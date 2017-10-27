medindia
Malaria - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by  on Oct 27, 2017
Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. Malaria has been a health problem in India for centuries.

Malaria - Prevalence and Deaths in India

About 10% of the total cases of malaria are reported from urban areas.
The total number of malaria cases, Pf cases, and deaths due to the disease, from the year 2006 to 2015, is given in the table below.

Malaria Situation in the country during 2006-2015
Year Cases (in millions) Deaths
Total Pf
2006 1.79 0.84 1,707
2007 1.50 0.74 1,311
2008 1.53 0.78 1,055
2009 1.56 0.84 1,144
2010 1.60 0.83 1,018
2011 1.31 0.67 754
2012 1.01 0.53 519
2013 0.88 0.46 440
2014 1.10 0.72 562
2015 (till October) 0.92 0.60 245
Note: P.f = Plasmodium falciparum

Malaria: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
Cases Deaths
11,26,661 287


Malaria : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
State/UT Cases Deaths
Andhra Pradesh 24,588 0
Arunachal Pradesh 4,991 3
Assam 15,555 0
Bihar 3,548 1
Chattisgarh 13,3780 8
Goa 786 1
Gujarat 41,422 1
Haryana 2,843 0
Himachal Pradesh 60 0
Jammu and Kashmir 216 0
Jharkhand 90,251 4
Karnataka 11,341 0
Kerala 1,549 4
Madhya Pradesh 97,200 16
Meghalaya 48,603 79
Maharashtra 56603 31
Manipur 216 0
Mizoram 28,593 0
Nagaland 1,527 3
Odisha 4,32,375 78
Punjab 633 0
Rajasthan 11,429 0
Sikkim 27 0
Tamil Nadu 5,653 0
Tripura 32,525 21
Telangana 10,945 3
Uttar Pradesh 42,563 0
Uttrakhand 1,495 0
West Bengal 24,054 33
A& N Island 409 0
Chandigarh 152 0
Delhi 54 0
D&N Haveli 535 0
Daman & Diu 82 0
Lakshadweep 4 0
Puduchery 54 1
Total 11,26,661 287


References:
  1. Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

