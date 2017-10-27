Statistics on Rabies - Prevalence and Deaths in India

Number of Rabies Cases/Deaths in India, 2014 - 2015 Year Male Female Total 2014 87 38 125 2105 69 29 98

Rabies : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015 State/UT Male Female Total Andhra Pradesh 1 0 1 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 Assam 0 0 0 Bihar 1 0 1 Chattisgarh 3 0 3 Goa 0 0 0 Gujarat 0 0 0 Haryana 0 0 0 Himachal Pradesh 1 1 2 Jammu. Div 0 0 0 Kashmir.Div 0 0 0 Jharkhand 0 0 0 Karnataka 6 3 9 Kerala 4 3 7 Madhya Pradesh 8 1 9 Meghalaya 0 0 0 Maharashtra 0 0 0 Manipur 0 0 0 Mizoram 0 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 0 Odisha 2 3 5 Punjab 0 0 0 Rajasthan 0 0 0 Sikkim 0 0 0 Tamil Nadu 1 0 1 Tripura 0 0 0 Telangana 0 0 0 Uttar Pradesh 0 0 0 Uttrakhand 0 0 0 West Bengal 31 16 47 A& N Island 0 0 0 Chandigarh 0 0 0 Delhi 10 2 12 D&N Haveli 0 0 0 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 Puduchery 0 0 0 Total 69 29 98

