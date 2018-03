Viral Hepatitis - Epidemiological Situation in India

Year Male Female Total Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 2014 78,585 281 59,969 119 1,38,554 400 2015 73,464 287 60,161 110 1,33,625 397

STATE/UT CASES DEATHS Andhra Pradesh 2,531 11 Arunachal Pradesh 267 1 Assam 917 7 Bihar 25,808 2 Chattisgarh 532 6 Goa 156 0 Gujarat 3,736 0 Haryana 5,020 3 Himachal Pradesh 1,739 1 Jammu Div 1,528 0 Kashmir Div 2,500 0 Jharkhand 1,230 1 Karnataka 6,478 21 Kerala 3,894 3 Madhya Pradesh 12,939 25 Meghalaya 253 0 Maharashtra 8,386 9 Manipur 88 0 Mizoram 138 3 Nagaland 57 0 Odisha 4,309 21 Punjab 9,330 8 Rajasthan 3,305 0 Sikkim 43 0 Tamil Nadu 1,066 1 Tripura 130 1 Telangana 1,735 1 Uttar Pradesh 11,088 62 Uttrakhand 10,242 15 West Bengal 3,865 81 A& N Island 80 1 Chandigarh 1,249 27 Delhi 8,362 76 D&N Haveli 48 6 Daman & Diu 64 2 Lakshadweep 10 0 Puduchery 503 2 Total 1,33,625 397

Viral Hepatitis is a global health problem. Globally, an estimated number of nearly 1.4 million deaths were caused by Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) infection in 2013.India has an estimated number of 40 million chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infected people throughout the country, constituting about 11 percent of the estimated global Hepatitis-B burden.The number of cases and deaths due to Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)in India for the year 2015 is given below:In India, there are pockets of areas where the prevalence of Hepatitis C is relatively higher. These areas are located in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Punjab.