Cholera - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Male Female Total Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 456 3 433 1 889 4

Cholera : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 Assam 0 0 Bihar 0 0 Chattisgarh 46 0 Goa 0 0 Gujarat 52 0 Haryana 0 0 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 Jammu. Div 0 0 Kashmir.Div 0 0 Jharkhand 36 0 Karnataka 14 2 Kerala 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 Meghalaya 0 0 Maharashtra 289 1 Manipur 0 0 Mizoram 26 0 Nagaland 0 0 Odisha 0 0 Punjab 0 0 Rajasthan 54 0 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 15 0 Tripura 0 0 Telangana 0 0 Uttar Pradesh 47 0 Uttrakhand 0 0 West Bengal 131 0 A& N Island 0 0 Chandigarh 5 0 Delhi 59 0 D&N Haveli 10 1 Daman & Diu 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 0 Puducherry 1 0 Total 889 4

National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Cholera is an acute gastrointestinal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It is primarily associated with contaminated water and food, including raw or under-cooked fish and shellfish.The illness is transmitted from person to person via the fecal-oral route. An infected person who does not practice proper hand or body hygiene passes the infection to another person when handling food and water.An estimated 3-5 million cases and over 100,000 deaths occur each year around the world.