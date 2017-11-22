Cancer: Prevalence Statistics of India

|
Total Number of Cancer Cases Registered for All Population Based Cancer Registry in India (2012 - 2014)
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
82,026
|
79,337
|
1,61,363
|
Number of Incidence, Mortality Cases, and Mortality-Incidence Percent (M/I%) - 2012 to 2014
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Incidence
|
Mortality
|
M/I %
|
Incidence
|
Mortality
|
M/I %
|
82026
|
29864
|
36.40%
|
79337
|
22960
|
28.90%
Note: M/I %
= Percentage of morality from total number of incidence.
Reference:
|
Number and Proportion of Cancer Associated with The Use of Tobacco (2012 - 2014)
|
Male
|
Female
|
Number of Cases
|
Percentage From All Cancer Sites
|
Number of Cases
|
Percentage From All Cancer Sites
|
28786
|
45.7%
|
8952
|
16.5%
- Annual Report, National Center for Disease Informatics and Research, Gov’t of India.