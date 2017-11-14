Pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB): Health Statistics and Epidemiological Situation in India

According to the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Report 2016, India has the highest TB and Multi-Drug Resistant TB burden in the world.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated incidence rate of TB
in India is 2.84 million (Incidence rate is the number of new cases per year).
About 40 percent of the population in India is infected with TB bacteria, of which the majority is latent TB.
|
Estimates of TB Burden (2015)
|
Global
|
India
|
Incidence TB Cases
|
104 Lakh
|
28 Lakh
|
Mortality of TB
|
14 Lakh
|
4.8 Lakh
|
Incidence HIV TB
|
11.7 Lakh
|
1.1 Lakh
|
Mortality of HIV-TB
|
3.9 Lakh
|
37,000
|
MDR-TB
|
4.8 Lakh
|
1.3 Lakh
Note:
1 Lakh
is equal to 100,000
HIV
: Human Immuno Deficiency Virus
MDR-TB
: Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis
About 1.3 lakh cases of multi-drug resistant TB emerge annually in India.
India bears the second highest number of HIV associated TB in the world.
In 2015, about 1.1 lakh HIV associated TB cases occurred in India and about 37,000 of them died.
References:
- TB India 2017, Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme, Annual Status Report.
- TB Statistics for India - National and State Statistics - (https://www.tbfacts.org/tb-statistics-india/)