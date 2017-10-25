Enteric Fever (Typhoid) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Enteric Fever (Typhoid): Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015 Year Cases Deaths 2014 17,36,687 425 2015 18,45,997 393

Enteric fever (Typhoid) : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015 Andhra Pradesh 131657 0 Arunachal Pradesh 3563 10 Assam 10049 0 Bihar 251818 1 Chattisgarh 47838 1 Goa 1603 1 Gujarat 35362 1 Haryana 31559 0 Himachal Pradesh 40630 6 Jammu. Div 32182 0 Kashmir.Div 20177 0 Jharkhand 26333 4 Karnataka 85376 1 Kerala 2860 0 Madhya Pradesh 124244 8 Meghalaya 3665 0 Maharashtra 128839 0 Manipur 5422 0 Mizoram 2804 0 Nagaland 5701 0 Odisha 80658 38 Punjab 34867 3 Rajasthan 68323 0 Sikkim 174 0 Tamil Nadu 41145 0 Tripura 4022 0 Telangana 163747 0 Uttar Pradesh 280746 217 Uttrakhand 32034 10 West Bengal 107949 24 A& N Island 803 0 Chandigarh 12447 52 Delhi 24069 15 D&N Haveli 1406 0 Daman & Diu 158 0 Lakshadweep 29 0 Puduchery 1738 0 Total 18,45,997 393

Enteric fever, also known as typhoid, is a common worldwide bacterial disease caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water which contain the bacterium Salmonella enterica enterica, serovarTyphi. It is very common in India.