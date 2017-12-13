medindia
  Blindness - Prevalence and Management in India

Blindness - Prevalence and Management in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Dec 13, 2017
In a 2001-2002 survey conducted by the National Programme for Control of Blindness, the prevalence of blindness in India was 1.1 percent.

Prevalence of blindness according to surveys conducted by the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB)
Year Prevalence
2001 - 2002 1.1 %
2006 - 2007 1 %


Main Causes of Blindness in India According to the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB)
CAUSE PERCENTAGE FROM ALL BLINDNESS CASES
Cataract 62.6 %
Refractive Error 19.70 %
Corneal Blindness 0.90 %
Glaucoma 5.80 %
Surgical Complication 1.20 %
Posterior Capsular Opacification 0.90 %
Posterior Segment Disorder 4.70 %
Others 4. 19 %


Achievements and Coverage of the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) - 2017 (as on December 2017)
Cataract operations 22,50,364
Free spectacles distributed to school children 1,09,913
Collection of donated eyes 26,091
Other eye diseases treated (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Squint, etc) 2,16,866


References:
  1. National Programme for Control of Blindness, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India - (http://npcb.nic.in/)

