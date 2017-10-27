Malaria - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. Malaria
has been a health problem in India for centuries.
About 10% of the total cases of malaria are reported from urban areas.
The total number of malaria cases, Pf cases, and deaths due to the disease, from the year 2006 to 2015, is given in the table below.
|
Malaria Situation in the country during 2006-2015
|
Year
|
Cases (in millions)
|
Deaths
|
Total
|
Pf
|
2006
|
1.79
|
0.84
|
1,707
|
2007
|
1.50
|
0.74
|
1,311
|
2008
|
1.53
|
0.78
|
1,055
|
2009
|
1.56
|
0.84
|
1,144
|
2010
|
1.60
|
0.83
|
1,018
|
2011
|
1.31
|
0.67
|
754
|
2012
|
1.01
|
0.53
|
519
|
2013
|
0.88
|
0.46
|
440
|
2014
|
1.10
|
0.72
|
562
|
2015 (till October)
|
0.92
|
0.60
|
245
Note: P.f = Plasmodium falciparum
|
Malaria: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
11,26,661
|
287
References:
|
Malaria : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
State/UT
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
24,588
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
4,991
|
3
|
Assam
|
15,555
|
0
|
Bihar
|
3,548
|
1
|
Chattisgarh
|
13,3780
|
8
|
Goa
|
786
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
41,422
|
1
|
Haryana
|
2,843
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
60
|
0
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
216
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
90,251
|
4
|
Karnataka
|
11,341
|
0
|
Kerala
|
1,549
|
4
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
97,200
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
48,603
|
79
|
Maharashtra
|
56603
|
31
|
Manipur
|
216
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
28,593
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
1,527
|
3
|
Odisha
|
4,32,375
|
78
|
Punjab
|
633
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
11,429
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
27
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5,653
|
0
|
Tripura
|
32,525
|
21
|
Telangana
|
10,945
|
3
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
42,563
|
0
|
Uttrakhand
|
1,495
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
24,054
|
33
|
A& N Island
|
409
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
152
|
0
|
Delhi
|
54
|
0
|
D&N Haveli
|
535
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
82
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
4
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
54
|
1
|
Total
|
11,26,661
|
287
- Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.