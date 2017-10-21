Japanese Encephalitis - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Japanese Encephalitis: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015 Cases Deaths 1609 279

Japanese Encephalitis : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh 30 3 Assam 614 135 Bihar 63 10 Chattisgarh 0 0 Goa 0 0 Gujarat 0 0 Haryana 2 0 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 Jammu and Kashmir 0 0 Jharkhand 42 1 Karnataka 27 1 Kerala 2 1 Madhya Pradesh 0 0 Meghalaya 41 8 Maharashtra 7 0 Manipur 6 0 Mizoram 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 Odisha 0 0 Punjab 0 0 Rajasthan 0 0 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 52 0 Tripura 23 4 Telangana 4 0 Uttar Pradesh 351 42 Uttrakhand 2 0 West Bengal 342 75 A& N Island 0 0 Chandigarh 0 0 Delhi 1 0 D&N Haveli 0 0 Daman & Diu 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 0 Puduchery 0 0 Total 1609 279

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a zoonotonic disease which is transmitted by vector mosquito belonging togroup. The transmission cycle is maintained by animal reservoirs of Japanese Encephalitis like pigs and water birds.Outbreaks are common in areas where there is close interaction between pigs/birds and human beings.