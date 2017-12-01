Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) - Prevalence and Management in India

Chronic diseases account for 53 percent of all deaths in India.
The Chronic Kidney Disease
(CKD) Registry of India - Report 2011, registered 63,538 CKD cases in India.
|
Gender-wise Distribution of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Cases in India - 2006 to 2011
|
Year
|
Male
|
Female
|
2006
|
8,801
|
4,215
|
2007
|
7,781
|
3,256
|
2008
|
8,251
|
3,398
|
2009
|
7,405
|
2,783
|
2010
|
6,412
|
2,656
|
2011
|
6,204
|
2,381
|
Habit (Nephrotoxin) among chronic kidney disease patients
|
Tobacco Abuse
|
12,775
|
20.1 %
|
Alcohol
|
4505
|
7.1 %
|
NSAIDS
|
1761
|
2.8 %
|
Herbominerals
|
899
|
1.4 %
|
Other
|
103
|
0.2 %
Index:
NSAIDS:
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
|
Basic Diagnosis
|
Number of Cases
|
Percentage
|
Diabetic Nephropathy
|
19,626
|
30.9 %
|
Undetermined
|
10,980
|
17.3 %
|
CGN
|
8,472
|
13.3 %
|
Others
|
8,108
|
12.8 %
|
Hypertensive Nephrosclerosis
|
7,907
|
12.4 %
|
TID
|
4,301
|
6.8 %
|
Obstructive Uropathy
|
2,084
|
3.3 %
|
ADPKD
|
1,390
|
2.2 %
|
Reno-vascular Disease
|
504
|
0.8 %
|
Graft Dysfunction
|
166
|
0.3 %
|
Total
|
63, 538
|
100 %
Index:
CGN:Chronic glomerulonephritis
TID:
Tubulointerstitial disease
ADPKD:Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease
References:
|
Current Management
|
Number of Cases
|
Percentage (%)
|
Conservative + Palliative
|
49,914
|
7.56 %
|
Dialysis - MHD
|
11,041
|
17.38 %
|
Dialysis - CAPD
|
1,390
|
2.19 %
|
Renal Transplantation
|
1,193
|
1.88 %
|
TOTAL
|
63,538
|
100 %
- Cumulative Annual Report 2011, CKD Registry of India.