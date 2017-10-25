Enteric Fever (Typhoid) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Enteric fever, also known as typhoid, is a common worldwide bacterial disease caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water which contain the bacterium Salmonella enterica enterica, serovarTyphi. It is very common in India.
About 27 million people suffer from enteric fever ever year.
In some parts of Asia, the incidence of enteric fever is as high as 1,600 per 1,00,000 population.
|
Enteric Fever (Typhoid): Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
|
Year
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
2014
|
17,36,687
|
425
|
2015
|
18,45,997
|
393
References:
|
Enteric fever (Typhoid) : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
131657
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
3563
|
10
|
Assam
|
10049
|
0
|
Bihar
|
251818
|
1
|
Chattisgarh
|
47838
|
1
|
Goa
|
1603
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
35362
|
1
|
Haryana
|
31559
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
40630
|
6
|
Jammu. Div
|
32182
|
0
|
Kashmir.Div
|
20177
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
26333
|
4
|
Karnataka
|
85376
|
1
|
Kerala
|
2860
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
124244
|
8
|
Meghalaya
|
3665
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
128839
|
0
|
Manipur
|
5422
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
2804
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
5701
|
0
|
Odisha
|
80658
|
38
|
Punjab
|
34867
|
3
|
Rajasthan
|
68323
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
174
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
41145
|
0
|
Tripura
|
4022
|
0
|
Telangana
|
163747
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
280746
|
217
|
Uttrakhand
|
32034
|
10
|
West Bengal
|
107949
|
24
|
A& N Island
|
803
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
12447
|
52
|
Delhi
|
24069
|
15
|
D&N Haveli
|
1406
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
158
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
29
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
1738
|
0
|
Total
|
18,45,997
|
393
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.