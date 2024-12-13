About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Beat the Bellyache: Amino Acid Serine Fights Food Poisoning

by Adeline Dorcas on Dec 13 2024 11:11 PM

No more bellyache blues: Amino acid serine turns out to be a secret weapon against food poisoning caused by Clostridium perfringens.

Beat the Bellyache: Amino Acid Serine Fights Food Poisoning
Food poisoning, a common and unpleasant illness, is sometimes caused by Clostridium perfringens, a pathogen found in soil and the intestinal tracts of animals.

How Clostridium Perfringens Causes Foodborne Illness

The pathogen multiplies in environments with little oxygen, for example, curry stored in a pot. After ingestion of the pathogen, they form spores in the small intestinal tracts. The toxins produced during spore formation cause diarrhea and abdominal pain, but the underlying mechanism of spore formation has not been fully understood.

Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation
Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation
Food poisoning is the infection caused due to consumption of contaminated food. Food contamination can happen at any time during handling of food, its preparation or storage.
Associate Professor Mayo Yasugi’s team at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Veterinary Science has examined how amino acids are involved in Clostridium perfringens spore formation. In this study, they created 21 culture mediums, 20 of which were each deprived of one of the amino acids that make proteins in the human body, to evaluate the pathogen’s development.

Spores No More: Role of Serine in Inhibiting Clostridium Perfringens

As a result, the team identified serine as an inhibitor of Clostridium perfringens spore formation. When observed under a microscope, it was found that serine inhibits the pathogen’s cell wall from remodeling, which is necessary in the process of becoming a spore.

“This is the first reported case where a single amino acid inhibits spore-forming anaerobic bacteria,” stated Professor Yasugi. “In the future, we hope to understand serine inhibition, the pathogenic mechanisms of Clostridium perfringens food poisoning, and the survival strategies of pathogenic microorganisms in the human body. Hopefully, this will lead to academic contributions to microbiology and infectious diseases.”

Don't let Food Poisoning Ruin Your Holidays This Season
Don't let Food Poisoning Ruin Your Holidays This Season
Don't let food poisoning ruin your vacation or family gatherings. Here's how to lower your risk this holiday season
The findings of the study are published in the journal Anaerobe (1 Trusted Source
Serine affects engulfment during the sporulation process in Clostridium perfringens strain SM101

Go to source).

References:
  1. Serine affects engulfment during the sporulation process in Clostridium perfringens strain SM101 - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1075996424000970)


Advertisement
What to Eat After Food Poisoning: A Step-by-Step Guide
What to Eat After Food Poisoning: A Step-by-Step Guide
After food poisoning, start with ice chips, progress to clear liquids, then bland foods like the BRAT diet.
Source-Eurekalert
Simple Tips to Avoid Food Poisoning This Holiday Season
Simple Tips to Avoid Food Poisoning This Holiday Season
Simple tips to avoid food poisoning this holiday season have been revealed. If you experience symptoms of food poisoning, drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement