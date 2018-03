Syphilis: Prevalence Statistics in India

Number of Syphilis Cases in India: 2014 and 2015 Year Male Female Total 2014 16,797 16,105 32,902 2015 16,128 13,878 30,006

Top 10 States/Uts in India with Maximum Number of Syphilis Cases in 2015 State Number of cases Telangana 9,230 Karnataka 4,734 Bihar 3,946 Andhra Pradesh 3,709 Rajasthan 3,388 Madhya Pradesh 1,745 Gujarat 1,039 Odisha 640

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5 to 6 percent of sexually active adults are suffering from sexually transmitted infection (STI) or reproductive tract infection (RTI).