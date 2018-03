Diphtheria - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Diphtheria: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015 Cases Deaths 3249 85

Diphtheria : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015 Andhra Pradesh 57 0 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 Assam 192 0 Bihar 57 1 Chattisgarh 24 0 Goa 0 0 Gujarat 12 0 Haryana 806 0 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 Jammu and Kashmir 0 0 Jharkhand 11 0 Karnataka 14 1 Kerala 4 0 Madhya Pradesh 52 0 Meghalaya 0 0 Maharashtra 181 1 Manipur 0 0 Mizoram 47 0 Nagaland 0 0 Odisha 50 0 Punjab 6 0 Rajasthan 445 2 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 0 0 Tripura 46 0 Telangana 0 0 Uttar Pradesh 89 0 Uttrakhand 33 0 West Bengal 528 4 A& N Island 1 0 Chandigarh 23 1 Delhi 569 75 D&N Haveli 2 0 Daman & Diu 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 0 Puduchery 0 0 Total 3,249 85

Diphtheria - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/disease/respiratory/diphtheria) National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govít of India.

Diphtheria is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium†Corynebacterium diphtheria, which primarily infects the throat and upper airways, and produces a toxin affecting other organs. Diphtheria particularly affects the children aged 1 to 5 years of age. In temperate climates (which have four seasons: summer, autumn, winter and spring), diphtheria tends to occur during the colder months.In countries endemic for diphtheria as in India, the disease occurs mostly as sporadic cases or in small outbreaks.