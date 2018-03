Pulmonary Tuberculosis (TB): Health Statistics and Epidemiological Situation in India

Estimates of TB Burden (2015) Global India Incidence TB Cases 104 Lakh 28 Lakh Mortality of TB 14 Lakh 4.8 Lakh Incidence HIV TB 11.7 Lakh 1.1 Lakh Mortality of HIV-TB 3.9 Lakh 37,000 MDR-TB 4.8 Lakh 1.3 Lakh

TB India 2017, Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme, Annual Status Report. TB Statistics for India - National and State Statistics - (https://www.tbfacts.org/tb-statistics-india/)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated incidence rate of TB in India is 2.84 million (Incidence rate is the number of new cases per year).About 40 percent of the population in India is infected with TB bacteria, of which the majority is latent TB.Note:is equal to 100,000: Human Immuno Deficiency Virus: Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis