Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Acute respiratory infections (ARIs), particularly lower respiratory tract infections are responsible for 1.9 million and 2.2 million childhood deaths globally.
Acute Respiratory Infections: Number of Cases and Deaths in India, 2015:
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
18,56,9041
|
1,639
|
17,08,1410
|
1,022
|
35,65,0451
|
2,661
References:
|
Acute Respiratory Infections: State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
State
|
Number of Cases
|
Number of Deaths
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
20,96,497
|
128
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
10,910
|
7
|
Assam
|
20,456
|
81
|
Bihar
|
11,84,411
|
40
|
Chattisgarh
|
3,75,805
|
62
|
Goa
|
60,998
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
13,69,389
|
27
|
Haryana
|
11,64,780
|
36
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
15,91,505
|
205
|
Jammu. Div
|
2,25,817
|
5
|
Kashmir.Div
|
5,36,208
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
2,01,591
|
1
|
Karnataka
|
2,48,979
|
35
|
Kerala
|
58,79,901
|
38
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
17,02,426
|
161
|
Meghalaya
|
16,954
|
6
|
Maharashtra
|
15,37,325
|
18
|
Manipur
|
37,477
|
22
|
Mizoram
|
33,169
|
59
|
Nagaland
|
22,529
|
1
|
Odisha
|
21,27,921
|
72
|
Punjab
|
6,12,122
|
71
|
Rajasthan
|
2822582
|
71
|
Sikkim
|
53,220
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
19,62,629
|
2
|
Tripura
|
1,45,522
|
4
|
Telangana
|
11,37,894
|
123
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
17,72,916
|
665
|
Uttrakhand
|
253292
|
77
|
West Bengal
|
29,91,474
|
491
|
A& N Island
|
44465
|
3
|
Chandigarh
|
1,27,479
|
2
|
Delhi
|
3,07,597
|
108
|
D&N Haveli
|
61639
|
12
|
Daman & Diu
|
56,483
|
4
|
Lakshadweep
|
37297
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
7,95,892
|
24
|
Total
|
35,65,0451
|
2661
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.