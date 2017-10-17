medindia
Dengue - Prevalence and Deaths in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 17, 2017
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in many regions of the world. It is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. Albopictus.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature and unplanned rapid urbanization.

Dengue: Epidemiological Situation 2012 to 2015
Year Number of Cases Number of Deaths
2012 50,222 242
2013 75,808 193
2014 40,571 137
2015 90,040 181


Dengue is endemic in all 35 States and Union Territories of India. After 1996 outbreak upsurge of cases were recorded throughout the years 2003 and 2013.

Sl. No. Affected States/UTs
2015
Cases Deaths
1 Andhra Pradesh 3,159 2
2 Arunachal Pradesh 1,933 1
3 Assam 1,076 1
4 Bihar 1,771 0
5 Chattisgarh 384 1
6 Goa 293 0
7 Gujarat 5,590 9
8 Haryana 9,921 13
9 Himachal Pradesh 19 1
10 J & K 153 0
11 Jharkhand 102 0
12 Karnataka 5,077 9
13 Kerala 4,075 25
14 Madhya Pradesh 2,108 8
15 Meghalaya 13 0
16 Maharashtra 4,936 23
17 Manipur 52 0
18 Mizoram 43 0
19 Nagaland 21 1
20 Orissa 2,450 2
21 Punjab 14,128 18
22 Rajasthan 4,043 7
23 Sikkim 21 0
24 Tamil Nadu 4,535 12
25 Tripura 40 0
26 Telangana 1,831 2
27 Uttar Pradesh 2,892 9
28 Uttrakhand 1,655 1
29 West Bengal 8,516 14
30 A& N Island 153 0
31 Chandigarh 966 1
32 Delhi 15,867 60
33 D&N Haveli 1,154 0
34 Daman & Diu 165 0
35 Puduchery 771 0
  Total 99,913 220


The risk of dengue has increased in recent years due to rapid urbanization, and deficient water management including improper water storage practices in urban, peri-urban and rural areas, leading to proliferation of mosquito breeding sites. The cases peak after monsoon and it is not uniformly distributed throughout the year.

References:
  1. Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

