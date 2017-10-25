Measles - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Measles (Khasra) is a highly contagious viral disease which affects mostly children. It is one of the leading causes of death and disability among young children.
Communicability:
Measles
is a highly communicable disease. It has more than 90 percent rate of secondary attack among susceptible persons.It is transmitted from four days before and four days after the onset of rashes.
|
Measles: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
25,514
|
38
References:
|
Measles : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
40
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
12
|
0
|
Assam
|
1225
|
0
|
Bihar
|
339
|
0
|
Chattisgarh
|
32
|
0
|
Goa
|
28
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
790
|
0
|
Haryana
|
296
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
927
|
0
|
Jammu. Div
|
68
|
0
|
Kashmir.Div
|
2080
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
1007
|
0
|
Karnataka
|
1181
|
0
|
Kerala
|
1781
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
786
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
43
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
1801
|
4
|
Manipur
|
419
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
759
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
67
|
0
|
Odisha
|
73
|
0
|
Punjab
|
32
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
1407
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
243
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
405
|
0
|
Tripura
|
683
|
2
|
Telangana
|
83
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1202
|
4
|
Uttrakhand
|
311
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
5425
|
16
|
A& N Island
|
26
|
1
|
Chandigarh
|
105
|
3
|
Delhi
|
1063
|
8
|
D&N Haveli
|
142
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
13
|
0
|
Total
|
25,514
|
38
- Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases - (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/meas.html)
- Measles Immunization Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/Measles-Immunization-Day_pg)
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India