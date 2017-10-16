Cholera - Prevalence & Deaths in India

Cholera is an acute gastrointestinal infection caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It is primarily associated with contaminated water and food, including raw or under-cooked fish and shellfish.
The illness is transmitted from person to person via the fecal-oral route. An infected person who does not practice proper hand or body hygiene passes the infection to another person when handling food and water.
An estimated 3-5 million cases and over 100,000 deaths occur each year around the world.
Cholera : Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
456
|
3
|
433
|
1
|
889
|
4
The three largest cholera endemic countries in the world are China, India, and Indonesia.
References:
|
Cholera : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Assam
|
0
|
0
|
Bihar
|
0
|
0
|
Chattisgarh
|
46
|
0
|
Goa
|
0
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
52
|
0
|
Haryana
|
0
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Jammu. Div
|
0
|
0
|
Kashmir.Div
|
0
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
36
|
0
|
Karnataka
|
14
|
2
|
Kerala
|
0
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
104
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
0
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
289
|
1
|
Manipur
|
0
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
26
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha
|
0
|
0
|
Punjab
|
0
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
54
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
15
|
0
|
Tripura
|
0
|
0
|
Telangana
|
0
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
47
|
0
|
Uttrakhand
|
0
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
131
|
0
|
A& N Island
|
0
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
5
|
0
|
Delhi
|
59
|
0
|
D&N Haveli
|
10
|
1
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
Puducherry
|
1
|
0
|
Total
|
889
|
4
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.