Budget Allocation for Health Care in India

In the Union Budget 2017-18, the overall health budget increased from INR 39,879 crore (US$ 5.96 billion) (1.97% of total Union Budget) to INR 48,878 crore (US$ 7.3 billion) (2.27% of total Union Budget).

Budget Allocation for Tertiary Care Programs 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores) National Mental Health Programme 35 Capacity Building for Trauma Centers 190 National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke 300 National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly 110 National Programme for Control of Blindness 25 Telemedicine 40 Tobacco Control Programme 25

Budget Allocation for Central Sector Schemes/Projects 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores) Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana 3975 National AIDS and STD Control Programme 2000 Family Welfare Schemes 754.96 Strengthening of existing branches and Establishment of 27 branches of NCDC 40.59 Strengthening Intersectoral Coordination of Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases 0.33 Viral Hepatitis 0.31 Anti Microbial Resistance 1.16 National Pharmacovigilance Programme 6.97 Development of Nursing Services 6 Health Insurance (Central Government Employees and Pensioners Health Insurance Scheme) 0.01 Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Management including EMR including Avian Flu and Emergency Medical Services 16.85 National Organ Transplant Programme 9 Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) Scheme 0.5 Swachhata Action Plan (SAP) 155

Budget Allocation for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores) Food Safety and Standards Authority of India 133.58 Indian Pharmacopeia Commission 33.44 Medical Council of India 1 Dental Council of India 0.25 Pharmacy Council of India 0.2 Indian Nursing Council 0.21 National Academy of Medical Sciences 1.8 National Board of Examinations 0.01

Budget Allocation for Autonomous Bodies 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 2400 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh 1139.6 Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 1034.63 National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro- Sciences, Bengaluru 350.94 North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong 200 Regional Institue of Medical Sciences, Imphal 190 Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Aizawl 42 Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur 80 Other Autonomous Bodies 650.73

Indian healthcare delivery system is categorized into two major components - public and private. The Government, i.e. public healthcare system comprises limited secondary and tertiary care institutions in key cities and focuses on providing basic healthcare facilities in the form of primary healthcare centers (PHCs) in rural areas. The private sector provides majority of secondary, tertiary and quaternary care institutions with a major concentration in metros, tier I and tier II cities.Some of the major initiatives taken by the Government of India to promote Indian healthcare industry are as follows: