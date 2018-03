Blindness - Prevalence and Management in India

Prevalence of blindness according to surveys conducted by the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) Year Prevalence 2001 - 2002 1.1 % 2006 - 2007 1 %

Main Causes of Blindness in India According to the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) CAUSE PERCENTAGE FROM ALL BLINDNESS CASES Cataract 62.6 % Refractive Error 19.70 % Corneal Blindness 0.90 % Glaucoma 5.80 % Surgical Complication 1.20 % Posterior Capsular Opacification 0.90 % Posterior Segment Disorder 4.70 % Others 4. 19 %

Achievements and Coverage of the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) - 2017 (as on December 2017) Cataract operations 22,50,364 Free spectacles distributed to school children 1,09,913 Collection of donated eyes 26,091 Other eye diseases treated (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Squint, etc) 2,16,866

