Percentage distribution of Population In India - 2011

Compiled by Medindia Content Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 07, 2014
As of 2011 census India has a total population of 1,210,193,422 people in 35 States and Union Territories.

Population of States and Union Territories, India: 2011
State /UT Code India/State/ Union Territory # Population Males Females Population Percentage
INDIA 1210193422 623724248 586469174 100.00
1 Jammu & Kashmir 12548926 6665561 5883365 1.04
2 Himachal Pradesh 6856509 3473892 3382617 0.57
3 Punjab 27704236 14634819 13069417 2.29
4 Chandigarh# 1054686 580282 474404 0.09
5 Uttarakhand 10116752 5154178 4962574 0.84
6 Haryana 25353081 13505130 11847951 2.09
7 NCT of Delhi# 16753235 8976410 7776825 1.38
8 Rajasthan 68621012 35620086 33000926 5.67
9 Uttar Pradesh 199581477 104596415 94985062 16.49
10 Bihar 103804637 54185347 49619290 8.58
11 Sikkim 607688 321661 286027 0.05
12 Arunachal Pradesh 1382611 720232 662379 0.11
13 Nagaland 1980602 1025707 954895 0.16
14 Manipur 2721756 1369764 1351992 0.22
15 Mizoram 1091014 552339 538675 0.09
16 Tripura 3671032 1871867 1799165 0.30
17 Meghalaya 2964007 1492668 1471339 0.24
18 Assam 31169272 15954927 15214345 2.58
19 West Bengal 91347736 46927389 44420347 7.55
20 Jharkhand 32966238 16931688 16034550 2.72
22 Chhattisgarh 25540196 12827915 12712281 2.11
23 Madhya Pradesh 72597565 37612920 34984645 6.00
24 Gujarat 60383628 31482282 28901346 4.99
25 Daman & Diu# 242911 150100 92811 0.02
26 Dadra & Nagar Haveli# 342853 193178 149675 0.03
27 Maharashtra 112372972 58361397 54011575 9.29
28 Andhra Pradesh 84665533 42509881 42155652 7.00
29 Karnataka 61130704 31057742 30072962 5.05
30 Goa 1457723 740711 717012 0.12
31 Lakshadweep# 64429 33106 31323 0.01
32 Kerala 33387677 16021290 17366387 2.76
33 Tamil Nadu 72138958 36158871 35980087 5.96
34 Puducherry# 1244464 610485 633979 0.10
35 Andaman & Nicobar Islands# 379944 202330 177614 0.03
# - Union Territories

Uttar Pradesh continues to be the most populous state in the country with 200 million people (16% of total population).

Top Five States with Highest Population According to 2011 Census:

India/State/Union Territory Population Population Percentage
Uttar Pradesh 19,95,81,477 16.49
Maharashtra 11,23,72,972 9.29
Bihar 10,38,04,637 8.58
West Bengal 9,13,47,736 7.55
Andhra Pradesh 8,46,65, 533 7.0

Five Least Populated States in India as per 2011 census:

India/State/Union Territory Population Population Percentage
Sikim 6,07,688 0.05
Mijoram 10,91,014 0.09
Arunachal Pradesh 13,82,611 0.11
Goa 14,577,23 0.12
Nagaland 19,80,602 0.16
Source: Family Welfare Statistics in India - 2011 & CensusIndia.gov

Global Health Statistics

India

