medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB): Health Statistics and Epidemiological Situation in India

Pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB): Health Statistics and Epidemiological Situation in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Nov 14, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

According to the Global Tuberculosis (TB) Report 2016, India has the highest TB and Multi-Drug Resistant TB burden in the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated incidence rate of TB in India is 2.84 million (Incidence rate is the number of new cases per year).

About 40 percent of the population in India is infected with TB bacteria, of which the majority is latent TB.

TB-Statistics and Epidemiological Situation in India

Estimates of TB Burden (2015) Global India
Incidence TB Cases 104 Lakh 28 Lakh
Mortality of TB 14 Lakh 4.8 Lakh
Incidence HIV TB 11.7 Lakh 1.1 Lakh
Mortality of HIV-TB 3.9 Lakh 37,000
MDR-TB 4.8 Lakh 1.3 Lakh
Note: 1 Lakh is equal to 100,000
HIV: Human Immuno Deficiency Virus
MDR-TB: Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis

About 1.3 lakh cases of multi-drug resistant TB emerge annually in India.

India bears the second highest number of HIV associated TB in the world.

In 2015, about 1.1 lakh HIV associated TB cases occurred in India and about 37,000 of them died.

References:
  1. TB India 2017, Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme, Annual Status Report.
  2. TB Statistics for India - National and State Statistics - (https://www.tbfacts.org/tb-statistics-india/)

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.