  4. Diphtheria - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 20, 2017
Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheria, which primarily infects the throat and upper airways, and produces a toxin affecting other organs.

Diphtheria particularly affects the children aged 1 to 5 years of age. In temperate climates (which have four seasons: summer, autumn, winter and spring), diphtheria tends to occur during the colder months.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, reported 7 outbreaks of diphtheria in India during the year 2014.

Diphtheria: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
Cases Deaths
3249 85


In countries endemic for diphtheria as in India, the disease occurs mostly as sporadic cases or in small outbreaks.

Diphtheria is fatal in 5 - 10% of cases, with a higher mortality rate in young children.

Diphtheria : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 57 0
Arunachal Pradesh 0 0
Assam 192 0
Bihar 57 1
Chattisgarh 24 0
Goa 0 0
Gujarat 12 0
Haryana 806 0
Himachal Pradesh 0 0
Jammu and Kashmir 0 0
Jharkhand 11 0
Karnataka 14 1
Kerala 4 0
Madhya Pradesh 52 0
Meghalaya 0 0
Maharashtra 181 1
Manipur 0 0
Mizoram 47 0
Nagaland 0 0
Odisha 50 0
Punjab 6 0
Rajasthan 445 2
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 0 0
Tripura 46 0
Telangana 0 0
Uttar Pradesh 89 0
Uttrakhand 33 0
West Bengal 528 4
A& N Island 1 0
Chandigarh 23 1
Delhi 569 75
D&N Haveli 2 0
Daman & Diu 0 0
Lakshadweep 0 0
Puduchery 0 0
Total 3,249 85


References:
  1. Diphtheria - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/disease/respiratory/diphtheria)
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

