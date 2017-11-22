medindia
Acute Poliomyelitis: Statistics and Epidemiological Situation In India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Nov 22, 2017
India was removed from the list of countries with active endemic wild polio virus transmission on 24th February, 2012.

Annual Number of Polio Cases in India Before Vaccination Programs
1978 Before Introduction of Polio Vaccine 2,00,000
1995 Before Introduction of Pulse Polio Program 50,000

No cases of polio case have been reported in India since 2011.

The last cases of polio in India by type of virus and place where they were recorded are presented in the table below.

Date of Last Case Recorded Place Type of Wild Polio Virus (WPV)
24th October 1999 Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh WPV Type 2
22nd October 2010 Pakur, Jharkhand WPV Type 3
13th January 2011 Howrah, West Bengal WPV Type 1

Number of Polio Cases in India (2006 to 2012)
2006 676
2007 874
2008 559
2009 741
2010 42
2011 1
2012 0


Reference:
    Pulse Polio Programme, Ministry of Health, National Health Mission - (https://mohfw.gov.in/sites/default/files/186048546481489664481.pdf)
  1. Pulse Polio Programme, National Health Portal - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/pulse-polio-programme_pg)

