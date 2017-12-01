Meningococcal Meningitis - Prevalence and Deaths in India

Number of Cases and Deaths Due to Meningococcal Meningitis in India - 2015 MALE FEMALE TOTAL Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 5,379 102 6,623 70 12,002 172

Top 10 States in India with Maximum Number of Meningitis Cases Recorded in 2015 Bihar 8,871 West Bengal 844 Maharashtra 334 Odisha 325 Karnataka 281 Rajasthan 212 Uttar Pradesh 156 Haryana 150 A& N Island 118 Jharkhand 95

Meningococcal Disease in India - (http://www.who.int/csr/don/2005_05_09/en/) National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

In 1966, a case-fatality rate of 20 percent was recorded in India, with a total of 616 cases.