Major Disease Outbreaks in India under Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP)

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Dec 11, 2017
The most common outbreaks in India are Acute Diarrheal Diseases, Food Poisoning and Measles

Number of Disease Outbreaks in India - 2008 to 2017
Year Number of outbreak
2008 553
2009 799
2010 990
2011 1,675
2012 1,584
2013 1,964
2014 1,562
2015 1,935
2016 2,679
2017 1,559


List of Diseases and Number of Outbreaks in India - 2015
Acute Diarrheal Disease 450
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome 25
Acute Flaccid Paralysis 1
Anthrax 11
Chickenpox 142
Chikungunya 46
Cholera 45
Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CGHF) 15
Dengue 152
Diphtheria 8
Dysentery 5
Enteric Fever 16
Fever with Rash 29
Food Poisoning 328
Influenza A (H1N1) 9
Influenza B 2
Jaundice 22
Kala Azar 3
Leptospirosis 6
Malaria 85
Measles 279
Mumps 35
Rubella 11
Scrub Typhus 8
Viral Fever 92
Viral Hepatitis 86
Viral Hepatitis 2
*Others 19
Total 1,935


  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

