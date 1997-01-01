Sexually Transmitted Diseases - Statistics and Epidemiological Profile of India

About 340 million new cases
of the four main curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) - gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, syphilis, and chancroid
- are recorded every year in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Every year, about 6 percent of the adult population in India are infected with sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs).
|
Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) among Men in India
|
Syphilis
|
12.6 - 57 %
|
Chlamydia
|
20 - 30 %
|
Chancroid
|
9.9 - 34.7 %
|
Gonorrhea
|
8.5 - 25.9 %
|
Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infection
|
3.0 - 141.9 %
|
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Infection
|
4.9 - 14.30 %
Between the years 2007 and 2017, a total of 34.9 million episodes of sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs) were treated.
Between the years 2016-2017, the National
AIDS
Control Society (NACO) covered 3.993 million episodes of sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs).
|
Prevalence of Syphilis among Women in India
|
Seroprevalence of syphilis
|
0.38 %
|
Number of women infected with syphilis in 2012
|
1,03,960
|
Estimated number of adverse outcomes from syphilis-reactive pregnant women in India for the year 2012
|
Outcome
|
Estimated number of adverse outcomes in India for the year 2012
|
Early fetal loss/stillbirths
|
21, 488
|
Neonatal deaths
|
9,213
|
Premature or low-birth-weight babies
|
6,161
|
Clinical evidence of syphilis in newborns
|
16, 324
|
Any adverse outcomes
|
53, 187
|
Estimated Number of Annual New HIV Infection, 2015
|
Total
|
86,309
|
Adults
|
75,948
|
Children (<15Years)
|
10,361
References:
|
Percentage of Men and Women who have Comprehensive Knowledge of HIV/AIDS
|
Gender
|
Urban
|
Rural
|
Total
|
Men
|
37.8 %
|
29.2 %
|
32.5 %
|
Women
|
28.1 %
|
16.9 %
|
20.9 %
- Annual Report 2016 - 2017, NACO / Annual Report 2015-2016, NACO / India HIV Estimations 2015.
- National Family Health Survey - 4, 2015 - 2016.
- National Strategic Plan for HIV/AIDS and STI — 2017 – 24.
- The National Strategy & Operational Guidelines Towards Elimination of Congenital Syphils - 2015.
- Training of medical officers to deliver STI/RTI services, NACO.