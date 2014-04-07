Literacy Rate in India - 2011

|
Literacy Rate:
The literacy rate is the number of educated people in a population, over the age of fifteen who can read and write.
As per Census of India statistics report, literacy rate has improved in last decade. As a result of free education system in the villages, the literacy rate has gone up tremendously, especially among females.
Literacy rate has increased from 64.83% in 2001 to 74.04% in 2011.
Male literacy- 82.14%
Female literacy- 65.46%
Number of Literates:
Male & Female - 778,454,120
Males - 444,203,762
Females - 334,250,358