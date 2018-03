Acute Poliomyelitis: Statistics and Epidemiological Situation In India

Annual Number of Polio Cases in India Before Vaccination Programs 1978 Before Introduction of Polio Vaccine 2,00,000 1995 Before Introduction of Pulse Polio Program 50,000

Date of Last Case Recorded Place Type of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) 24th October 1999 Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh WPV Type 2 22nd October 2010 Pakur, Jharkhand WPV Type 3 13th January 2011 Howrah, West Bengal WPV Type 1

Number of Polio Cases in India (2006 to 2012) 2006 676 2007 874 2008 559 2009 741 2010 42 2011 1 2012 0

India was removed from the list of countries with active endemic wild polio virus transmission on 24th February, 2012.The last cases of polio in India by type of virus and place where they were recorded are presented in the table below.