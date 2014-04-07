Categories of Visual Impairment in India

Blindness refers to a condition where a person suffers from any of the following

a. Total absence of sight.

b. Visual acuity not exceeding 6/60* or 20/200 (Snellen) in the better eye with best correcting lenses

c. Limitation of field of vision subtending an angle of 20 degree or worse

* 6/60- means one can see at 6 metres what someone with standard vision could see from 60 metres away.

In India a person with a VA < 6/60 is legally blind

Low Vision

Person with low vision means a person with impairment of vision of less than 6/18 to 6/60 with best correction in the better eye or impairment of field in any one of the following categories:

a. Reduction of fields less than 50 degrees

b. Heminaopia with macular involvement

c. Altitudinal defect involving lower fields

Normal vision

20/20 is considered normal vision.

Categories of Visual Disability