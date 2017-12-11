Syphilis: Prevalence Statistics in India

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5 to 6 percent of sexually active adults are suffering from sexually transmitted infection
(STI) or reproductive tract infection (RTI).
|
Number of Syphilis Cases in India: 2014 and 2015
|
Year
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
2014
|
16,797
|
16,105
|
32,902
|
2015
|
16,128
|
13,878
|
30,006
References:
|
Top 10 States/Uts in India with Maximum Number of Syphilis Cases in 2015
|
State
|
Number of cases
|
Telangana
|
9,230
|
Karnataka
|
4,734
|
Bihar
|
3,946
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3,709
|
Rajasthan
|
3,388
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
1,745
|
Gujarat
|
1,039
|
Odisha
|
640
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- National STI/RTI Control and Prevention Programme.