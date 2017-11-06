Swine Flu: Epidemiological Situation in India

H1N1: Number of Cases and Deaths in India, 2010 to 2017 Year Cases Deaths 2010 20,604 1,763 2011 603 75 2012 5,044 405 2013 5,253 700 2014 937 218 2015 42,592 2,990 2016 1,786 265 2017 38,220 2,186

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India. Pandemic Influenza (H1N1) 2009, Monthly Newsletter of National Centre for Disease Control, Government of India.

Swine flu, also called swine influenza or pandemic influenza is caused by a virus called H1N1. It is the common circulating strain of influenza virus in the world.On April 2009, the World Health Organization declared a “” in response to the swine flu outbreak.