medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Enteric Fever (Typhoid) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Enteric Fever (Typhoid) - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 25, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Enteric fever, also known as typhoid, is a common worldwide bacterial disease caused by the ingestion of contaminated food or water which contain the bacterium Salmonella enterica enterica, serovarTyphi. It is very common in India.

About 27 million people suffer from enteric fever ever year.

In some parts of Asia, the incidence of enteric fever is as high as 1,600 per 1,00,000 population.

Enteric Fever (Typhoid): Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
Year Cases Deaths
2014 17,36,687 425
2015 18,45,997 393


Enteric fever (Typhoid) : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 131657 0
Arunachal Pradesh 3563 10
Assam 10049 0
Bihar 251818 1
Chattisgarh 47838 1
Goa 1603 1
Gujarat 35362 1
Haryana 31559 0
Himachal Pradesh 40630 6
Jammu. Div 32182 0
Kashmir.Div 20177 0
Jharkhand 26333 4
Karnataka 85376 1
Kerala 2860 0
Madhya Pradesh 124244 8
Meghalaya 3665 0
Maharashtra 128839 0
Manipur 5422 0
Mizoram 2804 0
Nagaland 5701 0
Odisha 80658 38
Punjab 34867 3
Rajasthan 68323 0
Sikkim 174 0
Tamil Nadu 41145 0
Tripura 4022 0
Telangana 163747 0
Uttar Pradesh 280746 217
Uttrakhand 32034 10
West Bengal 107949 24
A& N Island 803 0
Chandigarh 12447 52
Delhi 24069 15
D&N Haveli 1406 0
Daman & Diu 158 0
Lakshadweep 29 0
Puduchery 1738 0
Total 18,45,997 393


References:
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.