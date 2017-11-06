Swine Flu: Epidemiological Situation in India

Swine flu, also called swine influenza or pandemic influenza is caused by a virus called H1N1. It is the common circulating strain of influenza virus in the world.
On April 2009, the World Health Organization declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern
” in response to the swine flu outbreak.
The first case of swine flu in India was reported from Hyderabad on 15th May, 2009.
The first swine flu-death in India was reported from Pune on 6th July, 2009.
References:
|
H1N1: Number of Cases and Deaths in India, 2010 to 2017
|
Year
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
2010
|
20,604
|
1,763
|
2011
|
603
|
75
|
2012
|
5,044
|
405
|
2013
|
5,253
|
700
|
2014
|
937
|
218
|
2015
|
42,592
|
2,990
|
2016
|
1,786
|
265
|
2017
|
38,220
|
2,186
- Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
- Pandemic Influenza (H1N1) 2009, Monthly Newsletter of National Centre for Disease Control, Government of India.