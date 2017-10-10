Birth and Death Rate in India

Crude birth rate is the number of live births occurring among the population of a given geographical area during a given year, per 1,000 mid-year total population of the given geographical area during the same year.
How to Calculate Crude Birth Rate?
The calculation for determining crude birth rate is (number of births) x 1000 / estimated population at mid-year.
According to Census of India 2011, India has a Crude Birth Rate of 21.8.
State-wise Distribution of Crude Birth Rate (CBR) in India 2015
|
Crude Birth Rate of India - 2011
|
Rural
|
23.3
|
Urban
|
17.6
|
Total
|
21.8
Crude Death Rate:
|
State
|
Crude Birth Rate
|
State
|
Crude Birth Rate
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
16.8
|
Nagaland
|
14.8
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
18.8
|
Odisha
|
19.2
|
Assam
|
22
|
Punjab
|
15.2
|
Bihar
|
26.3
|
Rajasthan
|
24.8
|
Chattisgarh
|
23.2
|
Sikkim
|
17
|
Goa
|
12.7
|
Tamil Nadu
|
15.2
|
Gujarat
|
20.4
|
Tripura
|
14.7
|
Haryana
|
20.9
|
Telangana
|
17.8
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
16.3
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
26.7
|
J & K
|
16.2
|
Uttrakhand
|
17.8
|
Jharkhand
|
23.5
|
West Bengal
|
15.5
|
Karnataka
|
17.9
|
A& N Island
|
12
|
Kerala
|
14.8
|
Chandigarh
|
13.7
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
25.5
|
Delhi
|
16.4
|
Meghalaya
|
23.7
|
D&N Haveli
|
25.5
|
Maharashtra
|
16.3
|
Daman & Diu
|
17.1
|
Manipur
|
14.4
|
Lakshadweep
|
14.7
|
Mizoram
|
16.2
|
Puduchery
|
13.8
Crude death rate is the number of deaths occurring among the population of a given geographical area during a given year, per 1,000 mid-year total population of the given geographical area during the same year.
How to Calculate Crude Death Rate?
The calculation for determining crude death rate is (number of deaths) x 1000 / estimated population at mid-year.
State-wise Distribution of Crude Death Rate (CDR) in India 2015
Number of registered births and deaths at the national level, 1984–2015
|
State
|
Crude Death Rate
|
State
|
Crude Death Rate
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
7.1
|
Nagaland
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
6
|
Odisha
|
7.6
|
Assam
|
7.1
|
Punjab
|
6.2
|
Bihar
|
6.2
|
Rajasthan
|
6.3
|
Chattisgarh
|
7.5
|
Sikkim
|
5
|
Goa
|
6.4
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6.7
|
Gujarat
|
6.1
|
Tripura
|
5.2
|
Haryana
|
6.1
|
Telangana
|
6.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
6.6
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
7.2
|
J & K
|
4.9
|
Uttrakhand
|
6.4
|
Jharkhand
|
5.8
|
West Bengal
|
5.9
|
Karnataka
|
6.6
|
A& N Island
|
5
|
Kerala
|
6.6
|
Chandigarh
|
4.4
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
7.5
|
Delhi
|
16.4
|
Meghalaya
|
7.4
|
D&N Haveli
|
3.9
|
Maharashtra
|
5.8
|
Daman & Diu
|
4.7
|
Manipur
|
4
|
Lakshadweep
|
6.2
|
Mizoram
|
4.2
|
Puduchery
|
6.8
References:
|
Year
|
Births
|
Deaths
|
Year
|
Births
|
Deaths
|
1984
|
8656291
|
2634858
|
2000
|
12946823
|
3789466
|
1985
|
8706192
|
2611139
|
2001
|
12993577
|
3961767
|
1986
|
9777045
|
2818386
|
2002
|
15645632
|
4436100
|
1987
|
10273688
|
2951430
|
2003
|
15290261
|
4569026
|
1988
|
10895747
|
3210942
|
2004
|
15777612
|
4487886
|
1989
|
11074930
|
3149312
|
2005
|
16394625
|
4602727
|
1990
|
11601446
|
3144023
|
2006
|
18121295
|
5298279
|
1991
|
11910093
|
3420669
|
2007
|
19469756
|
5804922
|
1992
|
12324796
|
3576449
|
2008
|
19993799
|
5638131
|
1993
|
12519182
|
3704881
|
2009
|
21292574
|
5677705
|
1994
|
12788061
|
3676353
|
2010
|
21430434
|
5690549
|
1995
|
13725993
|
3784469
|
2011
|
21836920
|
5735082
|
1996
|
11671143
|
3445395
|
2012
|
21951519
|
5850176
|
1997
|
11745719
|
3231333
|
2013
|
22482951
|
6086616
|
1998
|
11893946
|
3711612
|
2014
|
23001523
|
6138182
|
1999
|
12287748
|
3623079
|
2015
|
23136145
|
6267685
- Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India
- Vital Statistics of India Based on the Civil Registration System 2015
- OECD Glossary of Statistical Terms.