Kala-azar: Prevalence & Deaths in India

Kala-azar
is caused by a protozoan parasite Leishmania donovani
and spread by sand-fly (Phlebotomus argentipes
) which breeds in shady, damp and warm places in cracks and crevices in the soft soil, in masonry and rubble heaps.
The peak annual incidence of Kala-azar was seen in 1992, when 77102 cases and 1419 deaths were reported from the endemic States.
Kala-azar is endemic in 54 districts (33 in Bihar, 4 in Jharkhand, 11 in West Bengal and 6 in Uttar Pradesh).
|
Kala-azar: Epidemiological Situation in India, 2015
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
8235
|
5
References:
|
Kala-azar : State-wise Number of Cases & Deaths in India, 2015
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Assam
|
1
|
0
|
Bihar
|
6280
|
5
|
Chattisgarh
|
0
|
0
|
Goa
|
0
|
0
|
Gujarat
|
0
|
0
|
Haryana
|
0
|
0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
0
|
0
|
Jharkhand
|
1262
|
0
|
Karnataka
|
0
|
0
|
Kerala
|
0
|
0
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
0
|
0
|
Meghalaya
|
0
|
0
|
Maharashtra
|
0
|
0
|
Manipur
|
0
|
0
|
Mizoram
|
0
|
0
|
Nagaland
|
0
|
0
|
Odisha
|
0
|
0
|
Punjab
|
0
|
0
|
Rajasthan
|
0
|
0
|
Sikkim
|
3
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
0
|
0
|
Tripura
|
0
|
0
|
Telangana
|
0
|
0
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
128
|
0
|
Uttrakhand
|
3
|
0
|
West Bengal
|
556
|
0
|
A& N Island
|
0
|
0
|
Chandigarh
|
0
|
0
|
Delhi
|
2
|
0
|
D&N Haveli
|
0
|
0
|
Daman & Diu
|
0
|
0
|
Lakshadweep
|
0
|
0
|
Puduchery
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
8235
|
5
- Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.