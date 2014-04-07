Density of Population in India 1901-2011

‘Density of Population’ is defined as the number of persons per square kilometer.
In the beginning of the twentieth century i.e. in 1901 the population density of India was as low as 77 persons per sq. km. It steadily increased in each decade to reach 382 persons per sq. km. in 2011.
The rate of increase in population density of India has exhibited a sharp decline during 2001-2011 (17.5 per cent) compared to 1991-2001 (21.7 per cent).
With a population density of 382/km2, India ranks 31st among the most densely populated countries in the world.
Even though India accounts for only 2.4% of surface area of the earth, it contributes 17.5% to the world population, which is extremely large. Where as USA, accounting for 7.2% of the earth’s surface area, contributes only 4.5% to the world population.
The table given below will provide population densities of India and its different states and union territories: