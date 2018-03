Statistics on Child Immunization in India

Coverage of Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination in India - 2014 to 2016 Year Target (in lakhs) Total children vaccinated (in lakhs) Total coverage % 2014†- 2015 95.06 lakhs 48.33 lakhs 50.84 % 2015†- 2016 41.81 lakhs 31.01 lakh (as on Nov. 2015) 74.17 %

Source Rapid Survey On Children (RSOC) Coverage Evaluation Survey (CES) District Level Household Survey (DLHS) Time Period 2013†- 2014 2006 2009 DLHS 2 (2002-2004) DLHS3 (2007-2008) Full Immunization 65.2†% 62.4†% 61.0†% 45.8†% 54.0†% BCG NA 87.4†% 86.9†% 75.0†% 86.7†% OPV3 NA 67.5†% 70.4†% 57.7†% 66.0†% DPT3 74.7†% 68.4†% 71.5†% 58.2†% 63.5†% Measles 78.8†% 70.9†% 74.1†% 56.1†% 69.5†% No Immunization 6.7†% - 7.6†% 19.8†% 4.5†%

Evaluated Coverage (in percent) † Coverage Evaluation Survey (CES 2009) Rapid Survey on Children (RSOC 2013-14) National Family Health Survey (2015-16) Full Immunization 61.0†% 65.3†% 62.0†% BCG 86.9†% - 91.9†% OPV3 70.4†% - 72.8†% DPT3 71.5†% 74.7†% 78.4†% Measles 1st dose 74.1†% 78.8†% 81.1†% No Immunization 7.6†% 6.7†% -

Annual Report 2015 - 2016, Disease Control Programmes, National Health Mission. National Health Profile 2016, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govít of India.

The Government of India is providing vaccination free of cost against nine vaccine preventable diseases i.e. Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Measles, severe forms of Childhood Tuberculosis , Hepatitis B across the country, Japanese Encephalitis in selected districts and Meningitis & Pneumonia caused by Hemophilus Influenza type B in selected states/districts.Note: 1 Lakh is equal to 100,000 Immunization coverage in India has increased in the last 21 years from 35.5 percent (1991-1993) to 65.2 percent during 2012-2014, as per Rapid Survey on Children (RSOC).Bacillus Calmette-GuerinDiptheria, Tetanus, and PertussisOral Polio Vaccine