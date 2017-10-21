Japanese Encephalitis - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a zoonotonic disease which is transmitted by vector mosquito belonging to Culex vishnui
group. The transmission cycle is maintained by animal reservoirs of Japanese Encephalitis like pigs and water birds.
Outbreaks are common in areas where there is close interaction between pigs/birds and human beings.
The population at risk of Japanese Encephalitis is about 375 million.
Japanese Encephalitis is endemic in 204 districts of 21 States in India.
|
Japanese Encephalitis: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
1609
|
279
References:
|
Japanese Encephalitis : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
30
|
3
|
Assam
|
614
|
135
|
Bihar
|
63
|
10
|
Chattisgarh
|
0
|
0
|
Goa
|
0
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
0
|
0
|
Haryana
|
2
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
42
|
1
|
Karnataka
|
27
|
1
|
Kerala
|
2
|
1
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
41
|
8
|
Maharashtra
|
7
|
0
|
Manipur
|
6
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
0
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha
|
0
|
0
|
Punjab
|
0
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
0
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
52
|
0
|
Tripura
|
23
|
4
|
Telangana
|
4
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
351
|
42
|
Uttrakhand
|
2
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
342
|
75
|
A& N Island
|
0
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
0
|
0
|
Delhi
|
1
|
0
|
D&N Haveli
|
0
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
1609
|
279
- Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.