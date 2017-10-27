Statistics on Child Immunization in India

The Government of India is providing vaccination free of cost against nine vaccine preventable diseases i.e. Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe forms of Childhood Tuberculosis
, Hepatitis B across the country, Japanese Encephalitis
in selected districts and Meningitis & Pneumonia caused by Hemophilus Influenza type B in selected states/districts.
Coverage of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination in India - 2014 to 2016
Year
Target
(in lakhs)
Total
children
vaccinated
(in lakhs)
Total
coverage
%
2014 - 2015
95.06 lakhs
48.33 lakhs
50.84 %
2015 - 2016
41.81 lakhs
31.01 lakh
(as on Nov.
2015)
74.17 %
Note: 1 Lakh is equal to 100,000
Immunization
coverage in India has increased in the last 21 years from 35.5 percent (1991-1993) to 65.2 percent during 2012-2014, as per Rapid Survey on Children (RSOC).
Source
Rapid
Survey On
Children
(RSOC)
Coverage Evaluation
Survey (CES)
District Level Household
Survey (DLHS)
Time Period
2013 - 2014
2006
2009
DLHS 2
(2002-2004)
DLHS3
(2007-2008)
Full Immunization
65.2 %
62.4 %
61.0 %
45.8 %
54.0 %
BCG
NA
87.4 %
86.9 %
75.0 %
86.7 %
OPV3
NA
67.5 %
70.4 %
57.7 %
66.0 %
DPT3
74.7 %
68.4 %
71.5 %
58.2 %
63.5 %
Measles
78.8 %
70.9 %
74.1 %
56.1 %
69.5 %
No Immunization
6.7 %
-
7.6 %
19.8 %
4.5 %
Glossary of Terms
BCG:
Evaluated Coverage (in percent)
Coverage Evaluation Survey (CES 2009)
Rapid Survey on Children (RSOC 2013-14)
National Family Health Survey (2015-16)
Full Immunization
61.0 %
65.3 %
62.0 %
BCG
86.9 %
-
91.9 %
OPV3
70.4 %
-
72.8 %
DPT3
71.5 %
74.7 %
78.4 %
Measles 1st dose
74.1 %
78.8 %
81.1 %
No Immunization
7.6 %
6.7 %
-
Bacillus Calmette-Guerin
DPT:
Diptheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis
OPV:
Oral Polio Vaccine
