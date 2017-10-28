medindia
  4. Viral Hepatitis - Epidemiological Situation in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 28, 2017
Viral Hepatitis is a global health problem. Globally, an estimated number of nearly 1.4 million deaths were caused by Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) and Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) infection in 2013.

India has an “intermediate to high endemicity” for Hepatitis B surface antigen.
India has an estimated number of 40 million chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infected people throughout the country, constituting about 11 percent of the estimated global Hepatitis-B burden.

The prevalence rate of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection in India is around 3 to 4 percent.

The number of cases and deaths due to Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)in India for the year 2015 is given below:
Year Male Female Total
Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
2014 78,585 281 59,969 119 1,38,554 400
2015 73,464 287 60,161 110 1,33,625 397


In India, there are pockets of areas where the prevalence of Hepatitis C is relatively higher. These areas are located in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Punjab.

STATE/UT CASES DEATHS
Andhra Pradesh 2,531 11
Arunachal Pradesh 267 1
Assam 917 7
Bihar 25,808 2
Chattisgarh 532 6
Goa 156 0
Gujarat 3,736 0
Haryana 5,020 3
Himachal Pradesh 1,739 1
Jammu Div 1,528 0
Kashmir Div 2,500 0
Jharkhand 1,230 1
Karnataka 6,478 21
Kerala 3,894 3
Madhya Pradesh 12,939 25
Meghalaya 253 0
Maharashtra 8,386 9
Manipur 88 0
Mizoram 138 3
Nagaland 57 0
Odisha 4,309 21
Punjab 9,330 8
Rajasthan 3,305 0
Sikkim 43 0
Tamil Nadu 1,066 1
Tripura 130 1
Telangana 1,735 1
Uttar Pradesh 11,088 62
Uttrakhand 10,242 15
West Bengal 3,865 81
A& N Island 80 1
Chandigarh 1,249 27
Delhi 8,362 76
D&N Haveli 48 6
Daman & Diu 64 2
Lakshadweep 10 0
Puduchery 503 2
Total 1,33,625 397


References:
  1. Hepatitis in India: Burden, Strategies and Plans, NCDC Newsletter, January-March 2014 Volume 3, Issue 1.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
  3. Viral Hepatitis - The Silent Disease, Facts and Treatment Guidelines, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

