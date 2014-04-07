medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Categories of Visual Impairment in India

Categories of Visual Impairment in India

Compiled by Medindia Content Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 07, 2014
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Categories of Visual Impairment
CATEGORY Corrected
VA-Better
Eye		 WHO Definition Working Indian Definition
0 6/6-6/18 Normal Normal Normal
1 <6/18- 6/60 Visual Impairment Low Vision Low Vision
2 <6/60- 3/60 Severe Visual Impairment Low Vision Blind
3 <3/60- 1/60 Blind Low Vision Blind
4 <1/60- PL Blind Low Vision Blind
5 NPL Blind Total Blindness Total Blindness

Blindness refers to a condition where a person suffers from any of the following

   a. Total absence of sight.

   b. Visual acuity not exceeding 6/60* or 20/200 (Snellen) in the better eye with best correcting lenses

   c. Limitation of field of vision subtending an angle of 20 degree or worse

   * 6/60- means one can see at 6 metres what someone with standard vision could see from 60 metres away.

In India a person with a VA < 6/60 is legally blind

Low Vision

Person with low vision means a person with impairment of vision of less than 6/18 to 6/60 with best correction in the better eye or impairment of field in any one of the following categories:

   a. Reduction of fields less than 50 degrees

   b. Heminaopia with macular involvement

   c. Altitudinal defect involving lower fields

Normal vision

20/20 is considered normal vision.

Categories of Visual Disability
Categories of Visual Correction
CATEGORY Better Eye Worse Eye % Age Impairment
Category 0 6/9-6/18 6/24 to 6/36 20%
Category I 6/18-6/36 6/20 to Nil 40%
Category II 6/40-4/60 or field of vision 10o-20o 3/60 to Nil 75%
Category III 3/60 to 1/60 or field of vision 10o F.C. at 1 ft. to Nil 100%
Category IV F.C. at 1 ft. to Nil or field of vision 10o F.C. at ft. to Nil 100%
One eyed person F.C. at 1 ft. to Nil or field of vision 10o 6/6 30%

F.C. means Finger Count.
 
Source: Disabilityindia.org
 
 

Global Health Statistics

India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.