Statistics of Suicide in India

Every year, more than 1,00,000 people commit suicide in India
. There are
various causes of suicides like professional/career problems, discrimination, sense of isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, alcoholism, financial loss, chronic pain and more.
The number of
in the country during the decade (2005–2015) have recorded an increase of 17.3% (1,33,623 in 2015 from 1,13,914 in 2005). The increase in number of suicides was reported each year till 2011 thereafter a declining trend has been noticed till 2014 and it again increased by 1.5% in 2015 over 2014 (from 1,31,666 suicides in 2014 to 1,33,623 suicides in 2015).
Number of Suicides and Rate of Suicides in India 2011 to 2015:
State/UT-wise Major Percentage Share of Suicides in India - 2015:
Percentage Share of Various Causes of Suicides During 2015
|
Sl. No
|
Year
|
Number of Suicides
|
Rate of Suicide
|
1
|
2011
|
1,35,585
|
11.2
|
2
|
2012
|
1,35,445
|
11.2
|
3
|
2013
|
1,34,799
|
11.0
|
4
|
2014
|
1,31,666
|
10.6
|
5
|
2015
|
1,33,623
|
10.6
|
State-wise Distribution of Suicide Rate in India - 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
12.1
|
Nagaland
|
0.9
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
10.4
|
Odisha
|
9.7
|
Assam
|
10
|
Punjab
|
3.6
|
Bihar
|
0.5
|
Rajasthan
|
4.8
|
Chattisgarh
|
27.7
|
Sikkim
|
37.5
|
Goa
|
15.4
|
Tamil Nadu
|
22.8
|
Gujarat
|
11.6
|
Tripura
|
19.6
|
Haryana
|
13
|
Telangana
|
27.7
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
7.7
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1.8
|
J & K
|
3
|
Uttrakhand
|
4.5
|
Jharkhand
|
2.5
|
West Bengal
|
15.7
|
Karnataka
|
17.4
|
A& N Island
|
28.9
|
Kerala
|
21.6
|
Chandigarh
|
6.9
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
13.3
|
Delhi
|
8.8
|
Meghalaya
|
6.2
|
D&N Haveli
|
25.4
|
Maharashtra
|
14.2
|
Daman & Diu
|
11.8
|
Manipur
|
1.4
|
Lakshadweep
|
6.3
|
Mizoram
|
11.7
|
Puduchery
|
43.2
Rate of suicides i.e. the number of suicides per one lakh population, has been widely accepted as a standard yardstick for comparison. All India rate of suicides was 10.6 during the year 2015.
Farmer Suicide:
It is estimated that more than a quarter of a million Indian farmers have committed suicide in the last 16 years, the largest wave of recorded suicides in human history. A great number of those affected are cash crop farmers, and cotton farmers in particular.
References:
|
Number of Suicide among Farmers and Percentage Share from Total Suicide in India (2013 - 2015)
|
Year
|
Number of Suicide
|
Percentage Share
|
2013
|
11,772
|
8.7%
|
2014
|
12,360
|
9.4%
|
2015
|
12,602
|
9.4%
- Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2015, National Crime Records Bureau.