  Kala-azar: Prevalence & Deaths in India

Kala-azar: Prevalence & Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 20, 2017
Kala-azar is caused by a protozoan parasite Leishmania donovani and spread by sand-fly (Phlebotomus argentipes) which breeds in shady, damp and warm places in cracks and crevices in the soft soil, in masonry and rubble heaps.

The peak annual incidence of Kala-azar was seen in 1992, when 77102 cases and 1419 deaths were reported from the endemic States.

Kala-azar: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
Cases Deaths
8235 5


Kala-azar is endemic in 54 districts (33 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand, 11 in West Bengal and 6 in Uttar Pradesh).

Kala-azar : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
Andhra Pradesh 0 0
Arunachal Pradesh 0 0
Assam 1 0
Bihar 6280 5
Chattisgarh 0 0
Goa 0 0
Gujarat 0 0
Haryana 0 0
Himachal Pradesh 0 0
Jammu and Kashmir 0 0
Jharkhand 1262 0
Karnataka 0 0
Kerala 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 0 0
Meghalaya 0 0
Maharashtra 0 0
Manipur 0 0
Mizoram 0 0
Nagaland 0 0
Odisha 0 0
Punjab 0 0
Rajasthan 0 0
Sikkim 3 0
Tamil Nadu 0 0
Tripura 0 0
Telangana 0 0
Uttar Pradesh 128 0
Uttrakhand 3 0
West Bengal 556 0
A& N Island 0 0
Chandigarh 0 0
Delhi 2 0
D&N Haveli 0 0
Daman & Diu 0 0
Lakshadweep 0 0
Puduchery 0 0
Total 8235 5


References:
  1. Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

