medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Literacy Rate in India - 2011

Literacy Rate in India - 2011

Compiled by Medindia Content Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 07, 2014
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+


Literacy Rate:

The literacy rate is the number of educated people in a population, over the age of fifteen who can read and write.

As per Census of India statistics report, literacy rate has improved in last decade. As a result of free education system in the villages, the literacy rate has gone up tremendously, especially among females.

Literacy rate has increased from 64.83% in 2001 to 74.04% in 2011.
Male literacy- 82.14%
Female literacy- 65.46%
Number of Literates:

Male & Female  - 778,454,120
Males                 - 444,203,762
Females             - 334,250,358

Details of male and female literacy rates and the overall literacy rates in Indian States and Union Territories as per census data 2011.
S.No. State/Union Territories Literacy Rate-Male Literacy Rate-Female Literacy Rate
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands# 90.1% 81.8% 86.3%
2 Andhra Pradesh 75.6% 59.7% 67.7%
3 Arunachal Pradesh 73.7% 59.6% 67.0%
4 Assam 78.8% 67.3% 73.2%
5 Bihar 73.5% 53.3% 63.8%
6 Chandigarh 90.5% 81.4% 86.4%
7 Chhattisgarh 81.5% 60.6% 71.0%
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli# 86.5% 65.9% 77.7%
9 Daman & Diu# 91.5% 79.6% 87.1%
10 Goa 92.8% 81.8% 87.4%
11 Gujarat 87.2% 70.7% 79.3%
12 Haryana 85.4% 66.8% 76.6%
13 Himachal Pradesh 90.8% 76.6% 83.8%
14 Jammu & Kashmir 78.3% 58.0% 68.7%
15 Jharkhand 78.5% 56.2% 67.6%
16 Karnataka 82.8% 68.1% 75.6%
17 Kerala 96.0% 92.0% 93.9%
18 Lakshadweep# 96.1% 88.2% 92.3%
19 Madhya Pradesh 80.5% 60.0% 70.6%
20 Maharashtra 89.8% 75.5% 82.9%
21 Manipur 86.5% 73.2% 79.8%
22 Meghalaya 77.2% 73.8% 75.5%
23 Mizoram 93.7% 89.4% 91.6%
24 Nagaland 83.3% 76.7% 80.1%
25 NCT of Delhi# 91.0% 80.9% 86.3%
26 Orissa 82.4% 64.4% 73.5%
27 Puducherry# 92.1% 81.2% 86.5%
28 Punjab 81.5% 71.3% 76.7%
29 Rajasthan 80.5% 52.7% 67.1%
30 Sikkim 87.3% 76.4% 82.2%
31 Tamil Nadu 86.8% 73.9% 80.3%
32 Tripura 92.2% 83.1% 87.8%
33 Uttar Pradesh 79.2% 59.3% 69.7%
34 Uttarakhand 88.3% 70.7% 79.6%
35 West Bengal 82.7% 71.2% 77.1%
# - Union Territories
Source: Family Welfare Statistics in India - 2011 & CensusIndia.gov

Global Health Statistics

India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.