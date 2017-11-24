medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Diabetes: Health Statistics and Epidemiological Scenario in India

Diabetes: Health Statistics and Epidemiological Scenario in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Nov 24, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

Between the years 1971 and 2000, the prevalence of diabetes has increased tenfold, from 1.2 percent to 12.1 percent.

About 61.3 million people in India live with diabetes.

About 1 million people died from diabetes in India in 2012.

Diabetes: Number of Cases and Prevalence in India - 2015
Total Adult Population 798,988
Total Cases of Diabetes in Adults 69,188.6
Prevalence of Diabetes in Adults 8.7%

Diabetes - Prevalence in India

Among the top ten countries with impaired glucose tolerance, India ranks highest with 36.5 million people.

About 77.2 million people in India have pre-diabetes.

According to the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau, the prevalence of diabetes is highest in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat with prevalence rate ranging from 8.2 percent to 16.4 percent.

References:
  1. Fact Sheet: Diabetes in India, Arogya World.
  2. IDF Diabetes Atlas, Seventh Edition, 2015.
  3. International Diabetes Federation/India - (https://www.idf.org/our-network/regions-members/south-east-asia/members/94-india.html)
  4. World Health Day 2016, Technical Paper on Diabetes in India, World Health Organization.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.