  4. Chikungunya - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Chikungunya - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 17, 2017
Chikungunya is a debilitating non-fatal viral illness caused by Chikungunya virus. The disease re-emerged in India after a gap of three decades (30 years).

In India a major epidemic of Chikungunya fever was reported during 60s & 70s; 1963 (Kolkata), 1965 (Puducherry and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Rajahmundry, Vishakapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh; Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Nagpur in Maharashtra) and 1973 (Barsi in Maharashtra).

Chikungunya: Epidemiological Situation 2012 to 2015
Year Number of Cases
2012 15,977
2013 18,840
2014 16,049
2015 27,225

In India, the virus was first isolated in 1963 in Kolkata followed by epidemics in Chennai, Pondicherry and Vellore in 1964; in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in 1965 and in Nagpur, also in 1965. The last officially recorded outbreak in India was reported in Barsi in Maharashtra in 1973.

The disease re-emerged in India in October 2005 after remaining silent for nearly 32 years. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to report this disease on December 2005. Kerala was the worst affected state in 2007 with approximately 3.6 million fever cases.

Chikungunya : State-wise Number of Cases in India, 2015
 
Sl. No. Affected States/UTs Number of Cases
1 Andhra Pradesh 814
2 Arunachal Pradesh 35
3 Assam -
4 Bihar 3
5 Chattisgarh -
6 Goa 561
7 Gujarat 336
8 Haryana 1
9 Himachal Pradesh -
10 J & K -
11 Jharkhand 21
12 Karnataka 20,763
13 Kerala 194
14 Madhya Pradesh 67
15 Meghalaya 78
16 Maharashtra 297
17 Manipur -
18 Mizoram -
19 Nagaland -
20 Orissa 81
21 Punjab -
22 Rajasthan 7
23 Sikkim -
24 Tamil Nadu 326
25 Tripura 180
26 Telangana 2,067
27 Uttar Pradesh -
28 Uttrakhand -
29 West Bengal 1013
30 A& N Island 68
31 Chandigarh 1
32 Delhi 64
33 D&N Haveli -
34 Daman & Diu -
35 Puduchery 234
  Total 27,225


References:
  1. Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

