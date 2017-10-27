medindia
Statistics on Rabies - Prevalence and Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 27, 2017
In India about 20,000 persons die of human rabies every year.

Number of Rabies Cases/Deaths in India, 2014 - 2015
Year Male Female Total
2014 87 38 125
2105 69 29 98

Most animal bites in India are by dogs (91.5%), of which about 60 percent are strays and 40 percent are pets.

Rabies : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
State/UT Male Female Total
Andhra Pradesh 1 0 1
Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0
Assam 0 0 0
Bihar 1 0 1
Chattisgarh 3 0 3
Goa 0 0 0
Gujarat 0 0 0
Haryana 0 0 0
Himachal Pradesh 1 1 2
Jammu. Div 0 0 0
Kashmir.Div 0 0 0
Jharkhand 0 0 0
Karnataka 6 3 9
Kerala 4 3 7
Madhya Pradesh 8 1 9
Meghalaya 0 0 0
Maharashtra 0 0 0
Manipur 0 0 0
Mizoram 0 0 0
Nagaland 0 0 0
Odisha 2 3 5
Punjab 0 0 0
Rajasthan 0 0 0
Sikkim 0 0 0
Tamil Nadu 1 0 1
Tripura 0 0 0
Telangana 0 0 0
Uttar Pradesh 0 0 0
Uttrakhand 0 0 0
West Bengal 31 16 47
A& N Island 0 0 0
Chandigarh 0 0 0
Delhi 10 2 12
D&N Haveli 0 0 0
Daman & Diu 0 0 0
Lakshadweep 0 0 0
Puduchery 0 0 0
Total 69 29 98


References
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
  2. Rozario Menezes. Rabies in India, Canadian Medical Association Journalhttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2244675/
  3. Sudarshan MK. Assessing burden of rabies in India. WHO sponsored national multi-centric rabies survey (May 2004). Assoc Prev Control Rabies India J 2004;6:44-5.

