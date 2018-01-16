medindia
Family Planning in India: Health Statistics

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Jan 16, 2018
Categorization of States by Total Fertility Rate (TFR) for Family Planning Program
Category State
Very High Focus States Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
High Focus States Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Assam
Gujarat
Haryana
Odisha


Number of Sterilizations and IUCDs in India: 2014 - 2015
Female Sterilization Male Sterilization IUCD
39,51,972 78,362 52,77,460
Index:
IUCS = Intrauterine contraceptive device

Overall Coverage of Family Planning Program 2013 - 2015
Method 2012 2014 2015
Female Sterilization 1,57,431 1,49,262 1,42,372
Male Sterilization 8,130 5,085 6,035
Total Sterilization 1,65,561 1,54,347 1,48,407
Total IUCD Insertion 3,50,642 3,93,276 3,51,444
PPIUCD Insertion - - 43,829
Index:
IUCS = Intrauterine contraceptive device
PPIUCD = Immediate Postpartum Intrauterine Contraceptive Device

Family Planning Service Delivery in 2015 (in lakhs)
Condoms 138.1
OCP 56.0
IUCD 52.8
Sterilization 40.3
Index:
OCP = Oral contraceptive pill
IUCS = Intrauterine contraceptive device

References:
  1. Family Planning, Annual Report, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Global Health Statistics

India

