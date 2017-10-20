Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Acute Respiratory Infections: Number of Cases and Deaths in India, 2015:

Male Female Total Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 18,56,9041 1,639 17,08,1410 1,022 35,65,0451 2,661

Acute Respiratory Infections: State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015 State Number of Cases Number of Deaths Andhra Pradesh 20,96,497 128 Arunachal Pradesh 10,910 7 Assam 20,456 81 Bihar 11,84,411 40 Chattisgarh 3,75,805 62 Goa 60,998 0 Gujarat 13,69,389 27 Haryana 11,64,780 36 Himachal Pradesh 15,91,505 205 Jammu. Div 2,25,817 5 Kashmir.Div 5,36,208 0 Jharkhand 2,01,591 1 Karnataka 2,48,979 35 Kerala 58,79,901 38 Madhya Pradesh 17,02,426 161 Meghalaya 16,954 6 Maharashtra 15,37,325 18 Manipur 37,477 22 Mizoram 33,169 59 Nagaland 22,529 1 Odisha 21,27,921 72 Punjab 6,12,122 71 Rajasthan 2822582 71 Sikkim 53,220 0 Tamil Nadu 19,62,629 2 Tripura 1,45,522 4 Telangana 11,37,894 123 Uttar Pradesh 17,72,916 665 Uttrakhand 253292 77 West Bengal 29,91,474 491 A& N Island 44465 3 Chandigarh 1,27,479 2 Delhi 3,07,597 108 D&N Haveli 61639 12 Daman & Diu 56,483 4 Lakshadweep 37297 0 Puduchery 7,95,892 24 Total 35,65,0451 2661

National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Acute respiratory infections (ARIs), particularly lower respiratory tract infections are responsible for 1.9 million and 2.2 million childhood deaths globally.