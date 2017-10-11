Injury Related Deaths in India

Injuries are a leading cause of deaths, hospitalizations, disabilities and socioeconomic losses in all countries of the world, more so in low and middle income countries like India. The economic losses due to injuries in India are not known and are estimated to be around 5 % of GDP every year.
Road traffic injuries, falls, burns, drowning, poisoning, mechanical injuries in work places, animal bites and intentional injuries like suicides and violence against children, women and elderly account for huge numbers of deaths and disabilities.
Road Traffic Injuries:
In India, more than 150,000 persons die and nearly 7- 8 million are hospitalized due to RTIs every year. The economic losses are estimated to cost 3 % GDP every year. Majority of these deaths and hospitalizations are among young people, men and vulnerable road users like pedestrians, two wheeler riders and pillions, bicyclists and others.
Road Deaths:
- In 2015, Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) accounted for 2.9% of all deaths and 43% of all injury deaths.
- Indian Highways (54,72,144 kilometers) account for 4.84% of road length, but contribute to 52.4% of road accidents and 63% of road deaths in India.
- Nearly 1/3rd of road crashes in India occurred during night time, when visibility is poor.
- There are 450 deaths per day on Indian roads.
- In 2015, an estimated 175,000 persons died and 5,250,000 were hospitalized due to road crashes in India.
Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs):
TBIs
|
State-wise Record of Road Deaths in India - 2015
|
Sl. No
|
State
|
Number of Road Deaths
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
9,956
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
153
|
3
|
Assam
|
2,876
|
4
|
Bihar
|
6,505
|
5
|
Chattisgarh
|
4,898
|
6
|
Goa
|
377
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
9,742
|
8
|
Haryana
|
5,854
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,315
|
10
|
J & K
|
1,100
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
3,472
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
13,028
|
13
|
Kerala
|
5,035
|
14
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
11,176
|
15
|
Meghalaya
|
219
|
16
|
Maharashtra
|
15,854
|
17
|
Manipur
|
167
|
18
|
Mizoram
|
86
|
19
|
Nagaland
|
36
|
20
|
Odisha
|
5,164
|
21
|
Punjab
|
5,871
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
12,612
|
23
|
Sikkim
|
108
|
24
|
Tamil Nadu
|
18,770
|
25
|
Tripura
|
190
|
26
|
Telangana
|
8,532
|
27
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
21,199
|
28
|
Uttrakhand
|
1,096
|
29
|
West Bengal
|
7,480
are a leading cause of deaths, hospitalizations, disabilities and socio-economic losses. India estimates reveal that nearly 500,000 deaths are due to TBIs and 4 to 5 million disabled persons need rehabilitation services following a brain injury every year. Among the several causes of TBIs, road traffic injuries are the leading cause followed by falls and violence in many Low and Middle Income Countries.
Suicide:
In India there are nearly 150,000 suicides
every year.
Workplace Injuries:
It is estimated that fatal accidents range between 50,000 and 75,000 and non-fatal accidents range between 5 to 7.5 million per year among workforce in India.
Pedestrians, Motorcyclists and Cyclists:
- 37% of all road deaths in 2015 were pedestrian deaths
- 20% of all road deaths occurred among two-wheeler users.
References:
|
Percentage share of various causes of accidental deaths during 2012 (Natural and un-natural causes)
|
Cause
|
Percent
|
By Other Unnatural Causes
|
10.5
|
By Electrocution
|
2.2
|
By Falls
|
3.1
|
By Road Accident
|
35.2
|
By Rail-Road & Other Railway Accident
|
7.4
|
By Poisoning
|
7.8
|
By Drowning
|
7
|
By Fire
|
5.9
|
By Sudden Deaths
|
7.3
|
By Natural Causes
|
5.8
|
By Causes Not Known
|
5.5
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science