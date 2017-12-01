Meningococcal Meningitis - Prevalence and Deaths in India

In the year 1985, a total of 6133 meningococcal meningitis cases were recorded in India with 799 deaths from the disease.
In 1966, a case-fatality rate of 20 percent was recorded in India, with a total of 616 cases.
Between 2014 and 2015, a total of 16, 217 cases and 300 deaths due to meningitis were recorded in India.
Bihar has the highest number of meningitis in 2014 and 2015 with 1042 and 8871 cases respectively.
|
Number of Cases and Deaths Due to Meningococcal Meningitis in India - 2015
|
MALE
|
FEMALE
|
TOTAL
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
5,379
|
102
|
6,623
|
70
|
12,002
|
172
References:
|
Top 10 States in India with Maximum Number of Meningitis Cases Recorded in 2015
|
Bihar
|
8,871
|
West Bengal
|
844
|
Maharashtra
|
334
|
Odisha
|
325
|
Karnataka
|
281
|
Rajasthan
|
212
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
156
|
Haryana
|
150
|
A& N Island
|
118
|
Jharkhand
|
95
- Meningococcal Disease in India - (http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_05_09/en/)
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.