Calories in Indian Food

Font : A- A+



The wise man should consider that health is the greatest of human blessings; let food be your medicine: Hippocrates



Indian range of common food grains consist of cereal grains, whole grams and legumes, greens, root tubers, fruits, spices, nuts and oil seeds, fish and fish products, milk and milk products and other flesh. These are significant contributors to the daily requirements of minerals like iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, sodium and potassium and essential vitamins like Vitamin A, B, C and D and also fiber essential for a healthy and strong body.



In India, food symbolizes ethnic culture and identity, which had motivated people to innovate extensively with food sources like grains, cereals, greens and meat. Hence Indian cuisine varies from region to region, reflecting the diverse cultures in the subcontinent making it a unique blend of various cuisines across Asia and has also influenced cuisines across the world.

Diet & Nutrition News