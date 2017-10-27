Statistics on Rabies - Prevalence and Deaths in India

In India about 20,000 persons die of human rabies every year.
|
Number of Rabies Cases/Deaths in India, 2014 - 2015
|
Year
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
2014
|
87
|
38
|
125
|
2105
|
69
|
29
|
98
Most animal bites in India are by dogs (91.5%)
, of which about 60 percent are strays
and 40 percent are pets.
References
|
Rabies : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
State/UT
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Assam
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bihar
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Chattisgarh
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
Goa
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Haryana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Jammu. Div
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Kashmir.Div
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Karnataka
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
Kerala
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
8
|
1
|
9
|
Meghalaya
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Manipur
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
Punjab
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Tripura
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Telangana
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Uttrakhand
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
31
|
16
|
47
|
A& N Island
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Delhi
|
10
|
2
|
12
|
D&N Haveli
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
69
|
29
|
98
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- Rozario Menezes. Rabies in India, Canadian Medical Association Journalhttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2244675/
- Sudarshan MK. Assessing burden of rabies in India. WHO sponsored national multi-centric rabies survey (May 2004). Assoc Prev Control Rabies India J 2004;6:44-5.