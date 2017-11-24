Diabetes: Health Statistics and Epidemiological Scenario in India

Diabetes: Number of Cases and Prevalence in India - 2015 Total Adult Population 798,988 Total Cases of Diabetes in Adults 69,188.6 Prevalence of Diabetes in Adults 8.7%

Between the years 1971 and 2000, the prevalence of diabetes has increased tenfold, from 1.2 percent to 12.1 percent.According to the National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau, the prevalence of diabetes is highest in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat with prevalence rate ranging from 8.2 percent to 16.4 percent.