395 2012 21951519 5850176
1997 11745719 3231333 2013 22482951 6086616
1998 11893946 3711612 2014 23001523 6138182
1999 12287748 3623079 2015 23136145 6267685


References:
  1. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India
  2. Vital Statistics of India Based on the Civil Registration System 2015
  3. OECD Glossary of Statistical Terms.

Global Health Statistics

India

