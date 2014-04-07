medindia
  3. Sex Ratio in Indian Population - 2011

Sex Ratio in Indian Population - 2011

Compiled by Medindia Content Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 07, 2014
Sex Ratio- A Social Indicator

Sex ratio is the number of females per 1000 males in the population. It is an important and useful indicator to measure gender equity in a society at a given point of time.

Census India usually brings out the sex ratio information. Changes in gender composition largely reflect the underlying social, economic and cultural patterns of the society in different ways.

Results of Census 2011

Total population of India is 1,21,01,93,422 which consists of 62,37,24,248 males and 58,64,69,174 females with the sex ratio of 940 females per 1000 males.

Top Five States/Union Territories with High Sex Ratios (females per 1000 males):
  1. Kerela 1,084
  2. Puducherry 1,038
  3. Tamil Nadu 995
  4. Andhra Pradesh 992
  5. Chhattisgarh 991

States/ Union Territories with Low Sex Ratios (females per 1000 males):
  1. Daman & Diu 618
  2. Dadra & Nagar Haveli 775
  3. Chandigarh 818
  4. NCT of Delhi 866
  5. A & N Islands 878

In India, sex ratio is skewed in favor of males and has continued to rise and expand in various forms.

Male and Female population of India and the sex ratio in Indian States and Union Territories listed in alphabetical order, as per census data 2011.
S.No. State/Union Territories Males Females Total Sex Ratio (Females per 1000 Males)
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands# 2,02,330 1,77,614 3,79,944 878
2 Andhra Pradesh 4,25,09,881 4,21,55,652 8,46,65,533 992
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,20,232 6,62,379 13,82,611 920
4 Assam 1,59,54,927 1,52,14,345 3,11,69,272 954
5 Bihar 5,41,85,347 4,96,19,290 10,38,04,637 916
6 Chandigarh 5,80,282 4,74,404 10,54,686 818
7 Chhattisgarh 1,28,27,915 1,27,12,281 2,55,40,196 991
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli# 1,93,178 1,49,675 3,42,853 775
9 Daman & Diu# 1,50,100 92,811 2,42,911 618
10 Goa 7,40,711 7,17,012 14,57,723 968
11 Gujarat 3,14,82,282 2,89,01,346 6,03,83,628 918
12 Haryana 1,35,05,130 1,18,47,951 2,53,53,081 877
13 Himachal Pradesh 34,73,892 33,82,617 68,56,509 974
14 Jammu & Kashmir 66,65,561 58,83,365 1,25,48,926 883
15 Jharkhand 1,69,31,688 1,60,34,550 3,29,66,238 947
16 Karnataka 3,10,57,742 3,00,72,962 6,11,30,704 968
17 Kerala 1,60,21,290 1,73,66,387 3,33,87,677 1,084
18 Lakshadweep# 33,106 31,323 64,429 946
19 Madhya Pradesh 3,76,12,920 3,49,84,645 7,25,97,565 930
20 Maharashtra 5,83,61,397 5,40,11,575 11,23,72,972 925
21 Manipur 13,69,764 13,51,992 27,21,756 987
22 Meghalaya 14,92,668 14,71,339 29,64,007 986
23 Mizoram 5,52,339 5,38,675 10,91,014 975
24 Nagaland 10,25,707 9,54,895 19,80,602 931
25 NCT of Delhi# 89,76,410 77,76,825 1,67,53,235 866
26 Orissa 2,12,01,678 2,07,45,680 4,19,47,358 978
27 Puducherry# 6,10,485 6,33,979 12,44,464 1,038
28 Punjab 1,46,34,819 1,30,69,417 2,77,04,236 893
29 Rajasthan 3,56,20,086 3,30,00,926 6,86,21,012 926
30 Sikkim 3,21,661 2,86,027 6,07,688 889
31 Tamil Nadu 3,61,58,871 3,59,80,087 7,21,38,958 995
32 Tripura 18,71,867 17,99,165 36,71,032 961
33 Uttar Pradesh 10,45,96,415 9,49,85,062 19,95,81,477 908
34 Uttarakhand 51,54,178 49,62,574 1,01,16,752 963
35 West Bengal 4,69,27,389 4,44,20,347 9,13,47,736 947
# - Union Territories
Source: Family Welfare Statistics in India - 2011 & CensusIndia.gov

Global Health Statistics

India

