  4. Meningococcal Meningitis - Prevalence and Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Dec 01, 2017
In the year 1985, a total of 6133 meningococcal meningitis cases were recorded in India with 799 deaths from the disease.

In 1966, a case-fatality rate of 20 percent was recorded in India, with a total of 616 cases.

Between 2014 and 2015, a total of 16, 217 cases and 300 deaths due to meningitis were recorded in India.

Number of Cases and Deaths Due to Meningococcal Meningitis in India - 2015
MALE FEMALE TOTAL
Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
5,379 102 6,623 70 12,002 172

Bihar has the highest number of meningitis in 2014 and 2015 with 1042 and 8871 cases respectively.

Top 10 States in India with Maximum Number of Meningitis Cases Recorded in 2015
Bihar 8,871
West Bengal 844
Maharashtra 334
Odisha 325
Karnataka 281
Rajasthan 212
Uttar Pradesh 156
Haryana 150
A& N Island 118
Jharkhand 95


References:
  1. Meningococcal Disease in India - (http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_05_09/en/)
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

