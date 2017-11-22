Acute Poliomyelitis: Statistics and Epidemiological Situation In India

India was removed from the list of countries with active endemic wild polio virus transmission on 24th February, 2012.
No cases of polio case have been reported in India since 2011.
|
Annual Number of Polio Cases in India Before Vaccination Programs
|
1978
|
Before Introduction of Polio Vaccine
|
2,00,000
|
1995
|
Before Introduction of Pulse Polio Program
|
50,000
The last cases of polio
in India by type of virus and place where they were recorded are presented in the table below.
|
Date of Last Case Recorded
|
Place
|
Type of Wild Polio Virus (WPV)
|
24th October 1999
|
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|
WPV Type 2
|
22nd October 2010
|
Pakur, Jharkhand
|
WPV Type 3
|
13th January 2011
|
Howrah, West Bengal
|
WPV Type 1
Reference:
|
Number of Polio Cases in India (2006 to 2012)
|
2006
|
676
|
2007
|
874
|
2008
|
559
|
2009
|
741
|
2010
|
42
|
2011
|
1
|
2012
|
0
Pulse Polio Programme, Ministry of Health, National Health Mission - (https://mohfw.gov.in/sites/default/files/186048546481489664481.pdf)
- Pulse Polio Programme, National Health Portal - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/pulse-polio-programme_pg)