Cholera - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 16, 2017
Cholera is an acute gastrointestinal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It is primarily associated with contaminated water and food, including raw or under-cooked fish and shellfish.

The illness is transmitted from person to person via the fecal-oral route. An infected person who does not practice proper hand or body hygiene passes the infection to another person when handling food and water.

An estimated 3-5 million cases and over 100,000 deaths occur each year around the world.

Cholera : Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Male Female Total
Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
456 3 433 1 889 4


State-wise Burden of Cholera Cases in India - 2015


Cholera : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 0 0
Arunachal Pradesh 0 0
Assam 0 0
Bihar 0 0
Chattisgarh 46 0
Goa 0 0
Gujarat 52 0
Haryana 0 0
Himachal Pradesh 0 0
Jammu. Div 0 0
Kashmir.Div 0 0
Jharkhand 36 0
Karnataka 14 2
Kerala 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 104 0
Meghalaya 0 0
Maharashtra 289 1
Manipur 0 0
Mizoram 26 0
Nagaland 0 0
Odisha 0 0
Punjab 0 0
Rajasthan 54 0
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 15 0
Tripura 0 0
Telangana 0 0
Uttar Pradesh 47 0
Uttrakhand 0 0
West Bengal 131 0
A& N Island 0 0
Chandigarh 5 0
Delhi 59 0
D&N Haveli 10 1
Daman & Diu 0 0
Lakshadweep 0 0
Puducherry 1 0
Total 889 4

The three largest cholera endemic countries in the world are China, India, and Indonesia.

References:
  1. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

