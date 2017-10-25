medindia
  4. Measles - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 25, 2017
Measles (Khasra) is a highly contagious viral disease which affects mostly children. It is one of the leading causes of death and disability among young children.

Communicability:
Measles is a highly communicable disease. It has more than 90 percent rate of secondary attack among susceptible persons.It is transmitted from four days before and four days after the onset of rashes.

Measles: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
Cases Deaths
25,514 38


Measles : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 40 0
Arunachal Pradesh 12 0
Assam 1225 0
Bihar 339 0
Chattisgarh 32 0
Goa 28 0
Gujarat 790 0
Haryana 296 0
Himachal Pradesh 927 0
Jammu. Div 68 0
Kashmir.Div 2080 0
Jharkhand 1007 0
Karnataka 1181 0
Kerala 1781 0
Madhya Pradesh 786 0
Meghalaya 43 0
Maharashtra 1801 4
Manipur 419 0
Mizoram 759 0
Nagaland 67 0
Odisha 73 0
Punjab 32 0
Rajasthan 1407 0
Sikkim 243 0
Tamil Nadu 405 0
Tripura 683 2
Telangana 83 0
Uttar Pradesh 1202 4
Uttrakhand 311 0
West Bengal 5425 16
A& N Island 26 1
Chandigarh 105 3
Delhi 1063 8
D&N Haveli 142 0
Daman & Diu 0 0
Lakshadweep 0   0
Puduchery 13 0
Total 25,514 38


References:
  1. Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases - (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/meas.html)
  2. Measles Immunization Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/Measles-Immunization-Day_pg)
  3. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India

