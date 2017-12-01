medindia
  4. Gonococcal Infection - Prevalence and Epidemiological Situation In India

Gonococcal Infection - Prevalence and Epidemiological Situation In India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Dec 01, 2017
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 6 percent of the population in India has one or more sexually transmitted disease (STD) / reproductive tract infection (RTI).

There are about 30 to 35 million episodes of sexually transmitted disease (STD) / reproductive tract infection (RTI) in India every year.

Total Number of Cases and Deaths Due to Gonococcal Infection in India (2014 to 2015)
Gender Cases (2014) Deaths (2014) Cases (2015) Deaths (2015)
Male 22,891 0 29,038 0
Female 49,344 0 55,476 1
Total 72,235 0 84,514 1


Top-ten states with maximum number of gonorrhea cases in 2015
Telangana 26, 315
Andhra Pradesh 17, 118
Karnataka 8,956
Rajasthan 7,981
Madhya Pradesh 7,254
Uttar Pradesh 3,411
Odisha 3,207
Haryana 2,974
Bihar 1,180
Jharkhand 1,071


References:
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
  2. National STI/RTI Control and Prevention Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

