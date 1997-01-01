Pneumonia - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Fifty percent of the world’s pneumonia deaths occur in India which means approximately 3.7 lakh children die of pneumonia annually in India.
India’s under-five death toll is higher than the deaths in Nigeria, Congo and Pakistan put together.
The number of cases and deaths due to pneumonia in India for the years 2014 and 2015 are presented in the table below:
Pneumonia
|
Year
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
2014
|
3,98,621
|
1552
|
3,13,407
|
1,047
|
7,12,028
|
2,599
|
2015
|
3,58,586
|
1,414
|
2,83,566
|
996
|
6,42,152
|
2410
is the number one killer of children, causing 18 percent of all child mortality in the world.
References:
|
Pneumonia : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
21,606
|
14
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
477
|
9
|
Assam
|
16,840
|
80
|
Bihar
|
36,642
|
12
|
Chattisgarh
|
9,153
|
16
|
Goa
|
424
|
10
|
Gujarat
|
2,360
|
8
|
Haryana
|
8,020
|
2
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
22,157
|
120
|
Jammu. Div
|
18,739
|
5
|
Kashmir.Div
|
21,853
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
6,278
|
5
|
Karnataka
|
18,496
|
275
|
Kerala
|
5,913
|
57
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70,028
|
103
|
Meghalaya
|
2,216
|
45
|
Maharashtra
|
8,820
|
9
|
Manipur
|
2,102
|
1
|
Mizoram
|
2,175
|
44
|
Nagaland
|
745
|
0
|
Odisha
|
29,314
|
228
|
Punjab
|
11039
|
16
|
Rajasthan
|
1,08,427
|
128
|
Sikkim
|
145
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4191
|
33
|
Tripura
|
2,247
|
41
|
Telangana
|
21,805
|
22
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
84,428
|
351
|
Uttrakhand
|
17,989
|
7
|
West Bengal
|
43,028
|
351
|
A& N Island
|
98
|
13
|
Chandigarh
|
18,524
|
97
|
Delhi
|
24,599
|
412
|
D&N Haveli
|
164
|
20
|
Daman & Diu
|
73
|
1
|
Lakshadweep
|
28
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
1,009
|
21
|
Total
|
6,42,152
|
2,410
- Indian Academy Of Pediatrics, Recommendations For Protection Against, Prevention Of, And Treatment, Of Childhood Pneumonia
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.