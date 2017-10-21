Japanese Encephalitis - Prevalence & Deaths in India

medindia
Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 21, 2017
Japanese Encephalitis (JE) is a zoonotonic disease which is transmitted by vector mosquito belonging to Culex vishnui group. The transmission cycle is maintained by animal reservoirs of Japanese Encephalitis like pigs and water birds.

Outbreaks are common in areas where there is close interaction between pigs/birds and human beings.

The population at risk of Japanese Encephalitis is about 375 million.

Japanese Encephalitis: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
Cases Deaths
1609 279

Japanese Encephalitis is endemic in 204 districts of 21 States in India.

Japanese Encephalitis : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 0 0
Arunachal Pradesh 30 3
Assam 614 135
Bihar 63 10
Chattisgarh 0 0
Goa 0 0
Gujarat 0 0
Haryana 2 0
Himachal Pradesh 0 0
Jammu and Kashmir 0 0
Jharkhand 42 1
Karnataka 27 1
Kerala 2 1
Madhya Pradesh 0 0
Meghalaya 41 8
Maharashtra 7 0
Manipur 6 0
Mizoram 0 0
Nagaland 0 0
Odisha 0 0
Punjab 0 0
Rajasthan 0 0
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 52 0
Tripura 23 4
Telangana 4 0
Uttar Pradesh 351 42
Uttrakhand 2 0
West Bengal 342 75
A& N Island 0 0
Chandigarh 0 0
Delhi 1 0
D&N Haveli 0 0
Daman & Diu 0 0
Lakshadweep 0 0
Puduchery 0 0
Total 1609 279


References:
  • Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
  • National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

