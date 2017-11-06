medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Swine Flu: Epidemiological Situation in India

Swine Flu: Epidemiological Situation in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Nov 06, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Swine flu, also called swine influenza or pandemic influenza is caused by a virus called H1N1. It is the common circulating strain of influenza virus in the world.

On April 2009, the World Health Organization declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” in response to the swine flu outbreak.

The first case of swine flu in India was reported from Hyderabad on 15th May, 2009.

The first swine flu-death in India was reported from Pune on 6th July, 2009.

H1N1: Number of Cases and Deaths in India, 2010 to 2017
Year Cases Deaths
2010 20,604 1,763
2011 603 75
2012 5,044 405
2013 5,253 700
2014 937 218
2015 42,592 2,990
2016 1,786 265
2017 38,220 2,186


References:
  1. Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.
  3. Pandemic Influenza (H1N1) 2009, Monthly Newsletter of National Centre for Disease Control, Government of India.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.