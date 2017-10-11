medindia
Injury Related Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 11, 2017
Injuries are a leading cause of deaths, hospitalizations, disabilities and socioeconomic losses in all countries of the world, more so in low and middle income countries like India. The economic losses due to injuries in India are not known and are estimated to be around 5 % of GDP every year.

Road traffic injuries, falls, burns, drowning, poisoning, mechanical injuries in work places, animal bites and intentional injuries like suicides and violence against children, women and elderly account for huge numbers of deaths and disabilities.

Road Traffic Injuries:
In India, more than 150,000 persons die and nearly 7- 8 million are hospitalized due to RTIs every year. The economic losses are estimated to cost 3 % GDP every year. Majority of these deaths and hospitalizations are among young people, men and vulnerable road users like pedestrians, two wheeler riders and pillions, bicyclists and others.

  • In 2015, Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) accounted for 2.9% of all deaths and 43% of all injury deaths.
  • Indian Highways (54,72,144 kilometers) account for 4.84% of road length, but contribute to 52.4% of road accidents and 63% of road deaths in India.
  • Nearly 1/3rd of road crashes in India occurred during night time, when visibility is poor.


Road Deaths:
  • There are 450 deaths per day on Indian roads.
  • In 2015, an estimated 175,000 persons died and 5,250,000 were hospitalized due to road crashes in India.


State-wise Record of Road Deaths in India - 2015  
Sl. No State Number of Road Deaths
1 Andhra Pradesh 9,956
2 Arunachal Pradesh 153
3 Assam 2,876
4 Bihar 6,505
5 Chattisgarh 4,898
6 Goa 377
7 Gujarat 9,742
8 Haryana 5,854
9 Himachal Pradesh 1,315
10 J & K 1,100
11 Jharkhand 3,472
12 Karnataka 13,028
13 Kerala 5,035
14 Madhya Pradesh 11,176
15 Meghalaya 219
16 Maharashtra 15,854
17 Manipur 167
18 Mizoram 86
19 Nagaland 36
20 Odisha 5,164
21 Punjab 5,871
22 Rajasthan 12,612
23 Sikkim 108
24 Tamil Nadu 18,770
25 Tripura 190
26 Telangana 8,532
27 Uttar Pradesh 21,199
28 Uttrakhand 1,096
29 West Bengal 7,480


Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs):
TBIs are a leading cause of deaths, hospitalizations, disabilities and socio-economic losses. India estimates reveal that nearly 500,000 deaths are due to TBIs and 4 to 5 million disabled persons need rehabilitation services following a brain injury every year. Among the several causes of TBIs, road traffic injuries are the leading cause followed by falls and violence in many Low and Middle Income Countries.

Suicide:
In India there are nearly 150,000 suicides every year.

Workplace Injuries:
It is estimated that fatal accidents range between 50,000 and 75,000 and non-fatal accidents range between 5 to 7.5 million per year among workforce in India.

Pedestrians, Motorcyclists and Cyclists:
  • 37% of all road deaths in 2015 were pedestrian deaths
  • 20% of all road deaths occurred among two-wheeler users.


Percentage share of various causes of accidental deaths during 2012 (Natural and un-natural causes)
Cause Percent
By Other Unnatural Causes 10.5
By Electrocution 2.2
By Falls 3.1
By Road Accident 35.2
By Rail-Road & Other Railway Accident 7.4
By Poisoning 7.8
By Drowning 7
By Fire 5.9
By Sudden Deaths 7.3
By Natural Causes 5.8
By Causes Not Known 5.5


References:
  1. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science

Global Health Statistics

India

