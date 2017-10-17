Chikungunya - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Chikungunya is a debilitating non-fatal viral illness caused by Chikungunya virus. The disease re-emerged in India after a gap of three decades (30 years).
In India a major epidemic of Chikungunya
fever was reported during 60s & 70s; 1963 (Kolkata), 1965 (Puducherry and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Rajahmundry, Vishakapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh; Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Nagpur in Maharashtra) and 1973 (Barsi in Maharashtra).
|
Chikungunya: Epidemiological Situation 2012 to 2015
|
Year
|
Number of Cases
|
2012
|
15,977
|
2013
|
18,840
|
2014
|
16,049
|
2015
|
27,225
In India, the virus was first isolated in 1963 in Kolkata followed by epidemics in Chennai, Pondicherry and Vellore in 1964; in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in 1965 and in Nagpur, also in 1965. The last officially recorded outbreak in India was reported in Barsi in Maharashtra in 1973.
The disease re-emerged in India in October 2005 after remaining silent for nearly 32 years. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to report this disease on December 2005. Kerala was the worst affected state in 2007 with approximately 3.6 million fever cases.
References:
|
Chikungunya : State-wise Number of Cases in India, 2015
|
Sl. No.
|
Affected States/UTs
|
Number of Cases
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
814
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
35
|
3
|
Assam
|
-
|
4
|
Bihar
|
3
|
5
|
Chattisgarh
|
-
|
6
|
Goa
|
561
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
336
|
8
|
Haryana
|
1
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
-
|
10
|
J & K
|
-
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
21
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
20,763
|
13
|
Kerala
|
194
|
14
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
67
|
15
|
Meghalaya
|
78
|
16
|
Maharashtra
|
297
|
17
|
Manipur
|
-
|
18
|
Mizoram
|
-
|
19
|
Nagaland
|
-
|
20
|
Orissa
|
81
|
21
|
Punjab
|
-
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
7
|
23
|
Sikkim
|
-
|
24
|
Tamil Nadu
|
326
|
25
|
Tripura
|
180
|
26
|
Telangana
|
2,067
|
27
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
-
|
28
|
Uttrakhand
|
-
|
29
|
West Bengal
|
1013
|
30
|
A& N Island
|
68
|
31
|
Chandigarh
|
1
|
32
|
Delhi
|
64
|
33
|
D&N Haveli
|
-
|
34
|
Daman & Diu
|
-
|
35
|
Puduchery
|
234
|
|
Total
|
27,225
- Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.