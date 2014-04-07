medindia
Health Status Indicators In India - 2011

Compiled by Medindia Content Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 07, 2014
Indicators are established to monitor the health status of a given population and to evaluate the number of individuals affected by a particular disease within a given period of time and the total number of cases of that disease. It is also used to evaluate health risks and performance of health systems. Health status provides a broad overview of morbidity and mortality patterns of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Crude Birth Rate, Crude Death Rate, and Life Expectancy are the parameters for this indication.


Crude Birth Rate (CBR):
Decline in the Crude Birth Rate from 29.5 in 1991 to 22.5 in 2009.
The CBR is higher (24.1) in rural areas as compared to urban areas (18.3).
Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest CBR (28.7) and Goa, the lowest (13.5).

Crude Death Rate (CDR):
Crude death rate indicates the total number of deaths per year per 1,000 people.
Decline in Crude death Rate from 7.4 in 2008 to 7.3 in 2009.
The CDR is higher (7.8) in rural areas as compared to urban areas (5.8).
The death rate is highest (8.8) in Orissa and lowest in Nagaland (3.6).
Estimated Birth rate, Death rate, Natural Growth rate and Infant mortality rate, 2009
India/States/Union Territories Birth Rate Death rate Natural Growth Rate Infant Mortality Rate
  Total Rural Urban Total Rural Urban Total Rural Urban Total Rural Urban
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
India 22.5 24.1 18.3 7.3 7.8 5.8 15.2 16.3 12.5 50 55 34
Bigger States
Andra Pradesh 18.3 18.8 17.0 7.6 8.5 5.5 10.6 10.3 11.5 49 54 35
Assam 23.6 24.9 15.9 8.4 8.8 5.9 15.2 16.1 10.1 61 64 37
Bihar 28.5 29.3 22.2 7.0 7.2 5.8 21.5 22.1 16.5 52 53 40
Chatisgarh 25.7 27.2 19.0 8.1 8.5 6.4 17.6 18.8 12.6 54 55 47
Delhi 18.1 19.9 17.8 4.4 4.8 4.3 13.8 15.0 13.5 33 40 31
Gujarat 22.3 23.8 19.9 6.9 7.7 5.6 15.4 16.1 14.3 48 55 33
Haryana 22.7 23.8 20.1 6.6 7.1 5.7 16.0 16.7 14.5 51 54 41
Jammu & Kashmir 18.6 19.9 13.7 5.7 6.0 4.7 12.8 13.9 9.0 45 48 34
Jharkhand 25.6 27.1 19.2 7.0 7.4 5.3 18.6 19.7 13.9 44 46 30
Karnataka 19.5 20.6 17.6 7.2 8.3 5.3 12.3 12.3 12.3 41 47 31
Kerala 14.7 14.6 14.9 6.8 6.8 6.5 7.9 7.8 8.3 12 12 11
Madhya Pradesh 27.7 29.7 20.8 8.5 9.2 6.1 19.2 20.5 14.8 67 72 45
Maharashtra 17.6 18.1 16.9 6.7 7.6 5.5 10.9 10.6 11.4 31 37 22
Orissa 21.0 21.9 15.7 8.8 9.2 6.8 12.2 12.7 8.9 65 68 46
Punjab 17.0 17.7 15.8 7.0 7.8 5.8 9.9 9.9 10.1 38 42 31
Rajasthan 27.2 28.4 23.2 6.6 6.7 6.1 20.6 21.7 17.1 59 65 35
Tamil Nadu 16.3 16.5 16.0 7.6 8.5 6.6 8.6 8.0 9.4 28 30 26
Uttar Pradesh 28.7 29.7 24.7 8.2 8.6 6.5 20.5 21.1 18.3 63 66 47
West Bengal 17.2 19.1 12.1 6.2 6.1 6.4 11.0 13.0 5.7 33 34 27
Smaller States
Arunachal Pradesh 21.1 22.6 14.9 6.1 7.0 2.5 15.0 15.6 12.4 32 35 14
Goa 13.5 13.0 13.9 6.7 8.2 5.8 6.8 4.8 8.1 11 11 10
Himachal Pradesh 17.2 17.8 11.7 7.2 7.4 4.9 10.0 10.4 6.8 45 46 28
Manipur 15.4 15.4 15.5 4.7 4.6 5.0 10.7 10.8 10.5 16 18 11
Meghalaya 24.4 26.4 15.0 8.1 8.6 5.7 16.3 17.9 9.4 59 61 40
Mizoram 17.6 21.7 13.2 4.5 5.0 4.1 13.0 16.7 9.2 36 45 19
Nagaland 17.2 17.4 16.3 3.6 3.7 3.1 13.6 13.7 13.2 26 27 23
Sikkim 18.1 18.4 16.0 5.7 6.0 3.9 12.3 12.4 12.1 34 36 21
Tripura 14.8 15.5 11.6 5.1 5.0 5.5 9.7 10.5 6.1 31 33 20
Uttarakand 19.7 20.6 16.3 6.5 6.9 5.2 13.2 13.7 11.0 41 44 27
Union Territories
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 16.3 16.5 16.1 4.1 4.4 3.6 12.2 12.0 12.5 27 31 20
Chandigarh 15.9 22.1 15.3 3.9 3.9 3.9 12.0 18.2 11.4 25 25 25
Dadra & Nagar Haveli 27.0 26.5 28.8 4.8 5.2 3.7 22.1 21.3 25.2 37 41 24
Damman & Diu 19.2 19.6 18.6 5.1 5.5 4.4 14.2 14.1 14.2 24 21 30
Lakshadweep 15.0 15.5 14.6 5.8 5.4 6.3 9.2 10.1 8.3 25 22 28
Puduchery 16.5 17.1 16.2 7.0 7.4 6.8 9.5 9.7 9.4 22 28 19
Note: Infant mortality rates for Smaller States and Union Territories are based on three-years period 2007-09.
Life Expectancy:

Life expectancy is defined as the average number of additional years a person could expect to live if current mortality trends were to continue for the rest of that person's life. It is a standard indicator for the level of socio-economic development.

Kerala stands first with a life expectancy of 74 years while Madhya Pradesh has the lowest life expectancy of 58 years.

Life Expectancy- Projection.

Interpretation: A continuous rise in the life expectancy at birth over the years.
Source: Family Welfare Statistics in India - 2011 & CensusIndia.gov

Global Health Statistics

India

