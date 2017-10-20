Diphtheria - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria, which primarily infects the throat and upper airways, and produces a toxin affecting other organs.
Diphtheria
particularly affects the children aged 1 to 5 years of age. In temperate climates (which have four seasons: summer, autumn, winter and spring), diphtheria tends to occur during the colder months.
Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, reported 7 outbreaks of diphtheria in India during the year 2014.
|
Diphtheria: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
3249
|
85
In countries endemic for diphtheria as in India, the disease occurs mostly as sporadic cases or in small outbreaks.
Diphtheria is fatal in 5 - 10% of cases, with a higher mortality rate in young children.
References:
|
Diphtheria : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
57
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Assam
|
192
|
0
|
Bihar
|
57
|
1
|
Chattisgarh
|
24
|
0
|
Goa
|
0
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
12
|
0
|
Haryana
|
806
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
11
|
0
|
Karnataka
|
14
|
1
|
Kerala
|
4
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
52
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
0
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
181
|
1
|
Manipur
|
0
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
47
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha
|
50
|
0
|
Punjab
|
6
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
445
|
2
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
0
|
0
|
Tripura
|
46
|
0
|
Telangana
|
0
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
89
|
0
|
Uttrakhand
|
33
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
528
|
4
|
A& N Island
|
1
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
23
|
1
|
Delhi
|
569
|
75
|
D&N Haveli
|
2
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
3,249
|
85
- Diphtheria - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/disease/respiratory/diphtheria)
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.