Gonococcal Infection - Prevalence and Epidemiological Situation In India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 6 percent of the population in India has one or more sexually transmitted disease
(STD) / reproductive tract infection (RTI).
There are about 30 to 35 million episodes of sexually transmitted disease (STD) / reproductive tract infection (RTI) in India every year.
|
Total Number of Cases and Deaths Due to Gonococcal Infection in India (2014 to 2015)
|
Gender
|
Cases (2014)
|
Deaths (2014)
|
Cases (2015)
|
Deaths (2015)
|
Male
|
22,891
|
0
|
29,038
|
0
|
Female
|
49,344
|
0
|
55,476
|
1
|
Total
|
72,235
|
0
|
84,514
|
1
References:
|
Top-ten states with maximum number of gonorrhea cases in 2015
|
Telangana
|
26, 315
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
17, 118
|
Karnataka
|
8,956
|
Rajasthan
|
7,981
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
7,254
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3,411
|
Odisha
|
3,207
|
Haryana
|
2,974
|
Bihar
|
1,180
|
Jharkhand
|
1,071
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- National STI/RTI Control and Prevention Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.