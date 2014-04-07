Population of India - 2011

As on 1st March, 2011 India's population Total Population- 1.21 billion (male- 623.72 million (51.54%), 586.47 million (48.46%) females). Highlights of Census 2011 India contributes 17.5% to the world’s population. Demographers expect India's population to surpass the population of China, currently the most populous country in the world, by 2030.

2001- 2011 is the first decade with declined growth rate compared to the previous decade.

The population of India has increased by about 181.46 million during the decade 2001-2011.

The average annual exponential growth declined to 1.64% per annum during 2001-2011 from 1.97% per annum during 1991-2001.

Rural Population- 83.3 crores (68.84%)

Urban Population- 37.7 crores (31.16%)

Literacy rate has increased by 9.21%. Male literacy is 82.14% and that of female is 65.46%.

The most populous region is Uttar Pradesh with 199.6 million people while the least populous region is Lakshadweep with 64,429 people Contribution of Major States to the Total Indian Population. The contribution of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to the total population of the country is 16.5% followed by Maharashtra (9.3%), Bihar (8.6%), West Bengal (7.6%), Andhra Pradesh (7.0%) and Madhya Pradesh (6.0). The combined population of these six States accounts for 55% to the country’s population. The contribution of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to the total population of the country is 16.5% followed by Maharashtra (9.3%), Bihar (8.6%), West Bengal (7.6%), Andhra Pradesh (7.0%) and Madhya Pradesh (6.0). The combined population of these six States accounts for 55% to the country’s population.