Budget Allocation for Health Care in India

Indian healthcare delivery system is categorized into two major components - public and private. The Government, i.e. public healthcare system comprises limited secondary and tertiary care institutions in key cities and focuses on providing basic healthcare facilities in the form of primary healthcare centers (PHCs) in rural areas. The private sector provides majority of secondary, tertiary and quaternary care institutions with a major concentration in metros, tier I and tier II cities.
Some of the major initiatives taken by the Government of India to promote Indian healthcare industry are as follows:
- In the Union Budget 2017-18, the overall health budget increased from INR 39,879 crore (US$ 5.96 billion) (1.97% of total Union Budget) to INR 48,878 crore (US$ 7.3 billion) (2.27% of total Union Budget).
|
Budget Allocation for Tertiary Care Programs 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores)
|
National Mental Health Programme
|
35
|
Capacity Building for Trauma Centers
|
190
|
National Programme for prevention and control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardio-vascular Disease and Stroke
|
300
|
National Programme for Health Care for the Elderly
|
110
|
National Programme for Control of Blindness
|
25
|
Telemedicine
|
40
|
Tobacco Control Programme
|
25
|
Budget Allocation for Central Sector Schemes/Projects 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores)
|
Pardhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana
|
3975
|
National AIDS and STD Control Programme
|
2000
|
Family Welfare Schemes
|
754.96
|
Strengthening of existing branches and Establishment of 27 branches of NCDC
|
40.59
|
Strengthening Intersectoral Coordination of Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases
|
0.33
|
Viral Hepatitis
|
0.31
|
Anti Microbial Resistance
|
1.16
|
National Pharmacovigilance Programme
|
6.97
|
Development of Nursing Services
|
6
|
Health Insurance (Central Government Employees and Pensioners Health Insurance Scheme)
|
0.01
|
Health Sector Disaster Preparedness and Management including EMR including Avian Flu and Emergency Medical Services
|
16.85
|
National Organ Transplant Programme
|
9
|
Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) Scheme
|
0.5
|
Swachhata Action Plan (SAP)
|
155
|
Budget Allocation for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores)
|
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India
|
133.58
|
Indian Pharmacopeia Commission
|
33.44
|
Medical Council of India
|
1
|
Dental Council of India
|
0.25
|
Pharmacy Council of India
|
0.2
|
Indian Nursing Council
|
0.21
|
National Academy of Medical Sciences
|
1.8
|
National Board of Examinations
|
0.01
Total Budget for National Rural Health Mission for the years 2017 to 2018 is INR 21188.65 crore.
Total Budget for National Urban Health Mission for the years 2017 to 2018 is INR 752.05 crore.
Glossary of Terms:
AIDS:
|
Budget Allocation for Autonomous Bodies 2017 - 2018 (In Rs crores)
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
|
2400
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
|
1139.6
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
|
1034.63
|
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro- Sciences, Bengaluru
|
350.94
|
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
|
200
|
Regional Institue of Medical Sciences, Imphal
|
190
|
Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences, Aizawl
|
42
|
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health, Tezpur
|
80
|
Other Autonomous Bodies
|
650.73
Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome.
NCDC:
National Centre for Disease Control.
STD:
Sexually Transmitted Diseases.
References:
- Department of Health and Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- Healthcare Industry in India, India Brand Equity Foundation.