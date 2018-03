Gonococcal Infection - Prevalence and Epidemiological Situation In India

Total Number of Cases and Deaths Due to Gonococcal Infection in India (2014 to 2015) Gender Cases (2014) Deaths (2014) Cases (2015) Deaths (2015) Male 22,891 0 29,038 0 Female 49,344 0 55,476 1 Total 72,235 0 84,514 1

Top-ten states with maximum number of gonorrhea cases in 2015 Telangana 26, 315 Andhra Pradesh 17, 118 Karnataka 8,956 Rajasthan 7,981 Madhya Pradesh 7,254 Uttar Pradesh 3,411 Odisha 3,207 Haryana 2,974 Bihar 1,180 Jharkhand 1,071

National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govít of India. National STI/RTI Control and Prevention Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govít of India.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), about 6 percent of the population in India has one or more sexually transmitted disease (STD) / reproductive tract infection (RTI).