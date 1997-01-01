medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Sexually Transmitted Diseases - Statistics and Epidemiological Profile of India

Sexually Transmitted Diseases - Statistics and Epidemiological Profile of India

Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

About 340 million new cases of the four main curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) - gonorrhea, chlamydial infection, syphilis, and chancroid - are recorded every year in the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Every year, about 6 percent of the adult population in India are infected with sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs).

Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) among Men in India
Syphilis 12.6 - 57 %
Chlamydia 20 - 30 %
Chancroid 9.9 - 34.7 %
Gonorrhea 8.5 - 25.9 %
Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infection 3.0 - 141.9 %
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Infection 4.9 - 14.30 %


Between the years 2007 and 2017, a total of 34.9 million episodes of sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs) were treated.

Between the years 2016-2017, the National AIDS Control Society (NACO) covered 3.993 million episodes of sexually transmitted infections and reproductive tract infections (STIs/RTIs).

Prevalence of Syphilis among Women in India
Seroprevalence of syphilis 0.38 %
Number of women infected with syphilis in 2012 1,03,960


Estimated number of adverse outcomes from syphilis-reactive pregnant women in India for the year 2012
Outcome Estimated number of adverse outcomes in India for the year 2012
Early fetal loss/stillbirths 21, 488
Neonatal deaths 9,213
Premature or low-birth-weight babies 6,161
Clinical evidence of syphilis in newborns 16, 324
Any adverse outcomes 53, 187


Estimated Number of Annual New HIV Infection, 2015
Total 86,309
Adults 75,948
Children (<15Years) 10,361


Percentage of Men and Women who have Comprehensive Knowledge of HIV/AIDS
Gender Urban Rural Total
Men 37.8 % 29.2 % 32.5 %
Women 28.1 % 16.9 % 20.9 %


References:
  1. Annual Report 2016 - 2017, NACO / Annual Report 2015-2016, NACO / India HIV Estimations 2015.
  2. National Family Health Survey - 4, 2015 - 2016.
  3. National Strategic Plan for HIV/AIDS and STI — 2017 – 24.
  4. The National Strategy & Operational Guidelines Towards Elimination of Congenital Syphils - 2015.
  5. Training of medical officers to deliver STI/RTI services, NACO.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.