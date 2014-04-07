Health Status Indicators In India - 2011

Indicators are established to monitor the health status of a given population and to evaluate the number of individuals affected by a particular disease within a given period of time and the total number of cases of that disease. It is also used to evaluate health risks and performance of health systems. Health status provides a broad overview of morbidity and mortality patterns of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Crude Birth Rate, Crude Death Rate, and Life Expectancy are the parameters for this indication.

Crude Birth Rate (CBR):

Decline in the Crude Birth Rate from 29.5 in 1991 to 22.5 in 2009.

The CBR is higher (24.1) in rural areas as compared to urban areas (18.3).

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest CBR (28.7) and Goa, the lowest (13.5).



Crude Death Rate (CDR):

Crude death rate indicates the total number of deaths per year per 1,000 people.

Decline in Crude death Rate from 7.4 in 2008 to 7.3 in 2009.

The CDR is higher (7.8) in rural areas as compared to urban areas (5.8).

