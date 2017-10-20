Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

medindia
Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 20, 2017
Acute respiratory infections (ARIs), particularly lower respiratory tract infections are responsible for 1.9 million and 2.2 million childhood deaths globally.

Acute Respiratory Infections: Number of Cases and Deaths in India, 2015:
Male
Female
Total
Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
18,56,9041 1,639 17,08,1410 1,022 35,65,0451 2,661


Acute Respiratory Infections: State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
State Number of Cases Number of Deaths
Andhra Pradesh 20,96,497 128
Arunachal Pradesh 10,910 7
Assam 20,456 81
Bihar 11,84,411 40
Chattisgarh 3,75,805 62
Goa 60,998 0
Gujarat 13,69,389 27
Haryana 11,64,780 36
Himachal Pradesh 15,91,505 205
Jammu. Div 2,25,817 5
Kashmir.Div 5,36,208 0
Jharkhand 2,01,591 1
Karnataka 2,48,979 35
Kerala 58,79,901 38
Madhya Pradesh 17,02,426 161
Meghalaya 16,954 6
Maharashtra 15,37,325 18
Manipur 37,477 22
Mizoram 33,169 59
Nagaland 22,529 1
Odisha 21,27,921 72
Punjab 6,12,122 71
Rajasthan 2822582 71
Sikkim 53,220 0
Tamil Nadu 19,62,629 2
Tripura 1,45,522 4
Telangana 11,37,894 123
Uttar Pradesh 17,72,916 665
Uttrakhand 253292 77
West Bengal 29,91,474 491
A& N Island 44465 3
Chandigarh 1,27,479 2
Delhi 3,07,597 108
D&N Haveli 61639 12
Daman & Diu 56,483 4
Lakshadweep 37297 0
Puduchery 7,95,892 24
Total 35,65,0451 2661


References:
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

