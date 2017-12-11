Major Disease Outbreaks in India under Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP)

The most common outbreaks in India are Acute Diarrheal Diseases, Food Poisoning
and Measles
|
Number of Disease Outbreaks in India - 2008 to 2017
|
Year
|
Number of outbreak
|
2008
|
553
|
2009
|
799
|
2010
|
990
|
2011
|
1,675
|
2012
|
1,584
|
2013
|
1,964
|
2014
|
1,562
|
2015
|
1,935
|
2016
|
2,679
|
2017
|
1,559
References:
|
List of Diseases and Number of Outbreaks in India - 2015
|
Acute Diarrheal Disease
|
450
|
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome
|
25
|
Acute Flaccid Paralysis
|
1
|
Anthrax
|
11
|
Chickenpox
|
142
|
Chikungunya
|
46
|
Cholera
|
45
|
Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CGHF)
|
15
|
Dengue
|
152
|
Diphtheria
|
8
|
Dysentery
|
5
|
Enteric Fever
|
16
|
Fever with Rash
|
29
|
Food Poisoning
|
328
|
Influenza A (H1N1)
|
9
|
Influenza B
|
2
|
Jaundice
|
22
|
Kala Azar
|
3
|
Leptospirosis
|
6
|
Malaria
|
85
|
Measles
|
279
|
Mumps
|
35
|
Rubella
|
11
|
Scrub Typhus
|
8
|
Viral Fever
|
92
|
Viral Hepatitis
|
86
|
Viral Hepatitis
|
2
|
*Others
|
19
|
Total
|
1,935
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.