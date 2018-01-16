Family Planning in India: Health Statistics

|
Categorization of States by Total Fertility Rate (TFR) for Family Planning Program
Category
State
Very High Focus States
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
High Focus States
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Assam
Gujarat
Haryana
Odisha
Number of Sterilizations and IUCDs in India: 2014 - 2015
Female Sterilization
Male Sterilization
IUCD
39,51,972
78,362
52,77,460
IUCS = Intrauterine contraceptive device
Overall Coverage of Family Planning Program 2013 - 2015
Method
2012
2014
2015
Female Sterilization
1,57,431
1,49,262
1,42,372
Male Sterilization
8,130
5,085
6,035
Total Sterilization
1,65,561
1,54,347
1,48,407
Total IUCD Insertion
3,50,642
3,93,276
3,51,444
PPIUCD Insertion
-
-
43,829
IUCS = Intrauterine contraceptive device
PPIUCD = Immediate Postpartum Intrauterine Contraceptive Device
Family Planning Service Delivery in 2015 (in lakhs)
Condoms
138.1
OCP
56.0
IUCD
52.8
Sterilization
40.3
OCP = Oral contraceptive pill
IUCS = Intrauterine contraceptive device
References:
- Family Planning, Annual Report, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.