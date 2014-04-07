Density of Population in India 1901-2011

‘Density of Population’ is defined as the number of persons per square kilometer.

In the beginning of the twentieth century i.e. in 1901 the population density of India was as low as 77 persons per sq. km. It steadily increased in each decade to reach 382 persons per sq. km. in 2011.

The rate of increase in population density of India has exhibited a sharp decline during 2001-2011 (17.5 per cent) compared to 1991-2001 (21.7 per cent).