Viral Hepatitis - Epidemiological Situation in India

Viral Hepatitis is a global health problem. Globally, an estimated number of nearly 1.4 million deaths were caused by Hepatitis B Virus
(HBV) and Hepatitis C Virus
(HCV) infection in 2013.
India has an “intermediate to high endemicity” for Hepatitis B surface antigen.
India has an estimated number of 40 million chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infected people throughout the country, constituting about 11 percent of the estimated global Hepatitis-B burden.
The prevalence rate of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection in India is around 3 to 4 percent.
The number of cases and deaths due to Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)in India for the year 2015 is given below:
|
Year
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
2014
|
78,585
|
281
|
59,969
|
119
|
1,38,554
|
400
|
2015
|
73,464
|
287
|
60,161
|
110
|
1,33,625
|
397
In India, there are pockets of areas where the prevalence of Hepatitis C is relatively higher. These areas are located in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Punjab.
References:
|
STATE/UT
|
CASES
|
DEATHS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
2,531
|
11
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
267
|
1
|
Assam
|
917
|
7
|
Bihar
|
25,808
|
2
|
Chattisgarh
|
532
|
6
|
Goa
|
156
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
3,736
|
0
|
Haryana
|
5,020
|
3
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1,739
|
1
|
Jammu Div
|
1,528
|
0
|
Kashmir Div
|
2,500
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
1,230
|
1
|
Karnataka
|
6,478
|
21
|
Kerala
|
3,894
|
3
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
12,939
|
25
|
Meghalaya
|
253
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
8,386
|
9
|
Manipur
|
88
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
138
|
3
|
Nagaland
|
57
|
0
|
Odisha
|
4,309
|
21
|
Punjab
|
9,330
|
8
|
Rajasthan
|
3,305
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
43
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,066
|
1
|
Tripura
|
130
|
1
|
Telangana
|
1,735
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
11,088
|
62
|
Uttrakhand
|
10,242
|
15
|
West Bengal
|
3,865
|
81
|
A& N Island
|
80
|
1
|
Chandigarh
|
1,249
|
27
|
Delhi
|
8,362
|
76
|
D&N Haveli
|
48
|
6
|
Daman & Diu
|
64
|
2
|
Lakshadweep
|
10
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
503
|
2
|
Total
|
1,33,625
|
397
- Hepatitis in India: Burden, Strategies and Plans, NCDC Newsletter, January-March 2014 Volume 3, Issue 1.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- Viral Hepatitis - The Silent Disease, Facts and Treatment Guidelines, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.