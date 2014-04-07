Ranking of States In India by Population - 2011

medindia
Compiled by Medindia Content Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 07, 2014
Census of India 2011 and Population of India 2011 at Glance
Population
Statistics

Total Population

1,21,01,93,422 (persons)

Males

62,37,24,248

Females

58,64,69,174

Ratio

940 Females/1000 Males

Decadal Growth (2001-2011)

18,14,55,986(17.64%)

Density of Population

382 per sq. km.

Literacy (in percent)

Total: 74.04, Males: 82.14, Females: 65.46


High Lights of State and Union Territories Rank Position by Population

Uttar Pradesh continues to rank first with 16.49% where as Maharashtra stands 2nd with 9.29% of the population.

Madhya Pradesh has moved to 6th rank (6%) , pushing Tamil Nadu to 7th (5.96%) position. Like wise Chattisgarh has moved to 16th rank (2.11%), pushing Haryana to the 17th (2.09%).

Mizoram has moved up the ladder to 29th rank (0.09%) from 30th, pushing Chandigarh to 30th (0.09%), though there is no change in percentage.

Lakshadweep stands last (35th) with 0.01% of the total Indian population.

# - Union Territories
Source: Family Welfare Statistics in India - 2011 & CensusIndia.gov

Global Health Statistics

India

