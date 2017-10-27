medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Statistics
  3. Diseases in India
  4. Statistics on Child Immunization in India

Statistics on Child Immunization in India

Compiled by Chrisy Ngilneii | Reviewed by The Medindia Review Team on Oct 27, 2017
Email Print This Page bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Government of India is providing vaccination free of cost against nine vaccine preventable diseases i.e. Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe forms of Childhood Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B across the country, Japanese Encephalitis in selected districts and Meningitis & Pneumonia caused by Hemophilus Influenza type B in selected states/districts.

Coverage of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination in India - 2014 to 2016
Year Target (in lakhs) Total children vaccinated (in lakhs) Total coverage %
2014 - 2015 95.06 lakhs 48.33 lakhs 50.84 %
2015 - 2016 41.81 lakhs 31.01 lakh (as on Nov. 2015) 74.17 %
Note: 1 Lakh is equal to 100,000

Immunization coverage in India has increased in the last 21 years from 35.5 percent (1991-1993) to 65.2 percent during 2012-2014, as per Rapid Survey on Children (RSOC).

Source Rapid Survey On Children (RSOC) Coverage Evaluation Survey (CES) District Level Household Survey (DLHS)
Time Period 2013 - 2014 2006 2009 DLHS 2 (2002-2004) DLHS3 (2007-2008)
Full Immunization 65.2 % 62.4 % 61.0 % 45.8 % 54.0 %
BCG NA 87.4 % 86.9 % 75.0 % 86.7 %
OPV3 NA 67.5 % 70.4 % 57.7 % 66.0 %
DPT3 74.7 % 68.4 % 71.5 % 58.2 % 63.5 %
Measles 78.8 % 70.9 % 74.1 % 56.1 % 69.5 %
No Immunization 6.7 % - 7.6 % 19.8 % 4.5 %


Evaluated Coverage (in percent)
  Coverage Evaluation Survey (CES 2009) Rapid Survey on Children (RSOC 2013-14) National Family Health Survey (2015-16)
Full Immunization 61.0 % 65.3 % 62.0 %
BCG 86.9 % - 91.9 %
OPV3 70.4 % - 72.8 %
DPT3 71.5 % 74.7 % 78.4 %
Measles 1st dose 74.1 % 78.8 % 81.1 %
No Immunization 7.6 % 6.7 % -

Glossary of Terms
BCG: Bacillus Calmette-Guerin
DPT: Diptheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis
OPV: Oral Polio Vaccine

References
  1. Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission.
  2. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Gov’t of India.

Global Health Statistics

Diseases in India

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.