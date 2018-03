Measles - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Measles: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015 Cases Deaths 25,514 38

Measles : State-wise Number of Cases†& Deaths†in India, 2015 Andhra Pradesh 40 0 Arunachal Pradesh 12 0 Assam 1225 0 Bihar 339 0 Chattisgarh 32 0 Goa 28 0 Gujarat 790 0 Haryana 296 0 Himachal Pradesh 927 0 Jammu. Div 68 0 Kashmir.Div 2080 0 Jharkhand 1007 0 Karnataka 1181 0 Kerala 1781 0 Madhya Pradesh 786 0 Meghalaya 43 0 Maharashtra 1801 4 Manipur 419 0 Mizoram 759 0 Nagaland 67 0 Odisha 73 0 Punjab 32 0 Rajasthan 1407 0 Sikkim 243 0 Tamil Nadu 405 0 Tripura 683 2 Telangana 83 0 Uttar Pradesh 1202 4 Uttrakhand 311 0 West Bengal 5425 16 A& N Island 26 1 Chandigarh 105 3 Delhi 1063 8 D&N Haveli 142 0 Daman & Diu 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 † 0 Puduchery 13 0 Total 25,514 38

Epidemiology and Prevention of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases - (https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/meas.html) Measles Immunization Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/Measles-Immunization-Day_pg) National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govít of India

Measles (Khasra) is a highly contagious viral disease which affects mostly children. It is one of the leading causes of death and disability among young children. Measles is a highly communicable disease. It has more than 90 percent rate of secondary attack among susceptible persons.It is transmitted from four days before and four days after the onset of rashes.