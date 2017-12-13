Blindness - Prevalence and Management in India

In a 2001-2002 survey conducted by the National Programme for Control of Blindness
, the prevalence of blindness in India was 1.1 percent.
|
Prevalence of blindness according to surveys conducted by the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB)
|
Year
|
Prevalence
|
2001 - 2002
|
1.1 %
|
2006 - 2007
|
1 %
|
Main Causes of Blindness in India According to the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB)
|
CAUSE
|
PERCENTAGE FROM ALL BLINDNESS CASES
|
Cataract
|
62.6 %
|
Refractive Error
|
19.70 %
|
Corneal Blindness
|
0.90 %
|
Glaucoma
|
5.80 %
|
Surgical Complication
|
1.20 %
|
Posterior Capsular Opacification
|
0.90 %
|
Posterior Segment Disorder
|
4.70 %
|
Others
|
4. 19 %
References:
|
Achievements and Coverage of the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) - 2017 (as on December 2017)
|
Cataract operations
|
22,50,364
|
Free spectacles distributed to school children
|
1,09,913
|
Collection of donated eyes
|
26,091
|
Other eye diseases treated (Diabetic Retinopathy, Glaucoma, Squint, etc)
|
2,16,866
- National Programme for Control of Blindness, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India - (http://npcb.nic.in/)