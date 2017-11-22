medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Cancer: Prevalence Statistics of India

Cancer: Prevalence Statistics of India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Nov 22, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Total Number of Cancer Cases Registered for All Population Based Cancer Registry in India (2012 - 2014)
Male Female Total
82,026 79,337 1,61,363


Cancer Prevalence Statistics - India


Number of Incidence, Mortality Cases, and Mortality-Incidence Percent (M/I%) - 2012 to 2014
Male Female Total
Incidence Mortality M/I % Incidence Mortality M/I %
82026 29864 36.40% 79337 22960 28.90%
Note: M/I % = Percentage of morality from total number of incidence.

Number and Proportion of Cancer Associated with The Use of Tobacco (2012 - 2014)
Male Female
Number of Cases Percentage From All Cancer Sites Number of Cases Percentage From All Cancer Sites
28786 45.7% 8952 16.5%


Reference:
  1. Annual Report, National Center for Disease Informatics and Research, Gov’t of India.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.