Sexually Transmitted Diseases - Statistics and Epidemiological Profile of India

Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) among Men in India Syphilis 12.6 - 57 % Chlamydia 20 - 30 % Chancroid 9.9 - 34.7 % Gonorrhea 8.5 - 25.9 % Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infection 3.0 - 141.9 % Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Infection 4.9 - 14.30 %

Prevalence of Syphilis among Women in India Seroprevalence of syphilis 0.38 % Number of women infected with syphilis in 2012 1,03,960

Estimated number of adverse outcomes from syphilis-reactive pregnant women in India for the year 2012 Outcome Estimated number of adverse outcomes in India for the year 2012 Early fetal loss/stillbirths 21, 488 Neonatal deaths 9,213 Premature or low-birth-weight babies 6,161 Clinical evidence of syphilis in newborns 16, 324 Any adverse outcomes 53, 187

Estimated Number of Annual New HIV Infection, 2015 Total 86,309 Adults 75,948 Children (<15Years) 10,361

Percentage of Men and Women who have Comprehensive Knowledge of HIV/AIDS Gender Urban Rural Total Men 37.8 % 29.2 % 32.5 % Women 28.1 % 16.9 % 20.9 %

Annual Report 2016 - 2017, NACO / Annual Report 2015-2016, NACO / India HIV Estimations 2015. National Family Health Survey - 4, 2015 - 2016. National Strategic Plan for HIV/AIDS and STI 2017 24. The National Strategy & Operational Guidelines Towards Elimination of Congenital Syphils - 2015. Training of medical officers to deliver STI/RTI services, NACO.

Aboutof the four main curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) -- are recorded every year in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).Every year, about 6 percent of the adult population in India are infected with sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs).Between the years 2007 and 2017, a total of 34.9 million episodes of sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs) were treated.Between the years 2016-2017, the National AIDS Control Society (NACO) covered 3.993 million episodes of sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs).