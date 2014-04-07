Sex Ratio in Indian Population - 2011

Sex ratio is the number of females per 1000 males in the population. It is an important and useful indicator to measure gender equity in a society at a given point of time.
Census India usually brings out the sex ratio information. Changes in gender composition largely reflect the underlying social, economic and cultural patterns of the society in different ways.
Results of Census 2011
Total population of India is 1,21,01,93,422 which consists of 62,37,24,248 males and 58,64,69,174 females with the sex ratio of 940 females per 1000 males.
Top Five States/Union Territories with High Sex Ratios (females per 1000 males):
- Kerela 1,084
- Puducherry 1,038
- Tamil Nadu 995
- Andhra Pradesh 992
- Chhattisgarh 991
States/ Union Territories with Low Sex Ratios (females per 1000 males):
- Daman & Diu 618
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli 775
- Chandigarh 818
- NCT of Delhi 866
- A & N Islands 878
In India, sex ratio is skewed in favor of males and has continued to rise and expand in various forms.