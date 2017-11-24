Diabetes: Health Statistics and Epidemiological Scenario in India

Between the years 1971 and 2000, the prevalence of diabetes has increased tenfold, from 1.2 percent to 12.1 percent.
About 61.3 million people in India live with diabetes.
About 1 million people died from diabetes in India in 2012.
Among the top ten countries with impaired glucose tolerance, India ranks highest with 36.5 million people.
|
Diabetes: Number of Cases and Prevalence in India - 2015
|
Total Adult Population
|
798,988
|
Total Cases of Diabetes in Adults
|
69,188.6
|
Prevalence of Diabetes in Adults
|
8.7%
About 77.2 million people in India have pre-diabetes.
According to the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau, the prevalence of diabetes is highest in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat with prevalence rate ranging from 8.2 percent to 16.4 percent.
