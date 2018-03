Statistics of Suicide in India

Sl. No Year Number of Suicides Rate of Suicide 1 2011 1,35,585 11.2 2 2012 1,35,445 11.2 3 2013 1,34,799 11.0 4 2014 1,31,666 10.6 5 2015 1,33,623 10.6

State-wise Distribution of Suicide Rate in India - 2015 Andhra Pradesh 12.1 Nagaland 0.9 Arunachal Pradesh 10.4 Odisha 9.7 Assam 10 Punjab 3.6 Bihar 0.5 Rajasthan 4.8 Chattisgarh 27.7 Sikkim 37.5 Goa 15.4 Tamil Nadu 22.8 Gujarat 11.6 Tripura 19.6 Haryana 13 Telangana 27.7 Himachal Pradesh 7.7 Uttar Pradesh 1.8 J & K 3 Uttrakhand 4.5 Jharkhand 2.5 West Bengal 15.7 Karnataka 17.4 A& N Island 28.9 Kerala 21.6 Chandigarh 6.9 Madhya Pradesh 13.3 Delhi 8.8 Meghalaya 6.2 D&N Haveli 25.4 Maharashtra 14.2 Daman & Diu 11.8 Manipur 1.4 Lakshadweep 6.3 Mizoram 11.7 Puduchery 43.2

Number of Suicide among Farmers and Percentage Share from Total Suicide in India (2013 - 2015) Year Number of Suicide Percentage Share 2013 11,772 8.7% 2014 12,360 9.4% 2015 12,602 9.4%

. There are various causes of suicides like professional/career problems, discrimination, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, alcoholism, financial loss, chronic pain and more.The number of in the country during the decade (20052015) have recorded an increase of 17.3% (1,33,623 in 2015 from 1,13,914 in 2005). The increase in number of suicides was reported each year till 2011 thereafter a declining trend has been noticed till 2014 and it again increased by 1.5% in 2015 over 2014 (from 1,31,666 suicides in 2014 to 1,33,623 suicides in 2015).Rate of suicides i.e. the number of suicides per one lakh population, has been widely accepted as a standard yardstick for comparison. All India rate of suicides was 10.6 during the year 2015.It is estimated that more than a quarter of a million Indian farmers have committed suicide in the last 16 years, the largest wave of recorded suicides in human history. A great number of those affected are cash crop farmers, and cotton farmers in particular.