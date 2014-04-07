Percentage distribution of Population In India - 2011

|
As of 2011 census India has a total population of 1,210,193,422 people in 35 States and Union Territories.
|Population of States and Union Territories, India: 2011
|State
/UT Code
|India/State/
Union Territory #
|Population
|Males
|Females
|Population Percentage
|
|INDIA
|1210193422
|623724248
|586469174
|100.00
|1
|Jammu & Kashmir
|12548926
|6665561
|5883365
|1.04
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|6856509
|3473892
|3382617
|0.57
|3
|Punjab
|27704236
|14634819
|13069417
|2.29
|4
|Chandigarh#
|1054686
|580282
|474404
|0.09
|5
|Uttarakhand
|10116752
|5154178
|4962574
|0.84
|6
|Haryana
|25353081
|13505130
|11847951
|2.09
|7
|NCT of Delhi#
|16753235
|8976410
|7776825
|1.38
|8
|Rajasthan
|68621012
|35620086
|33000926
|5.67
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|199581477
|104596415
|94985062
|16.49
|10
|Bihar
|103804637
|54185347
|49619290
|8.58
|11
|Sikkim
|607688
|321661
|286027
|0.05
|12
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1382611
|720232
|662379
|0.11
|13
|Nagaland
|1980602
|1025707
|954895
|0.16
|14
|Manipur
|2721756
|1369764
|1351992
|0.22
|15
|Mizoram
|1091014
|552339
|538675
|0.09
|16
|Tripura
|3671032
|1871867
|1799165
|0.30
|17
|Meghalaya
|2964007
|1492668
|1471339
|0.24
|18
|Assam
|31169272
|15954927
|15214345
|2.58
|19
|West Bengal
|91347736
|46927389
|44420347
|7.55
|20
|Jharkhand
|32966238
|16931688
|16034550
|2.72
|21
|Manipur
|2721756
|1369764
|1351992
|3.47
|22
|Chhattisgarh
|25540196
|12827915
|12712281
|2.11
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|72597565
|37612920
|34984645
|6.00
|24
|Gujarat
|60383628
|31482282
|28901346
|4.99
|25
|Daman & Diu#
|242911
|150100
|92811
|0.02
|26
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli#
|342853
|193178
|149675
|0.03
|27
|Maharashtra
|112372972
|58361397
|54011575
|9.29
|28
|Andhra Pradesh
|84665533
|42509881
|42155652
|7.00
|29
|Karnataka
|61130704
|31057742
|30072962
|5.05
|30
|Goa
|1457723
|740711
|717012
|0.12
|31
|Lakshadweep#
|64429
|33106
|31323
|0.01
|32
|Kerala
|33387677
|16021290
|17366387
|2.76
|33
|Tamil Nadu
|72138958
|36158871
|35980087
|5.96
|34
|Puducherry#
|1244464
|610485
|633979
|0.10
|35
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands#
|379944
|202330
|177614
|0.03
Uttar Pradesh continues to be the most populous state in the country with 200 million people (16% of total population).
Top Five States with Highest Population According to 2011 Census:
|India/State/Union Territory
|Population
|Population Percentage
|Uttar Pradesh
|19,95,81,477
|16.49
|Maharashtra
|11,23,72,972
|9.29
|Bihar
|10,38,04,637
|8.58
|West Bengal
|9,13,47,736
|7.55
|Andhra Pradesh
|8,46,65, 533
|7.0
Five Least Populated States in India as per 2011 census:
|India/State/Union Territory
|Population
|Population Percentage
|Sikim
|6,07,688
|0.05
|Mijoram
|10,91,014
|0.09
|Arunachal Pradesh
|13,82,611
|0.11
|Goa
|14,577,23
|0.12
|Nagaland
|19,80,602
|0.16
|
Source: Family Welfare Statistics in India - 2011 & CensusIndia.gov