Syphilis: Prevalence Statistics in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5 to 6 percent of sexually active adults are suffering from sexually transmitted infection (STI) or reproductive tract infection (RTI).

Number of Syphilis Cases in India: 2014 and 2015
Year Male Female Total
2014 16,797 16,105 32,902
2015 16,128 13,878 30,006


Top 10 States/Uts in India with Maximum Number of Syphilis Cases in 2015
State Number of cases
Telangana 9,230
Karnataka 4,734
Bihar 3,946
Andhra Pradesh 3,709
Rajasthan 3,388
Madhya Pradesh 1,745
Gujarat 1,039
Odisha 640


