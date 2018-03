Chikungunya - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Chikungunya: Epidemiological Situation 2012 to 2015 Year Number of Cases 2012 15,977 2013 18,840 2014 16,049 2015 27,225

Chikungunya : State-wise Number of Cases in India, 2015 † Sl. No. Affected States/UTs Number of Cases 1 Andhra Pradesh 814 2 Arunachal Pradesh 35 3 Assam - 4 Bihar 3 5 Chattisgarh - 6 Goa 561 7 Gujarat 336 8 Haryana 1 9 Himachal Pradesh - 10 J & K - 11 Jharkhand 21 12 Karnataka 20,763 13 Kerala 194 14 Madhya Pradesh 67 15 Meghalaya 78 16 Maharashtra 297 17 Manipur - 18 Mizoram - 19 Nagaland - 20 Orissa 81 21 Punjab - 22 Rajasthan 7 23 Sikkim - 24 Tamil Nadu 326 25 Tripura 180 26 Telangana 2,067 27 Uttar Pradesh - 28 Uttrakhand - 29 West Bengal 1013 30 A& N Island 68 31 Chandigarh 1 32 Delhi 64 33 D&N Haveli - 34 Daman & Diu - 35 Puduchery 234 † Total 27,225

Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govít of India.

Chikungunya is a debilitating non-fatal viral illness caused by Chikungunya virus. The disease re-emerged in India after a gap of three decades (30 years).In India a major epidemic of Chikungunya fever was reported during 60s & 70s; 1963 (Kolkata), 1965 (Puducherry and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, Rajahmundry, Vishakapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh; Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Nagpur in Maharashtra) and 1973 (Barsi in Maharashtra).In India, the virus was first isolated in 1963 in Kolkata followed by epidemics in Chennai, Pondicherry and Vellore in 1964; in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh in 1965 and in Nagpur, also in 1965. The last officially recorded outbreak in India was reported in Barsi in Maharashtra in 1973.The disease re-emerged in India in October 2005 after remaining silent for nearly 32 years. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to report this disease on December 2005. Kerala was the worst affected state in 2007 with approximately 3.6 million fever cases.