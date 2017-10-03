HIV/AIDS in India

The first AIDS case in India was detected in 1986 and since then Human Immunodeficiency Virus
(HIV) infection has been reported in all states and union territories.
The key risk groups are:
|
Estimated Number of Annual New HIV Infection, 2015
|
Total
|
86,309
|
Adults
|
75,948
|
Children (<15Years)
|
10,361
- High Risk Groups (HRG)
- Female Sex Workers (FSW)
- Men who have Sex with Men (MSM)
- Transgender (TG)
- Injecting Drug Users (IDU)
- Bridge Populations
|
Typology-wise Coverage of Key Risk Groups under Targeted Intervention (TI) Program 2016 - 2017
|
Key Risk Groups
|
Coverage
|
Female Sex Workers (FSW)
|
6,03,236
|
Men who have Sex with Men (MSM)
|
2,06,007
|
Injecting Drug Users (IDU)
|
1,21,840
|
Transgenders (TG)
|
29,325
|
Migrant (Destination)
|
2,92,5882
|
Trucker
|
9,29,675
Blood test for HIV/AIDS was conducted for a total of 3,65,932 persons in India between April 2016 to September 2016.
Out of all blood tests done, 0.17 percent (621 persons) were detected with HIV infection.
Important data regarding various programs and services:
|
Information, Education & Communication (IEC) Mainstreaming: Key IEC Activities
|
No. of Red Ribbon Clubs
|
12,000+
|
No. of School with AEP
|
53,000+
|
Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)/Reproductive Tract Infections (RTI) Services
|
No. of STI Clinics
|
1152
|
No. of STI Episodes Treated (2014 - 2015)
|
4848000
|
Condom Sales and Outlet Coverage in 2015-16 (till October 2015) through Targeted Condom Social Marketing Program (CSMP)
|
Total Condom Sales (pcs)
|
2,83,50,723
|
Total Outlets Serviced
|
1,16,657
|
Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) for Injection Drug Users (IDUs)
|
No. of Centers
|
213
|
Coverage
|
22,510
|
Blood Transfusion Services 2014 - 2015
|
No. of Blood Banks
|
2760
|
No. of Blood Units Collected (2014 to September 2015)
|
28,40,000
|
Percentage of Units Collected by Voluntary blood donors (2014 - 2015)
|
78%
Glossary of Terms
|
National AIDS Control Program Performance on Key Indicators
|
S. No
|
Indicator
|
2013 - 2014
|
2014 - 2015
|
Target
|
Achievement
|
Target
|
Achievement
|
1
|
New Targeted Interventions established
|
300
|
24.6
|
220
|
66
|
2
|
STI/RTI patients managed as per national protocol
|
68 Lakh
|
67.7 Lakh
|
70 Lakh
|
75.46 Lakh
|
3
|
Blood collection in NACO supported blood bank
|
55 Lakh
|
57.48 Lakh
|
60 Lakh
|
63.2 Lakh
|
4
|
Proportion of blood units collected by Voluntary blood donation in NACO Supported Blood Banks
|
80%
|
84%
|
75%
|
84%
|
5
|
Districts covered under Link Worker Scheme (Cumulative)
|
163
|
161
|
163
|
137
|
6
|
Clients tested for HIV (General clients)
|
102 Lakh
|
130.30 Lakh
|
118 Lakh
|
142.64 Lakh
|
7
|
Pregnant Women tested for HIV
|
102 Lakh
|
97.52 Lakh
|
118 Lakh
|
106.10 Lakh
|
8
|
Proportion of HIV+ pregnant Women and Babies who are initiated on Multidrug Antiretroviral regimen
|
75%
|
84%
|
85%
|
97%
|
9
|
HIV-TB Cross Referrals
|
12 Lakh
|
14.88 V
|
13 Lakh
|
16.83 Lakh
|
10
|
New ART Centres established
|
420
|
425
|
45
|
50
|
11
|
PLHIV on ART (Cumulative)
|
7.10 Lakh
|
7.68 Lakh
|
8.31 Lakh
|
8.51 Lakh
|
12
|
Opportunistic Infections treated
|
2.9 Lakh
|
4.35 Lakh
|
3.0 Lakh
|
3. 97 Lakh
|
13
|
Campaigns released on Mass Media - TV/Radio
|
9
|
9
|
8
|
3
|
14
|
New Red Ribbon Clubs formed in Colleges
|
500
|
800
|
550
|
550
|
15
|
Persons trained under Mainstreaming training programs
|
3 Lakh
|
3.75 Lakh
|
3.2 Lakh
|
3.51 Lakh
|
16
|
Social Marketing of condoms by NACO contracted Social Marketing Organizations
|
35 crore pieces
|
51.62 crore pieces
|
44 crore pieces
|
60.8 crore pieces
|
17
|
Free Distribution of Condoms
|
36 crore pieces
|
32.15 crore pieces
|
37 crore pieces
|
27.2 crore pieces
:
AIDS
: AIDS stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.
Antiretroviral treatment (ART)
: The treatment for HIV – made up of antiretroviral drugs. ART uses a combination of three or more antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to stop HIV from spreading throughout the body.
HIV
: HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus.
NACO
: National Aids Control Organization
RTI
: Reproductive tract infection.
STI
: Sexually Transmitted Infections.
Source: Annual Report 2016 - 2017, NACO / Annual Report 2015-2016, NACO / India HIV Estimations 2015.