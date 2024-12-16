New dietary guidelines propose prioritizing legumes like beans, peas, and lentils over meat to reduce chronic disease risks and improve public health outcomes.

Did You Know?

There are nearly 1 lakh different protein combinations in our body and it only lasts for 2 days. Our cells frequently undergo repair, hence breaking down the proteins to form new ones. #medindia #protein #body’

Beans, peas, and lentils are set to play a key role in proposed updates of the U.S. dietary guidelines. An advisory committee to the Agriculture Department released a report this week suggesting that theseTheir recommendation is based on scientific evidence reviewed by the experts ().If implemented, the updated guidelines would focus on plant-based proteins, encouraging the consumption ofThe report highlights the significant health benefits associated with diets rich in legumes, noting that such patterns are linked to positive health outcomes. In contrast, higher consumption of red and processed meats is associated with negative health effects, while diets high in fish and seafood are linked to better health.Why the emphasis on legumes? Angela Odoms-Young, vice chair of the advisory committee and a professor at Cornell University, explained that diets abundant in beans, peas, and lentils are associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases.Currently, legumes are categorized as both vegetables and protein foods, the committee proposes placing beans, peas, and lentils at the forefront of protein-rich foods to encourage more plant-based protein consumption. This recommendation is informed by research on the long-term health impacts of meat-based diets, including the links to chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. Heart disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S., could potentially be mitigated by reducing meat consumption and increasing legume intake.While the committee acknowledges that animal proteins can still be part of a healthy diet, it emphasizes the importance of incorporating more plant-based protein. Additionally, the report adviseswhileconsumption to make up 50% of all grains eaten.The report has been submitted to the Agriculture Department and the Department of Health and Human Services for review. A 60-day public comment period is currently underway, and if approved, the changes would take effect next year and remain in place until 2030. Committee member Cheryl Anderson, a public health expert, stressed that these recommendations aim to address preventable diseases tied to poor dietary habits, such as heart disease and diabetes.In developing the proposed changes, the committee also considered socioeconomic factors and access to healthy food, hoping that the guidelines could be followed by all Americans, regardless of where they live, work, or have access to groceries.Source-Eurekalert