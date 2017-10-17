Dengue - Prevalence and Deaths in India

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in many regions of the world. It is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti
and, to a lesser extent, Ae. Albopictus
.
Dengue
is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature and unplanned rapid urbanization.
|
Dengue: Epidemiological Situation 2012 to 2015
|
Year
|
Number of Cases
|
Number of Deaths
|
2012
|
50,222
|
242
|
2013
|
75,808
|
193
|
2014
|
40,571
|
137
|
2015
|
90,040
|
181
Dengue is endemic in all 35 States and Union Territories of India. After 1996 outbreak upsurge of cases were recorded throughout the years 2003 and 2013.
|
Sl. No.
|
Affected States/UTs
|
2015
|
Cases
|
Deaths
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3,159
|
2
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1,933
|
1
|
3
|
Assam
|
1,076
|
1
|
4
|
Bihar
|
1,771
|
0
|
5
|
Chattisgarh
|
384
|
1
|
6
|
Goa
|
293
|
0
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
5,590
|
9
|
8
|
Haryana
|
9,921
|
13
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
19
|
1
|
10
|
J & K
|
153
|
0
|
11
|
Jharkhand
|
102
|
0
|
12
|
Karnataka
|
5,077
|
9
|
13
|
Kerala
|
4,075
|
25
|
14
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2,108
|
8
|
15
|
Meghalaya
|
13
|
0
|
16
|
Maharashtra
|
4,936
|
23
|
17
|
Manipur
|
52
|
0
|
18
|
Mizoram
|
43
|
0
|
19
|
Nagaland
|
21
|
1
|
20
|
Orissa
|
2,450
|
2
|
21
|
Punjab
|
14,128
|
18
|
22
|
Rajasthan
|
4,043
|
7
|
23
|
Sikkim
|
21
|
0
|
24
|
Tamil Nadu
|
4,535
|
12
|
25
|
Tripura
|
40
|
0
|
26
|
Telangana
|
1,831
|
2
|
27
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
2,892
|
9
|
28
|
Uttrakhand
|
1,655
|
1
|
29
|
West Bengal
|
8,516
|
14
|
30
|
A& N Island
|
153
|
0
|
31
|
Chandigarh
|
966
|
1
|
32
|
Delhi
|
15,867
|
60
|
33
|
D&N Haveli
|
1,154
|
0
|
34
|
Daman & Diu
|
165
|
0
|
35
|
Puduchery
|
771
|
0
|
|
Total
|
99,913
|
220
The risk of dengue has increased in recent years due to rapid urbanization, and deficient water management including improper water storage practices in urban, peri-urban and rural areas, leading to proliferation of mosquito
breeding sites. The cases peak after monsoon and it is not uniformly distributed throughout the year.
References:
- Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
- National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.