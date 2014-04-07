Ranking of States In India by Population - 2011

Uttar Pradesh continues to rank first with 16.49% where as Maharashtra stands 2nd with 9.29% of the population.

Madhya Pradesh has moved to 6th rank (6%) , pushing Tamil Nadu to 7th (5.96%) position. Like wise Chattisgarh has moved to 16th rank (2.11%), pushing Haryana to the 17th (2.09%).

Mizoram has moved up the ladder to 29th rank (0.09%) from 30th, pushing Chandigarh to 30th (0.09%), though there is no change in percentage.

Lakshadweep stands last (35th) with 0.01% of the total Indian population.

# - Union Territories