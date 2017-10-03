HIV/AIDS in India

Estimated Number of Annual New HIV Infection, 2015 Total 86,309 Adults 75,948 Children (<15Years) 10,361

High Risk Groups (HRG)

Female Sex Workers (FSW)



Men who have Sex with Men (MSM)



Transgender (TG)



Injecting Drug Users (IDU)

Bridge Populations

Truckers



Migrants

Typology-wise Coverage of Key Risk Groups under Targeted Intervention (TI) Program 2016 - 2017 Key Risk Groups Coverage Female Sex Workers (FSW) 6,03,236 Men who have Sex with Men (MSM) 2,06,007 Injecting Drug Users (IDU) 1,21,840 Transgenders (TG) 29,325 Migrant (Destination) 2,92,5882 Trucker 9,29,675

Information, Education & Communication (IEC) Mainstreaming: Key IEC Activities No. of Red Ribbon Clubs 12,000+ No. of School with AEP 53,000+

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)/Reproductive Tract Infections (RTI) Services No. of STI Clinics 1152 No. of STI Episodes Treated (2014 - 2015) 4848000

Condom Sales and Outlet Coverage in 2015-16 (till October 2015) through Targeted Condom Social Marketing Program (CSMP) Total Condom Sales (pcs) 2,83,50,723 Total Outlets Serviced 1,16,657

Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) for Injection Drug Users (IDUs) No. of Centers 213 Coverage 22,510

Blood Transfusion Services 2014 - 2015 No. of Blood Banks 2760 No. of Blood Units Collected (2014 to September 2015) 28,40,000 Percentage of Units Collected by Voluntary blood donors (2014 - 2015) 78%

National AIDS Control Program Performance on Key Indicators S. No Indicator 2013 - 2014 2014 - 2015 Target Achievement Target Achievement 1 New Targeted Interventions established 300 24.6 220 66 2 STI/RTI patients managed as per national protocol 68 Lakh 67.7 Lakh 70 Lakh 75.46 Lakh 3 Blood collection in NACO supported blood bank 55 Lakh 57.48 Lakh 60 Lakh 63.2 Lakh 4 Proportion of blood units collected by Voluntary blood donation in NACO Supported Blood Banks 80% 84% 75% 84% 5 Districts covered under Link Worker Scheme (Cumulative) 163 161 163 137 6 Clients tested for HIV (General clients) 102 Lakh 130.30 Lakh 118 Lakh 142.64 Lakh 7 Pregnant Women tested for HIV 102 Lakh 97.52 Lakh 118 Lakh 106.10 Lakh 8 Proportion of HIV+ pregnant Women and Babies who are initiated on Multidrug Antiretroviral regimen 75% 84% 85% 97% 9 HIV-TB Cross Referrals 12 Lakh 14.88 V 13 Lakh 16.83 Lakh 10 New ART Centres established 420 425 45 50 11 PLHIV on ART (Cumulative) 7.10 Lakh 7.68 Lakh 8.31 Lakh 8.51 Lakh 12 Opportunistic Infections treated 2.9 Lakh 4.35 Lakh 3.0 Lakh 3. 97 Lakh 13 Campaigns released on Mass Media - TV/Radio 9 9 8 3 14 New Red Ribbon Clubs formed in Colleges 500 800 550 550 15 Persons trained under Mainstreaming training programs 3 Lakh 3.75 Lakh 3.2 Lakh 3.51 Lakh 16 Social Marketing of condoms by NACO contracted Social Marketing Organizations 35 crore pieces 51.62 crore pieces 44 crore pieces 60.8 crore pieces 17 Free Distribution of Condoms 36 crore pieces 32.15 crore pieces 37 crore pieces 27.2 crore pieces

The first AIDS case in India was detected in 1986 and since then(HIV) infection has been reported in all states and union territories.Blood test for HIV/AIDS was conducted for a total of 3,65,932 persons in India between April 2016 to September 2016.: AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.: The treatment for HIV – made up of antiretroviral drugs. ART uses a combination of three or more antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to stop HIV from spreading throughout the body.: HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus.: National Aids Control Organization: Reproductive tract infection.: Sexually Transmitted Infections.Source: Annual Report 2016 - 2017, NACO / Annual Report 2015-2016, NACO / India HIV Estimations 2015.